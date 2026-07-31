

Pictured from Left to Right: Aliff Ros- Assistant Club Manager of Anytime Fitness Corporate, Khairul Imran- Area Business Manager of Anytime Fitness Corporate, Ryan Cheal - Group Chief Operating Officer of Inspire Brands Asia, Multi-club Anytime Fitness franchise owners - Nishanthen Nair, Jayabobi Shanmugam, Azmi Sadaka, and Kevin Luis



Ryan Cheal, Group Chief Operating Officer of Inspire Brands Asia, the regional master franchise of Anytime Fitness.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Anytime Fitness Malaysia has officially launched its Malaysia debut of Battle of the Purple Champions (BOPC), bringing its regional fitness challenge to local shores for the first time. The BOPC launch, which was announced in conjunction with the opening of its 600th club, reflects the brand's continued success in growing its community of fitness club goers across the region.Hot on the heels of their successful editions in the Philippines and Singapore, the BOPC Malaysia debut reflects Anytime Fitness' philosophy and continued commitment to make fitness more accessible, inclusive and community-driven.More than a competition, the initiative is designed around functional movements that mirror everyday life, from being able to carry heavy groceries with ease or scaling a flight of stairs without breaking a sweat. Open to both members and non-members, the challenge takes that philosophy and turns it into a competition, embedding real-life movements while making it intentionally inclusive, so anyone from first-time gym-goers to seasoned fitness enthusiasts can aim for the Champion title.Ryan Cheal, Group Chief Operating Officer of Inspire Brands Asia, said: "Community is among the strongest motivators for people to stay active over the long term. Reaching our 600th club milestone in Asia is proof that this community-first model works. For us, expansion isn't just about adding locations; it's about creating inclusive, accessible spaces across Malaysia and the region where anyone regardless of fitness level feels empowered to build healthier habits for life.""It is also a recognition that today's urban lifestyles demand a fitness approach that is available and accessible to anyone who wants to work out anytime and anywhere," he added.Ryan added, "Unlike traditional competitions that focus solely on peak athletic performance or isolated strengths, the Battle of the Purple Champions is built around real-life, functional fitness designed for everyday movement. Fitness shouldn't be an intimidating solo pursuit or about being the strongest person in the room it's about building a supportive community that keeps you accountable for the long haul. BOPC brings people from all walks of life together to prove that when we train for real life, we become stronger together."The brand's recent debut in East Malaysia, starting with Kuching, further solidifies its commitment to making quality fitness accessible to all Malaysians of all ages and fitness levels, spanning seamlessly from Semenanjung to Borneo.Anytime Fitness is dedicated to making fitness more accessible, inclusive, and community-driven across the region. The BOPC was crafted for this same purpose and to celebrate that spirit by bringing people from all walks of life together to discover that fitness isn't about being the strongest person in the room; it's about becoming stronger together for everyday life situations.Malaysia's inaugural Battle of the Purple Champions aims to bring together teams from across the country this October in a celebration of movement for real-life situations, teamwork and community. The initiative forms part of Inspire Brands Asia's wider vision in redefining fitness as an accessible, lifelong journey rather than a destination, while strengthening the role communities play in helping people live healthier, happier lives.To learn more about the challenge or register your interest, visit: https://anytimefitnessbopcmy.com/ABOUT ANYTIME FITNESSAnytime Fitness is the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness franchise, committed to providing accessible and inclusive fitness solutions for everyone, anytime, anywhere.Our mission is to help people reach their fitness goals with convenience, community, and expert support.ABOUT INSPIRE BRANDS ASIAInspire Brands Asia (IBA) is the multi-award-winning regional master franchise of Anytime Fitness, overseeing a network of 600 clubs across Southeast Asia, with more than 100 under corporate management.Operating in dynamic markets including countries and regions in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, IBA commands the region's largest fitness network, powered by 1,000+ employees across our eight markets.Contacts:Timothy GunapalanAssociate Consultant, Narro CommunicationsE: timothy@narrocomms.comJoyce ShaminiConsultant, Narro CommunicationsE: joyce@narrocomms.comSource: Anytime FitnessCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.