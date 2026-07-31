

EQS Newswire / 31/07/2026 / 09:49 UTC+8

In-Home Postpartum Care gives families with Asian heritage a new way to preserve the depth of traditional postpartum support without leaving the privacy and rhythm of home. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, July 2026 - For many families with Asian heritage in the United States, the weeks after childbirth bring a deeply personal question: how can they preserve the care, rest and nourishment associated with longstanding postpartum traditions while living according to the values and realities of contemporary life? SAINT BELLA is introducing an answer through its In-Home Postpartum Care program, also known as the Nesting Plan. Designed for eligible private homes in Irvine and Newport Beach, the 28-day program brings a coordinated postpartum team into the family's own residence. The result is a new option for families with Asian heritage-neither relocating to a confinement center nor placing the entire responsibility for postpartum life on relatives or a single caregiver. The premise is simple: a mother should not have to leave the environment in which she feels most secure in order to receive attentive, highly organized support. Instead, care, freshly prepared meals, recovery services and household coordination come to her, while the family remains connected to its own routines, spaces and relationships. The In-Home Postpartum service is scheduled to officially launch across Southern California in mid-August 2026. A postpartum model built around the home In the United States, clinical care is centered on pregnancy, delivery and medically necessary follow-up. Yet much of daily postpartum life begins after the family returns home: disrupted sleep, newborn feeding, maternal nourishment, physical recovery, household coordination and the emotional adjustment to a new identity. In-Home Postpartum Care is designed for that everyday space. A dedicated maternal-and-infant care specialist provides 24-hour one-on-one support with newborn routines and non-medical maternal care. A nutrition-focused private chef prepares fresh postpartum meals in the home. Additional members of the service team-including a nursing supervisor, pediatric physician, postpartum recovery specialist, service concierge and location manager-participate according to the agreed schedule and locally permitted scope of service. The seven-role model is not intended to place seven people in the home at once. Its value lies in distribution: different needs are assigned to different roles, while a concierge coordinates the experience so the mother is not required to manage a collection of disconnected providers during one of the most demanding periods of her life. "For families with Asian heritage, postpartum care should not require a choice between tradition and contemporary life. We want mothers to retain what matters most-the time to rest, to be nourished and to be cared for-while remaining in a home that reflects who they are today." - Danny Xiang, Founder of SAINT BELLA What a supported day at home can feel like At night, a trained nanny can assist with feeding routines, burping and soothing so the mother can rest between the moments when she is needed. In the morning, meals are prepared fresh rather than delivered as a standardized daily package. Throughout the stay, the family receives guidance on newborn routines and parent participation, while scheduled professional visits and recovery services are coordinated around the mother's condition, preferences and household rhythm. The model also makes room for the family itself. Partners and grandparents do not have to be excluded from the earliest weeks, nor do they have to carry every practical responsibility. They can participate in ways that are sustainable, while the mother remains at the center of the postpartum experience.

Eastern roots, expressed through contemporary choice SAINT BELLA's philosophy is rooted in the East Asian belief that the postpartum period is a sacred time - one that calls for rest, nourishment and intentional care. Rather than replicating traditional confinement practices, the program reinterprets their enduring wisdom through a modern, evidence-informed lens, creating a highly personalized, home-based recovery experience that honors each mother's unique needs. Beyond expert maternal and newborn care, the program integrates SAINT BELLA's signature four-stage nutritional framework, holistic postpartum wellness and recovery services, parent education and exclusive Bella Arts workshops. Thoughtfully curated music, literature and art provide moments of inspiration and reflection, transforming postpartum recovery into more than a physical journey. It becomes a time to restore not only the body, but also the mind, identity and spirit - allowing every mother the space to rediscover herself while embracing the beginning of motherhood. Support beyond the first weeks Families enrolled in the program may also enjoy selected SAINT BELLA membership privileges and lifecycle services across participating markets, extending support beyond the first 28 days and accompanying families from pregnancy through recovery and early parenthood. SAINT BELLA In-Home Postpartum Care is a signature 28-day in-home postpartum program, currently available at non-apartment, qualifying private residences in Irvine and Newport Beach. Program eligibility, service inclusions and professional support are tailored through a personalized consultation. About SAINT BELLA Group Founded in 2017, SAINT BELLA Group provides premium postpartum care, recovery, in-home family services and women's nutrition products across Asia and international markets. Its philosophy, "Loving You Is Loving Life," places the mother's dignity and long-term wellbeing at the center of family care. Availability: qualifying non-apartment private residences in Irvine and Newport Beach, California. Non-emergency services only. Media: pr@saintbella.com. 31/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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