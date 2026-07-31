CCTV+: Beijing Time: A Day in the Rhythm of Beijing

BEIJING, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does "Beijing Time" really feel like?

From morning drums at the Drum Tower to hidden shops in old hutongs, from a classic Beijing breakfast to the renewed energy of Longfu Temple and an outdoor movie after dark - slow down and discover how Beijing turns history into everyday life.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008441/7_31.mp4

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