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WKN: A1C4HE | ISIN: INE326A01037 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ASIEN
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LUPIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 18:40 Uhr
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Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Lupin Announces U.S. FDA Approval and Launch of Sugammadex Injection

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application, the company launched Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

Lupin's Sugammadex Injection is the bioequivalent to Bridion® Injection of Merck, Sharp & Dohme LLC (Merck) and is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Safe Harbor Statement

Bridion is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V.

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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