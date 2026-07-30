Standex International Corporation: Standex Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

In Q4 FY26, Sales of $228.3 Million Increased 7.7% YOY Organically; Electronics Increased 12.9% YOY Organically

New Products Sales Grew 43% and Sales into Fast Growth Markets Contributed 31% of Total Sales

Record Order Intake of ~$270 Million; Book to Bill of 1.18: Electronics Book to Bill at 1.27

Q4 FY26 GAAP EPS of $1.69; Record Adjusted EPS of $2.45, Up 7.4% YOY

In FY26, Sales Increased>$100 Million and 5.5% Organically; GAAP EPS of $8.68; Record Adjusted EPS of $8.74, up 9.6% YOY; Record Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin

In FY27, Expect High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Organic Growth; Expect to Launch>20 New Products; Fast Growth Market Sales Expected to Grow ~20%

SALEM, N.H., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

Summary Financial Results - Total









($M except EPS and Dividends) 4Q26 4Q25 3Q26 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $228.3 $222.0 $224.6 2.8 % 1.6 % Operating Income - GAAP $37.5 $34.7 $90.8 8.1 % -58.7 % Operating Income - Adjusted $45.4 $45.8 $44.2 -0.8 % 2.6 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 16.5 % 15.6 % 40.4 % 80 bps - 2,390 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 19.9 % 20.6 % 19.7 % - 70 bps + 20 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP $23.6 $15.5 $68.6 52.5 % -65.6 % Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted $29.7 $27.5 $26.7 7.8 % 11.2 %











EBITDA $48.1 $45.2 $99.4 7.2 % -51.7 % EBITDA margin 21.1 % 20.4 % 44.3 % + 70 bps - 2,320 bps Adjusted EBITDA $51.5 $51.6 $48.4 -5.1 % 6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6 % 23.2 % 21.6 % - 60 bps + 100 bps











Diluted EPS - GAAP $1.69 $1.23 $5.56 37.7 % -69.6 % Diluted EPS - Adjusted $2.45 $2.28 $2.21 7.4 % 10.9 % Dividends per Share $0.34 $0.32 $0.34 6.3 % 0.0 %











Free Cash Flow $35.0 $24.9 $6.3 40.7 % 454.0 % Net Debt to EBITDA 1.8x 2.6x 1.9x -30.8 % -5.3 %

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We concluded our fiscal year with a strong performance in the fourth quarter. We delivered 7.7% organic growth with a book to bill of 1.18, led by our Electronics segment which grew 12.9% organically with a book to bill of 1.27. Sales from fast growth markets totaled approximately $72 million in the fiscal fourth quarter and approximately $264 million for the fiscal year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 7.4% to a record $2.45. Our net leverage ratio was reduced to 1.8x.

In fiscal year 2026, sales increased by more than $100 million with organic growth of 5.5%. Building on record profitability in fiscal year 2025, we set several new records in fiscal year 2026 with adjusted gross margin of 42.0%, adjusted operating income of $173.3 million, adjusted operating margin of 19.4%, and adjusted earnings per share of $8.74. We remain confident in our long-term operating margin potential as we leverage organic growth, driven by our fast growth end markets and higher sales contribution from new products.

On July 2nd, we acquired the remaining 9.9% interest in Narayan for approximately $64 million. The integration of Narayan and Amran continues to progress smoothly, and our internal teams remain fully focused on meeting customer demand now and in the future."

Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Outlook

In fiscal first quarter 2027, on a year-on-year basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue, driven by high single-digit to low double-digit organic growth from higher sales into fast growth end markets and increased new product sales, partially offset by the divestiture of Federal Industries. The Company expects slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin as contributions from organic growth and realization of productivity actions are partially offset by growth investments.

On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue, driven by increased contributions from fast growth end markets and new product sales, and similar adjusted operating margin.

Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

For fiscal year 2027, the Company expects mid-to-high single digit sales growth driven by high-single digit to low-double digit organic growth, partially offset by the impact of the Federal Industries divestiture and unfavorable foreign exchange. The Company expects continued adjusted operating margin expansion.

The Company plans to release more than 20 new products, which are expected to contribute approximately 300 bps of incremental growth. Sales from fast growth markets are on track to grow approximately 20% year-on-year to greater than $310 million.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (57 % of sales; 63% of segment adjusted operating income)



4Q26 4Q25 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 129.1 115.2 12.1 % GAAP Operating Income 31.6 28.0 12.9 % GAAP Operating Margin % 24.5 24.3

Adjusted Operating Income 35.1 32.9 6.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 27.2 28.5



Revenue increased approximately $13.9 million or 12.1% year-on-year, reflecting organic growth of 12.9%, partially offset by a foreign currency impact of 0.8%. Organic growth was driven by higher sales into fast growth markets and increased new product sales. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $2.2 million or 6.7% year-on-year due to higher volume and pricing initiatives, partially offset by growth investments and unfavorable mix from transitory operational issues in the Edge business.

The segment had a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.27 in the fiscal fourth quarter, with orders of approximately $165 million.

In fiscal first quarter 2027, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue, reflecting higher sales into fast growth end markets and increased new product sales, and moderately higher adjusted operating margin.

Aerospace & Defense (17% of sales; 15% of segment adjusted operating income )



4Q26 4Q25 % Change Aerospace & Defense ($M)





Revenue 37.9 32.0 18.3 % GAAP Operating Income 8.1 4.3 88.4 % GAAP Operating Margin % 21.4 13.5

Adjusted Operating Income 8.5 5.9 44.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 22.5 18.4



Revenue increased approximately $5.9 million or 18.3% year-on-year reflecting organic growth of 18.4% and a foreign currency impact of 0.1%. Organic growth was primarily driven by increased project activity in the defense end market. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $2.6 million or 44.8% year-on-year reflecting higher volume and project mix.

In fiscal first quarter 2027, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately lower revenue due to less favorable project timing, and moderately lower adjusted operating margin.

Scientific (8% of sales; 10% of segment adjusted operating income)



4Q26 4Q25 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 18.8 17.9 5.0 % GAAP Operating Income 5.2 4.1 25.6 % GAAP Operating Margin % 27.4 22.9

Adjusted Operating Income 5.4 4.3 23.9 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 28.6 24.3



Revenue increased approximately $0.9 million or 5.0% year-on-year reflecting organic growth of 5.0%. Organic growth was driven by pricing initiatives and a slight market recovery. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.1 million or 23.9% year-on-year reflecting higher sales and tariff refunds.

In fiscal first quarter 2027, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue and similar adjusted operating margin.

Engraving & Hydraulics (19% of sales; 12% of segment adjusted operating income)



4Q26 4Q25 % Change Engraving & Hydraulics ($M)





Revenue 42.4 47.0 -9.7 % GAAP Operating Income 6.4 7.0 -7.9 % GAAP Operating Margin % 15.2 14.9

Adjusted Operating Income 6.7 7.4 -8.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 15.8 15.7











Revenue decreased approximately $4.6 million or 9.7% year-on-year reflecting an organic decline of 9.6% from general market weakness and a foreign currency impact of 0.1%. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $0.6 million or 8.5% year-on-year.

In fiscal first quarter 2027, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue and similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin.

Capital Allocation

Interest: In fiscal first quarter 2027, the Company expects interest expense of approximately $7.0 million.

Share Repurchase: During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2026.

Capital Expenditures: In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, the Company's capital expenditures were $5.5 million compared to $8.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures were $28.6 million in fiscal year 2026. The Company expects fiscal year 2027 capital expenditures between $45 million and $55 million. The increase over fiscal year 2026 is primarily due to capacity expansion within Standex Electronics Grid.

Dividend: On July 23, 2026, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable August 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 7, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of $339.2 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $448.0 million at the end of fiscal fourth quarter 2025. Net (cash) debt for the fourth quarter of 2026 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $518.0 million and cash and equivalents of $178.7 million.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $40.5 million compared to $33.4 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $35.0 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $24.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Details

Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, July 31, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will review the Company's financial results and business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation online through July 31, 2027. To listen to the teleconference playback, please dial in the U.S. (888) 660-6345 or (646) 517-4150 internationally; the passcode is 98594#. The audio playback via phone will be available through August 7, 2026. The webcast replay can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, located at www.standex.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures which exclude the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, amortization from acquired intangible assets, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, gain or loss on sale of a business unit, acquisition costs, and litigation costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at https://standex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of global crises or catastrophic events on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the electrical grid, automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; increased costs from acquisitions to improve and coordinate managerial, operational, financial, and administrative systems, including internal controls over financial reporting andcompliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and other costs related to such systems in connection with acquired businesses; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; the impact on our operations of any successful cybersecurity attacks; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. For a more comprehensive discussion of these and other factors, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available on the Company's website. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)



2026



2025



2026



2025

























Net sales

$ 228,251



222,049

$ 891,597

$ 790,107 Cost of sales



130,816



130,751



519,565



474,859 Gross profit



97,434



91,298



372,032



315,248

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



52,533



47,954



201,597



178,750 (Gain) loss on sale of business



(249)



-



(57,085)



- Restructuring costs



2,762



2,920



12,186



6,903 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,341



4,647



17,691



14,612 Acquisition related costs



496



1,042



4,059



21,434

























Income from operations



37,552



34,734



193,584



93,549

























Interest expense



6,558



9,016



30,712



23,931 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



(1,122)



(364)



(68)



808 Total



5,436



8,652



30,644



24,739

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



32,116



26,082



162,940



68,810 Provision for income taxes



8,515



10,609



34,253



11,084 Net income from continuing operations



23,601



15,473



128,687



57,726

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(50)



13



(144)



(42)

























Net income



23,551



15,486



128,543



57,684 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



824



660



2,900



1,924 Less: change of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value



2,248



-



21,011



- Net income attributable to Standex International

$ 20,479

$ 14,826

$ 104,633

$ 55,760

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.00)



-



(0.01)



- Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 1.70

$ 1.23

$ 8.70

$ 4.68

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.00)



-



(0.01)



- Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 1.69

$ 1.23

$ 8.68

$ 4.64

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



12,053



11,990



12,038



11,926 Diluted



12,121



12,076



12,070



12,016

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2026



2025













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 178,734



104,542 Accounts receivable, net



172,896



172,702 Inventories



128,960



129,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



71,165



73,641 Total current assets



551,755



480,879













Property, plant, equipment, net



153,024



160,364 Intangible assets, net



199,479



225,757 Goodwill



581,553



610,338 Deferred tax asset



4,409



11,971 Operating lease right-of-use asset



45,400



47,998 Other non-current assets



50,088



29,573 Total non-current assets



1,033,953



1,086,001













Total assets

$ 1,585,708

$ 1,566,880













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 80,098



88,001 Accrued liabilities



131,999



63,204 Income taxes payable



17,419



15,770 Total current liabilities



229,516



166,975













Long-term debt



517,950



552,515 Operating lease long-term liabilities



35,814



40,057 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



47,214



67,743 Total non-current liabilities



600,978



660,315













Redeemable non-controlling interest



-



27,913













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



127,621



136,082 Retained earnings



1,215,329



1,126,851 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(199,061)



(164,765) Treasury shares



(430,651)



(428,467) Total stockholders' equity



755,214



711,677













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 1,585,708

$ 1,566,880

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Year Ended





June 30, (In thousands)



2026



2025













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 128,543



57,684 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(144)



(42) Income from continuing operations



128,687



57,726













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



38,653



35,438 Stock-based compensation



8,821



8,691 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



1,480



10 (Gain) loss on sale of business



(57,085)



- Contributions to defined benefit plans



(6,846)



(7,796) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(23,797)



(24,421) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



89,913



69,648 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(350)



(52) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



89,563



69,596 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Capital Expenditures



(25,199)



(28,343) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(478,890) Proceeds from the sale of business



68,280



- Other investing activities



14



3,800 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



43,095



(503,433) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



75,000



792,313 Payments of debt



(110,000)



(389,109) Contingent consideration payment



(660)



- Activity under share-based payment plans



2,347



2,226 Purchase of treasury stock and other



(4,402)



(9,906) Distributions to non-controlling interests



(2,726)



- Cash dividends paid



(16,185)



(15,033) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(56,627)



380,490













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,839)



3,686













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



74,192



(49,661) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



104,542



154,203 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 178,734

$ 104,542

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 129,109

$ 115,192

$ 475,036

$ 400,130 Aerospace & Defense



37,909



32,040



135,031



102,595 Scientific



18,817



17,918



75,748



72,380 Engraving & Hydraulics



42,416



46,982



182,329



179,303 Other



-



9,917



23,453



35,699 Total

$ 228,251

$ 222,049

$ 891,597

$ 790,107

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 31,635

$ 28,009

$ 121,340

$ 87,927 Aerospace & Defense



8,117



4,308



21,952



15,428 Scientific



5,160



4,108



18,035



17,470 Engraving & Hydraylics



6,445



6,995



27,404



25,173 Other



-



2,101



4,046



7,315 Restructuring



(2,762)



(2,920)



(12,186)



(6,903) Gain (loss) on sale of business



249



-



57,085



- Acquisition related costs



(496)



(1,042)



(4,059)



(21,434) Corporate



(10,796)



(6,825)



(40,033)



(31,427) Total

$ 37,552

$ 34,734

$ 193,584

$ 93,549

Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Year Ended











June 30,







June 30,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2026



2025

%

Change



2026



2025

%

Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from

continuing operations:































Net Sales

$ 228,251

$ 222,049

2.8 %

$ 891,597

$ 790,107

12.8 % Income from operations, as reported

$ 37,552

$ 34,734

8.1 %

$ 193,584

$ 93,549

106.9 %

Income from operations margin



16.5 %



15.6 %







21.7 %



11.8 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



2,762



2,920







12,186



6,903





Acquisition-related costs



496



1,042







4,059



21,434





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,341



4,647







17,691



14,612





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



450



-







550



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



(249)



-







(57,085)



-





Purchase accounting expenses



-



2,407







2,316



14,083



Adjusted income from operations

$ 45,351

$ 45,751

-0.9 %

$ 173,301

$ 150,581

15.1 %

Adjusted income from operations margin



19.9 %



20.6 %







19.4 %



19.1 %





Interest and other income (expense), net



(5,436)



(8,652)







(30,644)



(24,739)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture

activities



-



-







-



554





Provision for income taxes



(8,515)



(10,609)







(34,253)



(11,084)





Discrete and other tax items



1,075



3,502







1,075



(5,444)





Tax impact of above adjustments



(1,946)



(1,808)







(1,049)



(12,113)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted



30,530



28,183







108,431



97,755





Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



3,072



660







23,911



1,924





Add back: change of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption

value per the acquisition agreement (2,248)



-







(21,011)



-



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Standex, as

adjusted

$ 29,706

$ 27,523

7.9 %

$ 105,531

$ 95,831

10.1 %



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 23,601

$ 15,473

52.5 %

$ 128,687

$ 57,726





Net income from continuing operations margin



10.3 %



7.0 %







14.4 %



7.3 %



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



8,515



10,609







34,253



11,084





Interest expense



6,558



9,016







30,712



23,931





Depreciation and amortization



9,404



10,128







38,653



35,438



EBITDA

$ 48,078

$ 45,226

6.3 %

$ 232,305

$ 128,179

81.2 %

EBITDA Margin



21.1 %



20.4 %







26.1 %



16.2 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



2,762



2,920







12,186



6,903





Acquisition-related costs



496



1,042







4,059



21,434





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



450



-







550



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



(249)



-







(57,085)



-





Purchase accounting expenses



-



2,407







2,316



14,083



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 51,537

$ 51,596

-0.1 %

$ 194,330

$ 170,599

13.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



22.6 %



23.2 %







21.8 %



21.6 %







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as

reported

$ 40,506

$ 33,435





$ 89,913

$ 69,648



Less: Capital expenditures



(5,525)



(8,581)







(25,199)



(28,343)



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 34,980

$ 24,855





$ 64,714

$ 41,306





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Year Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



June 30,







June 30,







2026



2025

%

Change



2026



2025

% Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Standex, as reported

$ 1.69

$ 1.23

37.7 %

$ 8.68

$ 4.64

87.1 % Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.18



0.20







0.76



0.45





Acquisition-related costs



0.03



0.07







0.26



1.43





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.27



0.32







1.12



0.94





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



0.03



-







0.03



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



(0.03)



-







(4.09)



-





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and

divestiture activities



-



-







-



0.04





Discrete tax items



0.09



0.29







0.09



(0.45)





Purchase accounting expenses



-



0.17







0.15



0.93





Change of redeemable noncontrolling interest to

redemption value per the acquisition agreement



0.19



-







1.74



-



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Standex, as adjusted

$ 2.45

$ 2.28

7.5 %

$ 8.74

$ 7.98

9.6 %

SOURCE Standex International Corporation