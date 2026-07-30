Diamondrock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Raises Full-Year Guidance and Increases Quarterly Common Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (Nasdaq: DRH, the "Company"), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 34 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $90.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, an increase of 135.7% and 144.4%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA: $107.9 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.44, an increase of 25.7% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Comparable RevPAR: $240.79, an increase of 7.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Comparable Total RevPAR: $370.06, an increase of 5.6% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $113.2 million, an increase of 20.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The Company settled multi-year property tax appeals for its Chicago hotels in May 2026, which contributed approximately $6.9 million to Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 35.76%, an increase of 457 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the property tax settlements in Chicago, the Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 239 basis points.

Hotel Disposition: The Company completed the sale of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue for $33.0 million on May 1, 2026.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Common Dividend: On July 30, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on its common stock, which represents an increase of 22% over the prior quarter dividend.

"Our second quarter demonstrated the earnings power of the DiamondRock portfolio. We delivered 7% RevPAR growth and held overall hotel expense growth to just 1.8%, driving exceptional margin expansion and earnings growth. While the World Cup provided a beneficial tailwind in several markets, our performance reflected much more than a single event. We saw broad-based strength in both group and transient demand, demonstrating the quality of our portfolio and the effectiveness of our operating strategy.

Over the past twelve months, our free cash flow has increased 30%, providing further evidence that the DiamondRock 2.0 strategy is delivering results. Our focus remains on growing free cash flow through operational excellence, disciplined investment, and thoughtful capital allocation, which we believe is the clearest path to creating long-term shareholder value.

Given the strength of our second quarter results and our confidence in the outlook for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our quarterly common dividend by more than 20% and raising our full-year guidance. We believe DiamondRock is well positioned to continue delivering strong earnings, growing free cash flow, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company

OPERATING RESULTS

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income."Comparable" operating results and statistics include all hotels owned as of June 30, 2026, for all periods presented.See "Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results" and "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for an explanation of our comparable hotels and a reconciliation to historical amounts."Actual" operating results and statistics include the operating results and statistics for all hotels for only the Company's respective ownership periods.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 Change

2026 2025 Change

(unaudited, $ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results(1)













ADR $ 308.50 $ 294.88 4.6 %

$ 298.24 $ 287.45 3.8 % Occupancy 78.1 % 76.3 % 1.8 %

72.2 % 71.5 % 0.7 % RevPAR $ 240.79 $ 225.03 7.0 %

$ 215.30 $ 205.47 4.8 % Total RevPAR $ 370.06 $ 350.49 5.6 %

$ 335.44 $ 321.94 4.2 % Room Revenues $ 206.0 $ 192.6 7.0 %

$ 366.4 $ 349.8 4.7 % Total Revenues $ 316.6 $ 300.0 5.5 %

$ 570.9 $ 548.1 4.2 % Hotel Operating Expenses(2) $ 203.3 $ 206.4 (1.5) %

$ 391.8 $ 393.4 (0.4) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 113.2 $ 93.6 20.9 %

$ 179.1 $ 154.7 15.8 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 35.76 % 31.19 % 457 bps

31.37 % 28.23 % 314 bps Available Rooms 855,430 855,946 (516)

1,701,970 1,702,486 (516)















Actual Operating Results













Total Revenues $ 318.3 $ 305.7 4.1 %

$ 576.4 $ 560.6 2.8 % Net income attributable to common stockholders(2) $ 90.5 $ 38.4 135.7 %

$ 104.9 $ 47.8 119.5 % Earnings (loss) per diluted share(2) $ 0.44 $ 0.18 144.4 %

$ 0.51 $ 0.23 121.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 107.9 $ 90.5 19.2 %

$ 168.5 $ 146.6 14.9 % Adjusted FFO(2) $ 91.8 $ 72.3 27.0 %

$ 137.9 $ 111.8 23.3 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(2) $ 0.44 $ 0.35 25.7 %

$ 0.67 $ 0.53 26.4 %





(1) Amounts exclude the operating results for the Courtyard New York Manhattan/ Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025. (2) Includes the one-time benefit of approximately $6.9 million recognized in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of a favorable settlement of multi-year property tax appeals for the Company's two Chicago hotels. Excluding this benefit, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses increased 1.8%, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 239 basis points and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.41.

HOTEL DISPOSITION

On May 1, 2026, the Company completed the sale of its leasehold interest in the 189-room Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue for $33.0 million. The sales price represents a 6.3x multiple on 2025 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and a 13.3% capitalization rate on 2025 Hotel Net Operating Income. Inclusive of $12 million of capital expenditures required to be spent in the next 12 months, a contractual increase in the ground lease payment, and higher labor costs over the next several years, the Company estimates the stabilized capitalization rate on the sale to be approximately 7.8%, or 6.5% on a fee simple basis.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company invested approximately $40.3 million in capital improvements during the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company currently expects to invest approximately $75 to $85 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2026. Significant projects in 2026 include the following:

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2026.

Henderson Park Inn: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and bathrooms during the first quarter of 2026.

Westin San Diego Bayview: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's entrance and lobby, including the lobby bar, during the third quarter of 2026.

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the fourth quarter of 2026.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, consisting of three unsecured term loans with a weighted average interest rate of 4.9%, $400 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility, and approximately $106.0 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

COMMON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

On April 28, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $300.0 million share repurchase program, effective May 1, 2026, which replaces the previous $200.0 million repurchase program that was authorized in May 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 0.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.79 per share for a total purchase price of $1.9 million. The Company currently has $299.4 million of remaining capacity under its $300.0 million share repurchase program.

DIVIDENDS

The Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.09 per share to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026. The second quarter dividend was paid on July 14, 2026.

On July 30, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.11 per share, which represents an increase of 22% over the second quarter dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2026 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2026. The Company expects to declare regular quarterly dividends of $0.11 per common share for the remainder of 2026 and, depending on its 2026 operating income, a stub dividend in the fourth quarter of 2026.

GUIDANCE

Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below. The outlook below does not assume any dispositions, acquisitions, or common share repurchases and is based on current operating trends and macroeconomic conditions.

The Company is raising its 2026 guidance to reflect the better than expected second quarter results, improved booking pace for the remainder of the year, and the full year benefit of the Chicago property tax appeal. The Company now anticipates full year 2026 results to be in the following ranges:

Metric Prior Guidance Updated Guidance Change at

Midpoint Comparable RevPAR Growth 1.5% to 3.5% 2.5% to 4.0% 75 bps Comparable Total RevPAR Growth 1.75% to 3.75% 2.75% to 4.25% 75 bps Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $290.2 to $302.2 $310.0 to $320.0 $18.8 Adjusted FFO (in millions) $228.4 to $240.4 $245.5 to $255.5 $16.1 Adjusted FFO per share $1.10 to $1.16 $1.18 to $1.23 $0.075

Full year 2026 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:

Full year cash corporate expenses of approximately $27.0 million, which excludes share-based compensation;

Full year cash interest expense of approximately $58.5 million to $59.5 million; and

Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 207.5 million.

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com . A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 34 premium quality hotels with 9,400 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; negative developments or volatility in the economy, including, but not limited to elevated inflation and interest rates, job loss or growth trends, the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs and any potential retaliatory responses thereto, an increase in unemployment or a decrease in corporate earnings and investment; risks associated with the lodging industry overall, including, without limitation, decreases in the frequency of travel, decreases in the demand for, or frequency of, international travel as a result of evolving global trade dynamics or otherwise, and increases in operating costs; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Audited) Property and equipment, net $ 2,555,487

$ 2,596,458 Right-of-use assets 95,106

89,041 Restricted cash 39,884

35,137 Due from hotel managers 189,543

137,787 Prepaid and other assets 80,291

77,194 Cash and cash equivalents 105,980

68,084 Total assets $ 3,066,291

$ 3,003,701







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 1,099,038

$ 1,098,850 Lease liabilities 97,237

87,053 Due to hotel managers 138,906

109,568 Deferred rent 79,556

77,405 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 55,720

56,549 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 40,344

83,888 Distributions declared and unpaid 19,678

25,903 Deferred income related to key money, net 6,917

7,400 Total liabilities 1,537,396

1,546,616 Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 204,505,826

and 203,703,182 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December

31, 2025, respectively 2,045

2,037 Additional paid-in capital 2,118,425

2,114,438 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,475)

(6,381) Distributions in excess of earnings (594,640)

(662,209) Total stockholders' equity 1,523,355

1,447,885 Noncontrolling interests 5,540

9,200 Total equity 1,528,895

1,457,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,066,291

$ 3,003,701

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Rooms $ 207,669

$ 198,237

$ 371,754

$ 361,355 Food and beverage 80,780

78,828

147,946

145,669 Other 29,837

28,655

56,748

53,549 Total revenues 318,286

305,720

576,448

560,573 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 46,982

47,272

89,305

91,115 Food and beverage 50,826

50,548

96,726

96,965 Other departmental and support expenses 70,594

68,719

136,782

134,005 Management fees 8,866

7,406

13,877

12,424 Franchise fees 10,549

10,003

19,804

19,051 Other property-level expenses 17,866

28,017

42,347

52,916 Depreciation and amortization 28,841

28,156

57,381

56,048 Corporate expenses 10,419

9,465

18,262

17,148 Total operating expenses 244,943

249,586

474,484

479,672 Interest expense 14,442

14,868

29,132

30,026 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (1,946)

(764)

(2,594)

(2,228) Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,591)

-

(31,591)

- Income before income taxes 92,438

42,030

107,017

53,103 Income tax expense (1,680)

(991)

(1,726)

(149) Net income 90,758

41,039

105,291

52,954 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (278)

(204)

(347)

(262) Net income attributable to the Company 90,480

40,835

104,944

52,692 Distributions to preferred stockholders -

(2,454)

-

(4,908) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 90,480

$ 38,381

$ 104,944

$ 47,784 Earnings per share:













Earnings per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.44

$ 0.19

$ 0.51

$ 0.23 Earnings per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.18

$ 0.51

$ 0.23















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 205,081,651

206,804,961

204,772,118

207,652,548 Diluted 206,096,952

207,916,308

205,897,593

209,161,359

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, FFO and Adjusted FFO. We also present Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

FFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. We adjust EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

Gains or Losses from Debt Extinguishment: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs: We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers.

Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on our deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, we exclude any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of our non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.

Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results

We believe that presenting comparable hotel operating statistics (such as ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, Total RevPAR and Available Rooms) and results (such as Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin) is useful to investors because these measures help facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the performance of hotels owned by us as of the reporting date. Our comparable portfolio includes hotels (i) owned and in operation by us for the entirety of the periods presented and (ii) acquired by us during the period as though the acquisition happened at the beginning of the period presented. We make adjustments for recently acquired hotels to include operating statistics and results for periods prior to our ownership. As a result, changes as compared to periods prior to our ownership will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. In addition, comparable metrics exclude results and operating statistics for hotels that were sold during the reporting period or held for sale at the end of the period. We believe these comparable measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of our hotels.

Our comparable portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2026 includes all of our hotels owned as of June 30, 2026 and excludes the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 90,758

$ 41,039

$ 105,291

$ 52,954 Interest expense 14,442

14,868

29,132

30,026 Income tax expense 1,680

991

1,726

149 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,841

28,156

57,381

56,048 EBITDA 135,721

85,054

193,530

139,177 Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,591)

-

(31,591)

- EBITDAre 104,130

85,054

161,939

139,177 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,347

1,284

2,575

2,583 Share-based compensation expense (1) 3,571

2,891

5,133

3,556 Hotel pre-opening costs -

321

-

344 Terminated transaction costs -

907

-

907 Other (2) (1,158)

-

(1,158)

- Adjusted EBITDA 107,890

90,457

168,489

146,567 Corporate expenses 6,598

5,655

12,782

12,003 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (765)

(752)

(1,392)

(1,546) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,723

$ 95,360

$ 179,879

$ 157,024

(1) For each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash income related to our deferred compensation plan. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of non-cash income related to our deferred compensation plan. (2) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 152,149

$ 163,149 Interest expense 59,750

58,750 Income tax expense 5,000

6,000 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 111,500

110,500 EBITDA 328,399

338,399 Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,591)

(31,591) EBITDAre 296,808

306,808 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,350

5,350 Share-based compensation expense 9,000

9,000 Other (1) (1,158)

(1,158) Adjusted EBITDA $ 310,000

$ 320,000

(1) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 90,758

$ 41,039

$ 105,291

$ 52,954 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,841

28,156

57,381

56,048 Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,591)

-

(31,591)

- FFO 88,008

69,195

131,081

109,002 Distribution to preferred stockholders -

(2,454)

-

(4,908) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 88,008

66,741

131,081

104,094 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,411

1,470

2,827

2,945 Share-based compensation expense (1) 3,571

2,891

5,133

3,556 Terminated transaction costs -

907

-

907 Hotel pre-opening costs -

321

-

344 Other (2) (1,158)

-

(1,158)

- Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 91,832

$ 72,330

$ 137,883

$ 111,846 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.44

$ 0.35

$ 0.67

$ 0.53 Diluted weighted average shares and units 206,726

208,943

206,700

210,178

(1) For each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash income related to our deferred compensation plan. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of non-cash income related to our deferred compensation plan. (2) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 152,149

$ 163,149 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 111,500

110,500 Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,591)

(31,591) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 232,058

242,058 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,600

5,600 Share-based compensation expense 9,000

9,000 Other (1) (1,158)

(1,158) Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 245,500

$ 255,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 1.18

$ 1.23 Diluted weighted average shares and units 207,500

207,500

(1) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues $ 318,286

$ 305,720

$ 576,448

$ 560,573 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (1) (1,722)

(5,721)

(5,533)

(12,481) Comparable Revenues $ 316,564

$ 299,999

$ 570,915

$ 548,092















Hotel Operating Expenses $ 204,563

$ 210,360

$ 396,569

$ 403,549 Hotel operating expenses from sold hotels (1) (1,214)

(3,937)

(4,747)

(10,186) Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses $ 203,349

$ 206,423

$ 391,822

$ 393,363















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,723

$ 95,360

$ 179,879

$ 157,024 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (1) (508)

(1,784)

(786)

(2,295) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,215

$ 93,576

$ 179,093

$ 154,729















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.73 %

31.19 %

31.20 %

28.01 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin from sold hotels (1) 3 bps

- bps

17 bps

22 bps Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.76 %

31.19 %

31.37 %

28.23 %

(1) Amounts represent the operating results for the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 34 hotels with 9,400 rooms.



Quarter 1, 2025 Quarter 2, 2025 Quarter 3, 2025 Quarter 4, 2025 Full Year 2025 ADR $ 278.85 $ 294.88 $ 279.91 $ 292.20 $ 286.57 Occupancy 66.6 % 76.3 % 75.8 % 67.6 % 71.6 % RevPAR $ 185.70 $ 225.03 $ 212.06 $ 197.57 $ 205.14 Total RevPAR $ 293.07 $ 350.49 $ 323.24 $ 308.81 $ 318.95 Revenues (in thousands) $ 248,093 $ 299,999 $ 279,713 $ 267,228 $ 1,095,033 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 61,153 $ 93,576 $ 81,534 $ 73,829 $ 310,092 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.65 % 31.19 % 29.15 % 27.63 % 28.32 % Available Rooms 846,540 855,946 865,352 865,352 3,433,190





Quarter 1, 2026 Quarter 2, 2026 ADR $ 286.02 $ 308.50 Occupancy 66.3 % 78.1 % RevPAR $ 189.54 $ 240.79 Total RevPAR $ 300.46 $ 370.06 Revenues (in thousands) $ 254,351 $ 316,564 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 65,878 $ 113,215 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.90 % 35.76 % Available Rooms 846,540 855,430

Market Capitalization as of June 30, 2026 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at June 30, 2026 closing price of $12.18/share)

$ 2,516,999 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,100,000 Cash and cash equivalents

(105,980) Total enterprise value

$ 3,511,019 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

204,506 Operating partnership units

690 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

889 Shares vested under deferred compensation plan

565 Combined shares and units

206,650

Debt Summary as of June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands)











Outstanding



Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Principal

Maturity Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (1)

Variable

$ 500,000

January 2028 (2) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (1)

Variable

300,000

January 2029 (2) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (1)

Variable

300,000

January 2030 Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

-

January 2030 (2) Total debt









1,100,000



Unamortized debt issuance costs (3)









(962)



Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





$ 1,099,038





















Debt Metrics















Weighted-average interest rate (4)









4.9 %



Percent fixed rate (4)









39 %



Net debt to EBITDA (5)









3.1x



Average years to maturity









2.4



Average years to maturity - including extensions









3.2























(1) As of June 30, 2026, the interest rate on the portion of variable-rate debt subject to interest rate swaps was 4.83%, and the interest rate on the remaining variable-rate debt was 4.97% (2) Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (3) Excludes debt issuance costs related to our senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. (4) Including the effect of interest rate swaps as of June 30, 2026. (5) Trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2026.

Hotel Information as of July 30, 2026

Hotel Rooms Location Franchisor Contract

Expiration Operator Contract Expiration Ground Lease

Expiration Mortgage Debt AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown 245 Minneapolis, MN Marriott Oct 2041 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 Atlanta, GA Marriott Sep 2050 (1) Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 New Orleans, LA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 Sausalito, CA Independent - Passport Resorts At will with fee 2066 - Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 Chicago, IL N/A - Marriott Dec 2038 (2) - - Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 Pray, MT Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 Denver, CO Marriott Oct 2027 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 New York, NY Marriott Aug 2042 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee - - Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 Bethesda, MD Hilton Feb 2037 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee 2087 - Havana Cabana Key West 106 Key West, FL Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Henderson Beach Resort 270 Destin, FL Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Henderson Park Inn 37 Destin, FL Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 New York, NY Hilton Jun 2033 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee - - Hotel Champlain Burlington 252 Burlington, VT Hilton Jun 2034 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hotel Clio 199 Denver, CO Marriott Oct 2036 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 San Francisco, CA Independent - Parable Hospitality At will with no fee - - Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 Phoenix, AZ N/A - IHG Hotels & Resorts Dec 2027 or upon sale 2085 - Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 Fort Lauderdale, FL IHG Hotels & Resorts Apr 2041 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 Huntington Beach, CA N/A - IHG Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - L'Auberge de Sedona 158 Sedona, AZ Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee 2124 - Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 Austin, TX Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 Key West, FL Margaritaville Apr 2041 Ocean Properties Jul 2027 - - Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 Salt Lake City, UT Marriott Sep 2050 (1) HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee 2056/2106 - The Dagny Boston 403 Boston, MA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Gwen 311 Chicago, IL Marriott Sep 2035 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - The Hythe Vail 344 Vail, CO Marriott Dec 2041 Vail Resorts At will with fee - - The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 South Lake Tahoe, CA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 Charleston, SC Marriott Dec 2031 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 Sonoma, CA Marriott Dec 2035 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 Marathon, FL Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Westin Boston Seaport District 793 Boston, MA Marriott Dec 2026 (3) Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee 2099 - Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 Fort Lauderdale, FL Marriott Dec 2034 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - Westin San Diego Bayview 436 San Diego, CA Marriott Dec 2040 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 Fort Worth, TX N/A - Marriott Dec 2030 (4) - -

(1) The franchise agreement may be terminated at Marriott's option after September 2040. (2) Marriott has two 10-year options to extend the management agreement. (3) On March 19, 2026, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott effective January 1, 2027. (4) Marriott is entitled to one ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2029. Marriott is entitled to a second ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2039.



Operating Statistics - Second Quarter

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Change

2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Change

2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Change

2Q 2026 2Q 2025 Change































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown $ 163.86 $ 157.62 4.0 %

70.4 % 68.0 % 2.4 %

$ 115.29 $ 107.13 7.6 %

$ 132.44 $ 123.16 7.5 % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta $ 168.01 $ 159.93 5.1 %

68.7 % 69.7 % (1.0) %

$ 115.36 $ 111.51 3.5 %

$ 167.71 $ 150.07 11.8 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel $ 246.17 $ 222.29 10.7 %

75.0 % 73.0 % 2.0 %

$ 184.60 $ 162.35 13.7 %

$ 248.95 $ 214.85 15.9 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate $ 586.69 $ 563.32 4.1 %

72.5 % 63.2 % 9.3 %

$ 425.42 $ 355.86 19.5 %

$ 1,122.25 $ 968.38 15.9 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile $ 295.24 $ 283.76 4.0 %

79.1 % 71.9 % 7.2 %

$ 233.49 $ 203.91 14.5 %

$ 385.79 $ 347.15 11.1 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa $ 239.42 $ 243.15 (1.5) %

47.2 % 63.7 % (16.5) %

$ 113.02 $ 154.79 (27.0) %

$ 265.34 $ 345.69 (23.2) % Courtyard Denver Downtown $ 236.77 $ 232.21 2.0 %

79.6 % 84.5 % (4.9) %

$ 188.58 $ 196.29 (3.9) %

$ 212.11 $ 216.05 (1.8) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue $ 307.77 $ 324.95 (5.3) %

96.6 % 99.0 % (2.4) %

$ 297.30 $ 321.74 (7.6) %

$ 303.61 $ 327.20 (7.2) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East $ 352.64 $ 354.49 (0.5) %

94.7 % 91.7 % 3.0 %

$ 334.09 $ 325.08 2.8 %

$ 343.28 $ 334.11 2.7 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda $ 192.33 $ 182.91 5.2 %

79.4 % 78.3 % 1.1 %

$ 152.71 $ 143.19 6.6 %

$ 174.61 $ 166.46 4.9 % Havana Cabana Key West $ 232.34 $ 242.76 (4.3) %

81.8 % 82.5 % (0.7) %

$ 190.02 $ 200.18 (5.1) %

$ 295.63 $ 303.70 (2.7) % Henderson Beach Resort $ 466.22 $ 445.60 4.6 %

78.6 % 71.1 % 7.5 %

$ 366.52 $ 316.74 15.7 %

$ 655.53 $ 606.22 8.1 % Henderson Park Inn $ 710.98 $ 662.88 7.3 %

90.2 % 83.9 % 6.3 %

$ 641.30 $ 556.37 15.3 %

$ 1,044.31 $ 915.22 14.1 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central $ 280.95 $ 294.15 (4.5) %

94.8 % 97.7 % (2.9) %

$ 266.34 $ 287.31 (7.3) %

$ 295.60 $ 321.79 (8.1) % Hotel Champlain Burlington $ 215.53 $ 208.66 3.3 %

71.6 % 73.6 % (2.0) %

$ 154.28 $ 153.61 0.4 %

$ 237.52 $ 228.38 4.0 % Hotel Clio $ 342.82 $ 336.34 1.9 %

81.4 % 79.4 % 2.0 %

$ 279.00 $ 266.93 4.5 %

$ 455.76 $ 459.90 (0.9) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco $ 210.94 $ 188.40 12.0 %

75.6 % 71.4 % 4.2 %

$ 159.39 $ 134.51 18.5 %

$ 190.34 $ 162.90 16.8 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix $ 240.25 $ 224.14 7.2 %

70.6 % 67.7 % 2.9 %

$ 169.60 $ 151.63 11.9 %

$ 290.40 $ 255.25 13.8 % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 195.71 $ 192.35 1.7 %

72.5 % 74.3 % (1.8) %

$ 141.92 $ 142.96 (0.7) %

$ 278.32 $ 291.47 (4.5) % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort $ 314.33 $ 307.13 2.3 %

81.7 % 81.9 % (0.2) %

$ 256.82 $ 251.58 2.1 %

$ 360.24 $ 383.45 (6.1) % L'Auberge de Sedona (1) $ 830.97 $ 818.56 1.5 %

73.2 % 47.6 % 25.6 %

$ 608.40 $ 389.58 56.2 %

$ 1,031.02 $ 737.68 39.8 % Lake Austin Spa Resort $ 972.28 $ 1,077.87 (9.8) %

66.1 % 63.8 % 2.3 %

$ 642.94 $ 688.18 (6.6) %

$ 1,555.15 $ 1,677.02 (7.3) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West $ 363.37 $ 363.85 (0.1) %

89.3 % 88.6 % 0.7 %

$ 324.53 $ 322.27 0.7 %

$ 451.90 $ 450.94 0.2 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek $ 217.10 $ 212.39 2.2 %

76.6 % 72.6 % 4.0 %

$ 166.30 $ 154.21 7.8 %

$ 220.35 $ 208.58 5.6 % The Dagny Boston $ 373.97 $ 334.24 11.9 %

90.3 % 86.3 % 4.0 %

$ 337.64 $ 288.31 17.1 %

$ 361.31 $ 317.96 13.6 % The Gwen $ 384.35 $ 355.48 8.1 %

81.1 % 79.4 % 1.7 %

$ 311.76 $ 282.15 10.5 %

$ 467.09 $ 427.84 9.2 % The Hythe Vail $ 278.07 $ 256.50 8.4 %

33.2 % 40.8 % (7.6) %

$ 92.23 $ 104.57 (11.8) %

$ 170.53 $ 192.08 (11.2) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa $ 390.71 $ 382.17 2.2 %

65.2 % 60.5 % 4.7 %

$ 254.73 $ 231.39 10.1 %

$ 465.72 $ 439.34 6.0 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel $ 405.55 $ 394.55 2.8 %

94.1 % 93.3 % 0.8 %

$ 381.80 $ 368.17 3.7 %

$ 483.00 $ 463.82 4.1 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort $ 474.44 $ 452.66 4.8 %

76.0 % 74.2 % 1.8 %

$ 360.37 $ 335.85 7.3 %

$ 566.49 $ 532.04 6.5 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort $ 573.82 $ 604.79 (5.1) %

78.1 % 80.8 % (2.7) %

$ 448.01 $ 488.71 (8.3) %

$ 578.96 $ 629.10 (8.0) % Westin Boston Seaport District $ 314.66 $ 302.46 4.0 %

89.3 % 88.1 % 1.2 %

$ 281.10 $ 266.47 5.5 %

$ 444.69 $ 411.91 8.0 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 249.04 $ 250.54 (0.6) %

78.7 % 78.9 % (0.2) %

$ 196.04 $ 197.60 (0.8) %

$ 390.68 $ 419.31 (6.8) % Westin San Diego Bayview $ 241.02 $ 247.02 (2.4) %

82.9 % 82.9 % - %

$ 199.84 $ 204.83 (2.4) %

$ 270.43 $ 267.17 1.2 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel $ 211.59 $ 203.94 3.8 %

71.7 % 76.3 % (4.6) %

$ 151.71 $ 155.59 (2.5) %

$ 287.38 $ 295.97 (2.9) % Comparable Total (2) $ 308.50 $ 294.88 4.6 %

78.1 % 76.3 % 1.8 %

$ 240.79 $ 225.03 7.0 %

$ 370.06 $ 350.49 5.6 %

(1) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (2) Amounts exclude the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue which was sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.



Operating Statistics - Year to Date

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown $ 153.51 $ 146.65 4.7 %

55.9 % 54.6 % 1.3 %

$ 85.82 $ 80.10 7.1 %

$ 100.04 $ 93.62 6.9 % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta $ 171.84 $ 165.65 3.7 %

64.4 % 67.3 % (2.9) %

$ 110.72 $ 111.54 (0.7) %

$ 163.11 $ 158.63 2.8 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel $ 254.85 $ 260.70 (2.2) %

73.2 % 70.8 % 2.4 %

$ 186.47 $ 184.67 1.0 %

$ 252.36 $ 238.40 5.9 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate $ 609.91 $ 552.72 10.3 %

68.7 % 57.4 % 11.3 %

$ 419.29 $ 317.05 32.2 %

$ 1,088.36 $ 863.68 26.0 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile $ 260.07 $ 252.45 3.0 %

60.8 % 57.5 % 3.3 %

$ 158.04 $ 145.11 8.9 %

$ 267.61 $ 253.34 5.6 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa $ 209.99 $ 225.20 (6.8) %

54.0 % 61.8 % (7.8) %

$ 113.49 $ 139.16 (18.4) %

$ 282.72 $ 329.64 (14.2) % Courtyard Denver Downtown $ 213.02 $ 201.74 5.6 %

78.7 % 77.8 % 0.9 %

$ 167.56 $ 156.90 6.8 %

$ 191.41 $ 175.45 9.1 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue $ 252.33 $ 250.95 0.5 %

92.9 % 95.2 % (2.3) %

$ 234.30 $ 238.83 (1.9) %

$ 243.94 $ 244.17 (0.1) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East $ 327.76 $ 304.09 7.8 %

77.3 % 89.7 % (12.4) %

$ 253.46 $ 272.67 (7.0) %

$ 261.05 $ 282.28 (7.5) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda $ 179.97 $ 174.28 3.3 %

67.6 % 67.0 % 0.6 %

$ 121.74 $ 116.72 4.3 %

$ 141.45 $ 136.18 3.9 % Havana Cabana Key West $ 282.48 $ 293.04 (3.6) %

78.2 % 87.6 % (9.4) %

$ 220.89 $ 256.83 (14.0) %

$ 317.21 $ 361.23 (12.2) % Henderson Beach Resort $ 408.26 $ 388.37 5.1 %

59.8 % 55.9 % 3.9 %

$ 244.31 $ 217.09 12.5 %

$ 468.67 $ 439.65 6.6 % Henderson Park Inn $ 646.22 $ 571.49 13.1 %

64.6 % 68.0 % (3.4) %

$ 417.62 $ 388.70 7.4 %

$ 696.46 $ 648.77 7.4 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central $ 241.56 $ 255.78 (5.6) %

90.6 % 83.0 % 7.6 %

$ 218.91 $ 212.32 3.1 %

$ 246.86 $ 241.33 2.3 % Hotel Champlain Burlington $ 184.80 $ 179.80 2.8 %

60.8 % 65.6 % (4.8) %

$ 112.33 $ 117.91 (4.7) %

$ 174.09 $ 178.07 (2.2) % Hotel Clio $ 327.57 $ 311.20 5.3 %

76.6 % 74.7 % 1.9 %

$ 250.80 $ 232.49 7.9 %

$ 412.16 $ 397.58 3.7 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco $ 252.92 $ 216.44 16.9 %

73.3 % 63.7 % 9.6 %

$ 185.44 $ 137.95 34.4 %

$ 221.32 $ 169.02 30.9 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix $ 268.76 $ 257.26 4.5 %

76.5 % 72.2 % 4.3 %

$ 205.54 $ 185.78 10.6 %

$ 339.89 $ 297.55 14.2 % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 243.42 $ 235.02 3.6 %

80.3 % 80.4 % (0.1) %

$ 195.56 $ 188.87 3.5 %

$ 361.66 $ 356.35 1.5 % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort $ 298.75 $ 298.15 0.2 %

80.2 % 77.8 % 2.4 %

$ 239.56 $ 231.86 3.3 %

$ 351.05 $ 359.91 (2.5) % L'Auberge de Sedona (1) $ 753.64 $ 804.86 (6.4) %

72.8 % 44.2 % 28.6 %

$ 548.40 $ 355.74 54.2 %

$ 923.47 $ 665.65 38.7 % Lake Austin Spa Resort $ 972.92 $ 1,050.08 (7.3) %

60.1 % 57.4 % 2.7 %

$ 584.56 $ 602.64 (3.0) %

$ 1,423.50 $ 1,459.90 (2.5) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West $ 431.86 $ 422.83 2.1 %

90.7 % 89.8 % 0.9 %

$ 391.75 $ 379.71 3.2 %

$ 520.03 $ 508.65 2.2 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek $ 217.14 $ 208.48 4.2 %

73.4 % 71.0 % 2.4 %

$ 159.48 $ 147.93 7.8 %

$ 218.92 $ 202.94 7.9 % The Dagny Boston $ 307.32 $ 271.07 13.4 %

80.6 % 82.1 % (1.5) %

$ 247.59 $ 222.60 11.2 %

$ 272.04 $ 251.40 8.2 % The Gwen $ 318.37 $ 295.44 7.8 %

72.4 % 73.2 % (0.8) %

$ 230.40 $ 216.32 6.5 %

$ 338.03 $ 323.70 4.4 % The Hythe Vail $ 526.79 $ 529.96 (0.6) %

52.8 % 58.2 % (5.4) %

$ 278.01 $ 308.39 (9.9) %

$ 415.55 $ 453.04 (8.3) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa $ 359.55 $ 357.07 0.7 %

55.8 % 54.2 % 1.6 %

$ 200.73 $ 193.41 3.8 %

$ 366.80 $ 366.50 0.1 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel $ 367.96 $ 364.41 1.0 %

91.0 % 89.4 % 1.6 %

$ 335.02 $ 325.83 2.8 %

$ 430.84 $ 410.87 4.9 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort $ 410.94 $ 400.40 2.6 %

68.3 % 67.5 % 0.8 %

$ 280.52 $ 270.37 3.8 %

$ 452.84 $ 445.58 1.6 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort $ 635.14 $ 668.29 (5.0) %

78.3 % 79.8 % (1.5) %

$ 497.44 $ 533.61 (6.8) %

$ 628.48 $ 678.94 (7.4) % Westin Boston Seaport District $ 277.67 $ 271.43 2.3 %

83.0 % 82.2 % 0.8 %

$ 230.54 $ 223.20 3.3 %

$ 374.88 $ 354.08 5.9 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 294.57 $ 291.78 1.0 %

81.8 % 81.7 % 0.1 %

$ 241.04 $ 238.29 1.2 %

$ 479.47 $ 495.17 (3.2) % Westin San Diego Bayview $ 236.51 $ 235.97 0.2 %

80.5 % 79.7 % 0.8 %

$ 190.27 $ 188.08 1.2 %

$ 267.58 $ 259.04 3.3 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel $ 213.18 $ 207.93 2.5 %

70.5 % 75.5 % (5.0) %

$ 150.21 $ 157.01 (4.3) %

$ 283.56 $ 294.60 (3.7) % Comparable Total (2) $ 298.24 $ 287.45 3.8 %

72.2 % 71.5 % 0.7 %

$ 215.30 $ 205.47 4.8 %

$ 335.44 $ 321.94 4.2 %

(1) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (2) Amounts exclude the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue which was sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2026













Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense (1) Adjustments (2) AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 2,953

$ 640 $ 316 $ - $ - $ 956 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,853

$ 1,537 $ 405 $ - $ - $ 1,942 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 4,984

$ 835 $ 1,218 $ - $ 3 $ 2,056 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 14,502

$ 2,828 $ 1,538 $ - $ 94 $ 4,460 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 42,128

$ 18,107 $ 3,094 $ 6 $ (397) $ 20,810 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 2,825

$ (500) $ 489 $ - $ 2 $ (9) Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,416

$ 1,245 $ 400 $ - $ - $ 1,645 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 1,722

$ 343 $ - $ 95 $ 70 $ 508 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 10,028

$ 2,510 $ 835 $ - $ - $ 3,345 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 4,322

$ (893) $ 456 $ - $ 1,424 $ 987 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,852

$ 390 $ 312 $ - $ - $ 702 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 16,106

$ 4,610 $ 1,153 $ - $ - $ 5,763 Henderson Park Inn

$ 3,516

$ 1,702 $ 306 $ - $ - $ 2,008 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 7,586

$ 1,649 $ 787 $ - $ - $ 2,436 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 5,454

$ 508 $ 813 $ - $ - $ 1,321 Hotel Clio

$ 8,253

$ 1,886 $ 695 $ - $ (4) $ 2,577 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,663

$ 89 $ 193 $ - $ - $ 282 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 6,395

$ 482 $ 742 $ - $ 186 $ 1,410 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 2,431

$ (51) $ 371 $ - $ - $ 320 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 5,147

$ 1,241 $ 353 $ - $ - $ 1,594 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 14,824

$ 5,039 $ 1,180 $ - $ 42 $ 6,261 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 5,661

$ 1,095 $ 733 $ - $ - $ 1,828 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 7,649

$ 2,593 $ 773 $ - $ - $ 3,366 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 10,226

$ 2,933 $ 1,056 $ - $ 11 $ 4,000 The Dagny Boston

$ 13,250

$ 4,945 $ 1,599 $ - $ - $ 6,544 The Gwen

$ 13,219

$ 4,754 $ 765 $ - $ - $ 5,519 The Hythe Vail

$ 5,338

$ (1,178) $ 774 $ - $ - $ (404) The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 3,475

$ 683 $ 369 $ - $ - $ 1,052 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 7,340

$ 3,434 $ 366 $ - $ - $ 3,800 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 9,382

$ 2,949 $ 503 $ - $ - $ 3,452 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 5,427

$ 1,253 $ 491 $ - $ - $ 1,744 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 32,090

$ 7,807 $ 2,276 $ - $ (247) $ 9,836 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 15,359

$ 2,909 $ 993 $ - $ - $ 3,902 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 10,730

$ 2,055 $ 1,360 $ - $ - $ 3,415 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 13,180

$ 3,350 $ 966 $ - $ - $ 4,316 Total

$ 318,286

$ 83,779 $ 28,680 $ 101 $ 1,184 $ 113,723 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (1,722)

$ (343) $ - $ (95) $ (70) $ (508) Comparable Total

$ 316,564

$ 83,436 $ 28,680 $ 6 $ 1,114 $ 113,215

(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2025







Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense (1) Adjustments (2) Adjusted EBITDA AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 2,746

$ 555 $ 298 $ - $ - $ 853 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,343

$ 1,270 $ 378 $ - $ - $ 1,648 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 4,301

$ 508 $ 1,109 $ - $ 3 $ 1,620 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,513

$ 2,266 $ 1,483 $ - $ 94 $ 3,843 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 37,909

$ 8,420 $ 3,048 $ 6 $ (399) $ 11,075 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 3,681

$ 335 $ 441 $ - $ - $ 776 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,480

$ 1,154 $ 386 $ - $ - $ 1,540 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,721

$ 952 $ 344 $ 282 $ 206 $ 1,784 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 9,760

$ 2,773 $ 536 $ - $ - $ 3,309 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 4,120

$ (988) $ 482 $ - $ 1,440 $ 934 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,929

$ 523 $ 235 $ - $ - $ 758 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 14,895

$ 4,032 $ 1,112 $ - $ - $ 5,144 Henderson Park Inn

$ 3,082

$ 1,427 $ 273 $ - $ - $ 1,700 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 8,258

$ 1,972 $ 778 $ - $ - $ 2,750 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 5,362

$ 300 $ 782 $ - $ - $ 1,082 Hotel Clio

$ 8,328

$ 946 $ 848 $ 600 $ 5 $ 2,399 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,423

$ (189) $ 292 $ - $ - $ 103 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 5,621

$ 454 $ 509 $ - $ 190 $ 1,153 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 2,546

$ (71) $ 371 $ - $ - $ 300 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 5,478

$ 1,632 $ 338 $ - $ - $ 1,970 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 10,607

$ 2,422 $ 764 $ - $ 42 $ 3,228 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 6,104

$ 1,348 $ 719 $ - $ - $ 2,067 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 7,633

$ 2,478 $ 760 $ - $ - $ 3,238 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 9,680

$ 2,690 $ 1,062 $ - $ 11 $ 3,763 The Dagny Boston

$ 11,660

$ 3,377 $ 1,566 $ - $ - $ 4,943 The Gwen

$ 12,108

$ 3,058 $ 757 $ - $ - $ 3,815 The Hythe Vail

$ 6,013

$ (1,355) $ 1,149 $ - $ - $ (206) The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 3,278

$ 558 $ 315 $ - $ - $ 873 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 7,049

$ 3,167 $ 368 $ - $ - $ 3,535 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 8,812

$ 2,781 $ 478 $ - $ - $ 3,259 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 5,897

$ 1,519 $ 466 $ - $ - $ 1,985 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 29,725

$ 5,158 $ 2,303 $ 1,884 $ (122) $ 9,223 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 16,484

$ 2,172 $ 1,113 $ - $ - $ 3,285 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 10,600

$ 1,818 $ 1,349 $ - $ - $ 3,167 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 13,574

$ 3,258 $ 944 $ 263 $ - $ 4,465 Total

$ 305,720

$ 62,720 $ 28,156 $ 3,035 $ 1,470 $ 95,360 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (5,721)

$ (952) $ (344) $ (282) $ (206) $ (1,784) Comparable Total

$ 299,999

$ 61,768 $ 27,812 $ 2,753 $ 1,264 $ 93,576

(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating result of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2026



Total Revenues

Net Income (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense (1) Plus:

Adjustments (2) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 4,436

$ 239 $ 626 $ - $ - $ 865 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 9,389

$ 2,966 $ 801 $ - $ - $ 3,767 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 10,049

$ 1,907 $ 2,377 $ - $ 6 $ 4,290 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 27,973

$ 5,399 $ 3,100 $ - $ 187 $ 8,686 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 58,126

$ 13,817 $ 6,191 $ 13 $ (795) $ 19,226 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 5,987

$ (770) $ 948 $ - $ 1 $ 179 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 6,132

$ 1,939 $ 799 $ - $ - $ 2,738 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,533

$ 14 $ 115 $ 377 $ 280 $ 786 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 15,167

$ 1,657 $ 1,380 $ - $ - $ 3,037 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 6,964

$ (2,795) $ 923 $ - $ 2,859 $ 987 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 6,086

$ 1,213 $ 574 $ - $ - $ 1,787 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 22,904

$ 4,156 $ 2,296 $ - $ - $ 6,452 Henderson Park Inn

$ 4,664

$ 1,560 $ 604 $ - $ - $ 2,164 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 12,600

$ 1,124 $ 1,576 $ - $ - $ 2,700 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 8,040

$ (794) $ 1,622 $ - $ - $ 828 Hotel Clio

$ 14,846

$ 2,415 $ 1,497 $ - $ - $ 3,912 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 3,846

$ 660 $ 387 $ - $ - $ 1,047 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 14,888

$ 2,765 $ 1,424 $ - $ 375 $ 4,564 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 6,284

$ 915 $ 742 $ - $ - $ 1,657 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 9,976

$ 2,029 $ 703 $ - $ - $ 2,732 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 26,409

$ 8,119 $ 2,350 $ - $ 84 $ 10,553 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 10,306

$ 1,489 $ 1,458 $ - $ - $ 2,947 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 17,507

$ 7,115 $ 1,542 $ - $ - $ 8,657 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 20,208

$ 5,795 $ 2,160 $ - $ 21 $ 7,976 The Dagny Boston

$ 19,844

$ 3,910 $ 3,193 $ - $ - $ 7,103 The Gwen

$ 19,028

$ 2,788 $ 1,529 $ - $ - $ 4,317 The Hythe Vail

$ 25,874

$ 8,879 $ 1,551 $ - $ - $ 10,430 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 5,444

$ 336 $ 722 $ - $ - $ 1,058 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 13,023

$ 5,560 $ 739 $ - $ - $ 6,299 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 14,918

$ 3,215 $ 1,005 $ - $ - $ 4,220 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 11,717

$ 2,732 $ 965 $ - $ - $ 3,697 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 53,806

$ 8,314 $ 4,570 $ - $ (495) $ 12,389 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 37,490

$ 10,927 $ 1,976 $ - $ - $ 12,903 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 21,116

$ 4,070 $ 2,719 $ - $ - $ 6,789 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 25,868

$ 6,243 $ 1,918 $ - $ - $ 8,161 Total

$ 576,448

$ 119,908 $ 57,082 $ 390 $ 2,523 $ 179,879 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (5,533)

$ (14) $ (115) $ (377) $ (280) $ (786) Comparable Total

$ 570,915

$ 119,894 $ 56,967 $ 13 $ 2,243 $ 179,093

(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025







Net Income (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense (1) Plus:

Adjustments (2) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 4,151

$ 192 $ 595 $ - $ - $ 787 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 9,131

$ 2,875 $ 741 $ - $ - $ 3,616 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 9,493

$ 1,877 $ 2,166 $ - $ 6 $ 4,049 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 22,198

$ 1,999 $ 2,939 $ - $ 187 $ 5,125 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 55,024

$ 5,402 $ 6,158 $ 12 $ (793) $ 10,779 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 6,981

$ 99 $ 871 $ - $ - $ 970 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 5,621

$ 1,285 $ 769 $ - $ - $ 2,054 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 9,404

$ 308 $ 686 $ 567 $ 403 $ 1,964 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 16,401

$ 3,055 $ 1,066 $ - $ - $ 4,121 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 6,705

$ (2,959) $ 1,028 $ - $ 2,889 $ 958 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 6,931

$ 1,886 $ 548 $ - $ - $ 2,434 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 21,486

$ 3,098 $ 2,222 $ - $ - $ 5,320 Henderson Park Inn

$ 4,345

$ 1,394 $ 551 $ - $ - $ 1,945 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 12,318

$ 886 $ 1,436 $ - $ - $ 2,322 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 8,315

$ (919) $ 1,562 $ - $ - $ 643 Hotel Clio

$ 14,320

$ 244 $ 1,702 $ 1,200 $ 10 $ 3,156 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 2,937

$ (245) $ 586 $ - $ - $ 341 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 13,033

$ 2,410 $ 1,016 $ - $ 383 $ 3,809 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 6,192

$ 625 $ 740 $ - $ - $ 1,365 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 10,228

$ 2,465 $ 680 $ - $ - $ 3,145 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 19,036

$ 3,893 $ 1,270 $ - $ 84 $ 5,247 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 10,570

$ 1,629 $ 1,435 $ - $ - $ 3,064 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 17,124

$ 6,430 $ 1,520 $ - $ - $ 7,950 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 18,734

$ 5,264 $ 2,110 $ - $ 21 $ 7,395 The Dagny Boston

$ 18,338

$ 2,391 $ 3,126 $ - $ - $ 5,517 The Gwen

$ 18,221

$ 1,433 $ 1,511 $ - $ - $ 2,944 The Hythe Vail

$ 28,208

$ 9,245 $ 2,310 $ - $ - $ 11,555 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 5,440

$ 446 $ 634 $ - $ - $ 1,080 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 12,419

$ 5,091 $ 731 $ - $ - $ 5,822 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 14,678

$ 3,217 $ 971 $ - $ - $ 4,188 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 12,657

$ 3,453 $ 934 $ - $ - $ 4,387 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 50,822

$ 3,990 $ 4,604 $ 3,761 $ (245) $ 12,110 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 38,718

$ 9,501 $ 2,227 $ - $ - $ 11,728 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 20,442

$ 3,435 $ 2,698 $ - $ - $ 6,133 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 3,077

$ 331 $ - $ - $ - $ 331 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 26,875

$ 5,862 $ 1,905 $ 940 $ - $ 8,707 Total

$ 560,573

$ 91,588 $ 56,048 $ 6,480 $ 2,945 $ 157,024 Less: Sold Hotels (4)

$ (12,481)

$ (639) $ (686) $ (567) $ (403) $ (2,295) Comparable Total

$ 548,092

$ 90,949 $ 55,362 $ 5,913 $ 2,542 $ 154,729

(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating result of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company