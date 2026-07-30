Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
- Revenue of $390.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- Global thrombectomy revenue of $259.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- Global embolization and access revenue of $131.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 20.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- Gross profit margin of 67.9% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- Total operating expenses of $223.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, comprised of R&D of $25.4 million and SG&A of $198.5 million, which includes $6.9 million of acquisition-related expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation.
- Income from operations of $41.0 million and net income of $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.
Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook and Webcast and Conference Call Information
Given the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026 or hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 205,271
$ 186,897
Marketable investments
453,524
357,919
Accounts receivable, net
190,407
190,021
Inventories
442,650
431,549
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,270
50,298
Total current assets
1,344,122
1,216,684
Property and equipment, net
146,718
117,436
Operating lease right-of-use assets
167,194
173,587
Finance lease right-of-use assets
24,357
25,972
Intangible assets, net
5,742
6,186
Goodwill
166,523
166,750
Deferred taxes
79,376
79,188
Other non-current assets
40,691
40,716
Total assets
$ 1,974,723
$ 1,826,519
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 44,728
$ 34,736
Accrued liabilities
172,270
132,163
Current operating lease liabilities
14,398
13,841
Current finance lease liabilities
2,380
2,393
Total current liabilities
233,776
183,133
Non-current operating lease liabilities
176,304
182,751
Non-current finance lease liabilities
19,628
20,714
Other non-current liabilities
14,249
12,318
Total liabilities
443,957
398,916
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
39
39
Additional paid-in capital
1,224,278
1,185,525
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,363
4,348
Retained earnings
305,086
237,691
Total stockholders' equity
1,530,766
1,427,603
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,974,723
$ 1,826,519
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$ 390,046
$ 339,455
$ 764,804
$ 663,595
Cost of revenue
125,102
115,445
246,449
223,702
Gross profit
264,944
224,010
518,355
439,893
Operating expenses:
Research and development
25,396
23,218
47,778
45,295
Sales, general and administrative
198,509
159,964
391,304
313,420
Total operating expenses
223,905
183,182
439,082
358,715
Income from operations
41,039
40,828
79,273
81,178
Interest and other income, net
5,148
4,482
8,602
7,990
Income before income taxes
46,187
45,310
87,875
89,168
Provision for income taxes
11,376
40
20,480
4,675
Net income
$ 34,811
$ 45,270
$ 67,395
$ 84,493
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.88
$ 1.17
$ 1.71
$ 2.18
Diluted
$ 0.88
$ 1.15
$ 1.70
$ 2.15
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
39,353,965
38,834,917
39,314,912
38,699,307
Diluted
39,572,059
39,245,953
39,572,347
39,214,027
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions
|
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change
2026
2025
$
%
United States
$ 305,445
$ 260,818
$ 44,627
17.1 %
International
84,601
78,637
5,964
7.6 %
Total
$ 390,046
$ 339,455
$ 50,591
14.9 %
Six Months Ended June 30,
Change
2026
2025
$
%
United States
$ 601,832
$ 517,678
$ 84,154
16.3 %
International
162,972
145,917
17,055
11.7 %
Total
$ 764,804
$ 663,595
$ 101,209
15.3 %
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change
2026
2025
$
%
Thrombectomy
$ 258,981
$ 230,256
$ 28,725
12.5 %
Embolization and Access
131,065
109,199
21,866
20.0 %
Total
$ 390,046
$ 339,455
$ 50,591
14.9 %
Six Months Ended June 30,
Change
2026
2025
$
%
Thrombectomy
$ 512,898
$ 456,800
$ 56,098
12.3 %
Embolization and Access
251,906
206,795
45,111
21.8 %
Total
$ 764,804
$ 663,595
$ 101,209
15.3 %
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.