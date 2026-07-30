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WKN: A14Y65 | ISIN: US70975L1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 0P8
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 09:30
279,60 Euro
+0,79 % +2,20
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PENUMBRA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENUMBRA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
277,60280,8009:13
278,00280,8009:13
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 22:05 Uhr
27 Leser
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Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

  • Revenue of $390.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

  • Global thrombectomy revenue of $259.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

  • Global embolization and access revenue of $131.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 20.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

  • Gross profit margin of 67.9% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

  • Total operating expenses of $223.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, comprised of R&D of $25.4 million and SG&A of $198.5 million, which includes $6.9 million of acquisition-related expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation.

  • Income from operations of $41.0 million and net income of $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook and Webcast and Conference Call Information
Given the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026 or hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 205,271


$ 186,897

Marketable investments


453,524


357,919

Accounts receivable, net


190,407


190,021

Inventories


442,650


431,549

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


52,270


50,298

Total current assets


1,344,122


1,216,684

Property and equipment, net


146,718


117,436

Operating lease right-of-use assets


167,194


173,587

Finance lease right-of-use assets


24,357


25,972

Intangible assets, net


5,742


6,186

Goodwill


166,523


166,750

Deferred taxes


79,376


79,188

Other non-current assets


40,691


40,716

Total assets


$ 1,974,723


$ 1,826,519

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 44,728


$ 34,736

Accrued liabilities


172,270


132,163

Current operating lease liabilities


14,398


13,841

Current finance lease liabilities


2,380


2,393

Total current liabilities


233,776


183,133

Non-current operating lease liabilities


176,304


182,751

Non-current finance lease liabilities


19,628


20,714

Other non-current liabilities


14,249


12,318

Total liabilities


443,957


398,916

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock


39


39

Additional paid-in capital


1,224,278


1,185,525

Accumulated other comprehensive income


1,363


4,348

Retained earnings


305,086


237,691

Total stockholders' equity


1,530,766


1,427,603

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,974,723


$ 1,826,519

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenue


$ 390,046


$ 339,455


$ 764,804


$ 663,595

Cost of revenue


125,102


115,445


246,449


223,702

Gross profit


264,944


224,010


518,355


439,893

Operating expenses:









Research and development


25,396


23,218


47,778


45,295

Sales, general and administrative


198,509


159,964


391,304


313,420

Total operating expenses


223,905


183,182


439,082


358,715

Income from operations


41,039


40,828


79,273


81,178

Interest and other income, net


5,148


4,482


8,602


7,990

Income before income taxes


46,187


45,310


87,875


89,168

Provision for income taxes


11,376


40


20,480


4,675

Net income


$ 34,811


$ 45,270


$ 67,395


$ 84,493










Net income per share:









Basic


$ 0.88


$ 1.17


$ 1.71


$ 2.18

Diluted


$ 0.88


$ 1.15


$ 1.70


$ 2.15

Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic


39,353,965


38,834,917


39,314,912


38,699,307

Diluted


39,572,059


39,245,953


39,572,347


39,214,027

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Change



2026


2025


$


%

United States


$ 305,445


$ 260,818


$ 44,627


17.1 %

International


84,601


78,637


5,964


7.6 %

Total


$ 390,046


$ 339,455


$ 50,591


14.9 %




Six Months Ended June 30,


Change



2026


2025


$


%

United States


$ 601,832


$ 517,678


$ 84,154


16.3 %

International


162,972


145,917


17,055


11.7 %

Total


$ 764,804


$ 663,595


$ 101,209


15.3 %

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Change



2026


2025


$


%

Thrombectomy


$ 258,981


$ 230,256


$ 28,725


12.5 %

Embolization and Access


131,065


109,199


21,866


20.0 %

Total


$ 390,046


$ 339,455


$ 50,591


14.9 %




Six Months Ended June 30,


Change



2026


2025


$


%

Thrombectomy


$ 512,898


$ 456,800


$ 56,098


12.3 %

Embolization and Access


251,906


206,795


45,111


21.8 %

Total


$ 764,804


$ 663,595


$ 101,209


15.3 %

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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