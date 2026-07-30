Socket Mobile, Inc.: Socket Mobile Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced workplace productivity, today reported financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $3.0 million, reflecting a 25% decrease compared to $4.0 million for the prior year's quarter, and an 18% sequential decrease compared to $3.7 million for the preceding quarter.

Gross margin of 46.4% versus 49.9% in the prior year's quarter and 51.3% in the preceding quarter.

Operating expenses of $2.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior year period and the preceding quarter.

Operating loss amounted to $1,195,000, compared to a $677,000 loss in the prior year's quarter, and a loss of $760,000 in the preceding quarter.

Cash balance as of June 30, 2026, was approximately $1.6 million, slightly lower from $1.7 million at March 31, 2026.

"Our second-quarter results reflect the continued challenges in the retail market," said Dave Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While market conditions remain uncertain, we continue to focus on supporting our customers, executing our strategic priorities, and managing our business with financial discipline. We expect our cost management initiatives to continue throughout the remainder of the year as we align our operating expenses with current business conditions while maintaining our ability to support future growth opportunities."

The Company continues to focus on expanding opportunities for its data capture solutions across multiple vertical markets while maintaining disciplined expense management. Management believes these actions position the Company to respond effectively as customer demand improves.

Conference Call

Management of Socket Mobile will hold a conference call today at 2 P.M. Pacific (5 P.M. Eastern) to discuss the quarterly results and outlook for the future. Please attend the conference call using the information below:

Join Online: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/745700078

Meeting ID: 745700078

Dial-In: +1 (267) 930-4000

Access Code / Meeting ID: 745700078

International Dial-In Numbers: https://v.ringcentral.com/teleconference

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless readers/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, Twitter, and keep up with our latest News and Updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new mobile computer and data collection products, including details on the timing, distribution, and market acceptance of the products, and statements predicting trends, sales, market conditions, and opportunities in the markets in which we sell our products. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our new products may be delayed or not rollout as predicted, if ever, due to technological, market, or financial factors, including the availability of necessary working capital, the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated, the risk that our application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute the new products or may not be successful in doing so, the risk that acceptance of our new products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated, and other risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Socket Mobile Investor Contact: Lynn Zhao Chief Financial Officer 510-933-3016 [email protected]

Socket Mobile is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2026, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

- Financial tables to follow -

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 3,033 $ 4,042 $ 6,734 $ 8,008 Cost of revenue 1,625 2,024 3,428 3,992 Gross margin 1,408 2,018 3,306 4,016 Gross margin percent 46.4 % 49.9 % 49.1 % 50.2 % Research & development 1,053 1,101 2,143 2,233 Sales & marketing 809 1,025 1,711 2,131 General & administrative 741 569 1,407 1,223 Total operating expenses 2,603 2,695 5,261 5,587 Operating loss (1,195) (677) (1,955) (1,571) Interest expense, net (151) (115) (291) (215) Income tax benefit (expense) -- -- -- -- Net loss $ (1,346) $ (792) $ (2,246) $ (1,786) Net loss per share:







Basic $ (0.16) $ (0.10) $ (0.27) $ (0.23) Fully diluted $ (0.16) $ (0.10) $ (0.27) $ (0.23) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic Fully diluted 8,245 8,245 7,937 7,937 8,190 8,190 7,884 7,884

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025* Cash $ 1,605 $ 2,032 Accounts receivable 1,170 1,711 Inventories 3,820 4,221 Deferred costs on shipments to distributors 111 122 Other current assets 548 548 Property and equipment, net 1,771 2,125 Intangible assets, net 1,241 1,305 Operating leases right-of-use assets 1,818 2,087 Other long-term assets 286 286 Total assets $ 12,370 $ 14,437 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,733 $ 2,023 Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount 350 400 Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party 5,490 5,083 Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors 304 336 Deferred service revenue 102 28 Operating lease liabilities 2,008 2,289 Total liabilities $ 9,987 10,159 Common stock 70,220 69,870 Accumulated deficit (66,799) (64,554) Treasury stock (1,038) (1,038) Total equity $ 2,383 4,278 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,370 14,437 *Derived from audited financial statements.

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.