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WKN: A0YHVZ | ISIN: US4702991088 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.07.26 | 21:52
27,610 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF THE JAMES FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BANK OF THE JAMES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 22:06 Uhr
29 Leser
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Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc.: Bank of the James Announces Second Quarter of 2026 and First Half of 2026 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the "Bank"), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. ("PWW"), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg metropolitan statistical area) and the Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Nellysford, Roanoke, and Wytheville, Virginia markets.

Second Quarter 2026 and First Half 2026 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.24 million, an increase of $0.54 million from $2.70 million in the second quarter of 2025. Earnings per share were $0.71 compared with $0.60 per share one year earlier. Net income for the first half of 2026 was $6.01 million, an increase of $2.47 million from $3.55 million in the first half of 2025. Earnings per share were $1.32 compared with $0.78 per share one year earlier. The year-over-year increases reflect higher net interest income, growth in noninterest income, and lower noninterest expense.
  • Total assets were $1.041 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $1.039 billion at December 31, 2025, and $1.004 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses increased 1.4% to $8.90 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $8.78 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 8.7% to $17.78 million in the first half of 2026 from $16.36 million in the first half of 2025. The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $350,000 for the second quarter and $204,000 for the first half of 2026. Excluding reductions in the reserve for unfunded commitments, the provision for credit losses on loans were $410,000 and $318,000, respectively.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) was 3.71% for the second quarter of 2026 compared with 3.44% for the second quarter of 2025, and 3.64% for the first half of 2026 compared with 3.34% for the first half of 2025.
  • Interest expense decreased 10.5% to $3.03 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $3.39 million in the second quarter of 2025, and decreased 10.9% to $6.15 million in the first half of 2026 from $6.90 million in the first half of 2025, reflecting lower deposit costs and the retirement of approximately $10 million in capital notes in the second quarter of 2025. The decline in deposit costs was driven primarily by lower rates on renewing certificates of deposit and continued discipline in the pricing of interest-bearing transaction accounts.
  • Noninterest income increased 9.8% to $4.48 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $4.08 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 14.7% to $8.44 million in the first half of 2026 from $7.36 million in the first half of 2025.
  • Noninterest expense decreased 1.5% to $9.31 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $9.46 million in the second quarter of 2025, and decreased 3.1% to $18.68 million in the first half of 2026 from $19.28 million in the first half of 2025.
  • Wealth management fees from PWW increased 12.8% to $1.47 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $1.30 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 12.7% to $2.88 million in the first half of 2026 from $2.56 million in the first half of 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income) improved to 67.82% in the second quarter of 2026 from 76.71% in the second quarter of 2025, and to 70.67% in the first half of 2026 from 82.65% in the first half of 2025.
  • Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, were $686.08 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $649.13 million at March 31, 2026, $661.36 million at December 31, 2025, and $649.09 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $935.18 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $937.13 million at December 31, 2025, and $910.53 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming loans were $1.09 million at June 30, 2026, down from $1.70 million at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $6.60 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $6.45 million at December 31, 2025, and represented 6.05x coverage of nonperforming loans, compared with 3.79x at December 31, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming loans was due primarily to the return to accrual status for select relationships.
  • Stockholders' equity increased to $83.15 million at June 30, 2026, from $80.05 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of 3.88%. Book value per share rose to $18.30 from $17.62.
  • On July 28, 2026, the Company's board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share to stockholders of record as of August 21, 2026, to be paid on September 4, 2026.

Commentary from Executive Management

Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of the Bank, commented: "The first half of 2026 produced record results for Bank of the James. Growth in loans and revenue from a variety of sources, along with continued sound asset quality, contributed to this performance. We remain focused on building upon these results during the remainder of 2026.

In addition to our focus on financial performance, we continue to place great importance on serving a broad base of customers across our markets, including individuals and businesses in underserved areas. We are proud of the role the Bank and our employees play in supporting the communities we serve."

Mike Syrek, President of the Bank, added: "We remain focused on increasing operating efficiency through prudent expense management and thoughtful operational changes. This strategy has been successful, contributing to an improved efficiency ratio, and we continue to identify additional opportunities to operate more effectively while supporting our customers and long-term growth."

Syrek continued: "Loan growth was robust, with loan balances increasing by nearly $37 million during the second quarter. We do not expect this pace of growth to continue, as quarterly loan activity can vary based on originations, maturities, and repayments. Nevertheless, the current environment presents opportunities to originate attractive, well-structured loans, and we remain focused on pursuing those opportunities while maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards. That same discipline is reflected in our asset quality, with nonperforming loans declining."

About the Company
Bank of the James, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bank currently serves customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Nellysford, Roanoke, Rustburg, and Wytheville. The Bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The Bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. The Company provides investment advisory services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol "BOTJ" on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at: www.bankofthejames.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, competition, general economic conditions, potential changes in interest rates, changes in the value of real estate securing loans made by the Bank, as well as geopolitical conditions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Eric J. Sorenson, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, (434) 846-2000.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOLLOW

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited) (audited)
Assets6/30/2026 12/31/2025
Cash and due from banks- 24,675 - 28,538
Federal funds sold 10,870 55,937
Total cash and cash equivalents 35,545 84,475
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,267 as of June 30, 2026 and $3,315 as of December 31, 2025), net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 3,581 3,590
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 236,832 214,128
Restricted stock, at cost 1,872 1,828
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,597 as of June 30, 2026 and $6,450 as of December 31, 2025 686,084 661,357
Loans held for sale 5,651 3,472
Premises and equipment, net 19,051 19,050
Interest receivable 3,392 3,380
Cash value - bank owned life insurance 24,101 23,676
Customer relationship intangible 5,884 6,164
Goodwill 2,054 2,054
Other assets 17,260 15,850
Total assets- 1,041,307 - 1,039,024
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest bearing demand- 136,390 - 131,456
NOW, money market and savings 563,425 570,345
Time 235,369 235,328
Total deposits 935,184 937,129
Other borrowings 8,671 8,796
Interest payable 1,121 1,167
Other liabilities 13,178 11,884
Total liabilities- 958,154 - 958,976
Stockholders' equity
Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,543,338 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 9,723 9,723
Additional paid-in capital 35,253 35,253
Retained earnings 55,114 50,009
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,937- (14,937-
Total stockholders' equity- 83,153 - 80,048
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 1,041,307 - 1,039,024
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
Interest Income2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Loans- 9,737 - 9,341 - 19,164 - 18,247
Securities
US Government and agency obligations 619 548 1,252 1,002
Mortgage backed securities 741 377 1,191 764
Municipals - taxable 402 330 800 641
Municipals - tax exempt 62 24 125 43
Dividends 34 35 45 48
Corporates 152 136 297 271
Interest bearing deposits 127 127 225 250
Federal Funds sold 413 720 1,037 1,607
Total interest income 12,287 11,638 24,136 22,873
Interest Expense
NOW, money market and savings- 999 - 1,258 - 2,027 - 2,506
Time deposits 1,893 1,945 3,847 4,024
Finance leases 14 17 28 34
Other borrowings 127 87 246 176
Capital notes - 81 - 163
Total interest expense 3,033 3,388 6,148 6,903
Net interest income 9,254 8,250 17,988 15,970
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 350 (528- 204 (391-
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,904 8,778 17,784 16,361
Noninterest income
Gains on sale of loans held for sale- 1,529 - 1,589 - 2,725 - 2,426
Service charges, fees and commissions 1,149 975 2,143 1,956
Wealth management fees 1,466 1,300 2,879 2,555
Life insurance income 214 190 425 378
Income from small business investment company 70 - 201 -
Gains on sales of securities 1 - 1 -
Other 47 21 66 43
Total noninterest income 4,476 4,075 8,440 7,358
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 5,510 5,357 11,010 10,134
Occupancy 523 497 1,131 1,067
Equipment 706 654 1,453 1,324
Supplies 132 168 292 310
Professional and other outside expense 756 755 1,526 2,470
Data processing 519 782 994 1,602
Marketing 258 237 447 435
Credit expense 259 263 449 449
FDIC insurance expense 118 120 254 262
Amortization of intangibles 140 140 280 280
Other 390 482 840 948
Total noninterest expenses 9,311 9,455 18,676 19,281
Income before income taxes 4,069 3,398 7,548 4,438
Income tax expense 829 694 1,534 891
Net Income- 3,240 - 2,704 - 6,014 - 3,547
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338
Net income per common share - basic and diluted- 0.71 - 0.60 - 1.32 - 0.78
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data
unaudited
Selected Data:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025		ChangeYear to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Interest income- 12,287 - 11,638 5.58- - 24,136 - 22,873 5.52-
Interest expense 3,033 3,388 -10.48- 6,148 6,903 -10.94-
Net interest income 9,254 8,250 12.17- 17,988 15,970 12.64-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 350 (528- -166.29- 204 (391- -152.17-
Noninterest income 4,476 4,075 9.84- 8,440 7,358 14.71-
Noninterest expense 9,311 9,455 -1.52- 18,676 19,281 -3.14-
Income taxes 829 694 19.45- 1,534 891 72.17-
Net income 3,240 2,704 19.82- 6,014 3,547 69.55-
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 -
Basic and diluted net income per share- 0.71 - 0.60 - 0.11 - 1.32 - 0.78 - 0.54
Balance Sheet at
period end:		Jun 30,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
ChangeJun 30,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Change
Loans, net- 686,084 - 661,357 3.74- - 649,089 - 636,552 1.97-
Loans held for sale 5,651 3,472 62.76- 4,226 3,616 16.87-
Total securities 240,413 217,718 10.42- 200,183 191,522 4.52-
Total deposits 935,184 937,129 -0.21- 910,527 882,404 3.19-
Stockholders' equity 83,153 80,048 3.88- 71,665 64,865 10.48-
Total assets 1,041,307 1,039,024 0.22- 1,004,242 979,244 2.55-
Shares outstanding 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 -
Book value per share- 18.30 - 17.62 - 0.68 - 15.77 - 14.28 - 1.49
Daily averages:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025
ChangeYear to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026
Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025
Change
Loans- 672,887 - 653,758 2.93- - 668,200 - 650,292 2.75-
Loans held for sale 3,978 3,657 8.78- 3,481 3,027 15.00-
Total securities (book value) 266,241 224,411 18.64- 254,182 221,625 14.69-
Total deposits 953,084 920,286 3.56- 950,100 921,241 3.13-
Stockholders' equity 82,476 68,256 20.83- 81,811 66,526 22.98-
Interest earning assets 1,002,566 961,123 4.31- 998,450 964,062 3.57-
Interest bearing liabilities 818,203 795,621 2.84- 819,475 798,331 2.65-
Total assets 1,058,803 1,020,390 3.76- 1,054,914 1,020,182 3.40-
Financial Ratios:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Return on average assets1.23- 1.06- 0.17 1.15- 0.70- 0.45
Return on average equity15.76- 15.89- -0.13 14.82- 10.75- 4.07
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)3.71- 3.45- 0.26 3.64- 3.34- 0.3
Efficiency ratio67.82- 76.71- -8.89 70.67- 82.65- -11.98
Average equity to average assets7.79- 6.69- 1.10 7.76- 6.52- 1.24
Allowance for credit losses:Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Three
months
ending
Jun 30,
2025		ChangeYear to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2026		Year to
date
ending
Jun 30,
2025		Change
Beginning balance- 6,201 - 7,022 -11.69- - 6,450 - 7,044 -8.43-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses* 410 (555- -173.87- 318 (526- -160.46-
Charge-offs (90- (160- -43.75- (312- (223- 39.91-
Recoveries 76 1 7500.00- 141 13 984.62-
Ending balance 6,597 6,308 4.58- 6,597 6,308 4.58-
* does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability
Nonperforming assets:Jun 30,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
ChangeJun 30,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Change
Total nonperforming loans- 1,091 - 1,704 -35.97- - 1,846 - 1,640 12.56-
Other real estate owned - - N/A - - N/A
Total nonperforming assets 1,091 1,704 -35.97- 1,846 1,640 12.56-
Asset quality ratios:Jun 30,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Change
Jun 30,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Change
Nonperforming loans to total loans0.16- 0.26- -0.10 0.28- 0.25- 0.02
Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans0.95- 0.97- -0.02 1.08- 1.09- (0.01-
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans604.67- 378.52- 226.15 3.90 4.30 -39.20

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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