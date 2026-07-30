Aecon Group Inc.: Aecon reports second quarter 2026 results

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter of 2026.

"The second quarter reflected strong operational execution across our business, including revenue increasing 25% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA doubling compared to the same period last year, and strengthening Aecon's strategic positioning through contract awards in sectors with attractive demand profiles," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "Backed by strong backlog of $10.5 billion, growing recurring revenue programs, significant ongoing projects and pursuits across North America tied to power generation, critical resource development, mass transit infrastructure, water, digital infrastructure, and defence, as well as an increasing number of projects delivered under collaborative models - we remain focused on disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and delivering profitable growth for our shareholders."

HIGHLIGHTS

All quarterly financial information contained in this news release is unaudited.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 of $1,631 million was $329 million, or 25%, higher compared to the same period in 2025.

Operating profit of $36.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased by $34.1 million compared to an operating profit of $2.3 million in the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) of $82.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (Adjusted EBITDA margin 3) of 5.1%) compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.2%) in the same period in 2025.

of $82.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.1%) compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.2%) in the same period in 2025. Reported backlog at June 30, 2026 of $10,492 million, compares to backlog of $10,746 million at June 30, 2025.

On April 30, 2026 an Aecon alliance was selected by Metrolinx as the development partner for the Hamilton Light Rail Transit Civil and Utilities Works project in Ontario and executed an alliance development phase agreement. Aecon is the construction partner responsible for project delivery. The collaborative development phase will be approximately 18 to 24 months and will be followed by the construction implementation phase.

On June 9, 2026 an Aecon consortium reached substantial completion on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, and the bridge officially opened to traffic on July 27, 2026. Connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan, the bridge is the first Ontario-Michigan land border crossing delivered in 60 years. Aecon holds a 20% interest in the equity, design-build, and 30-year operations, maintenance and rehabilitation.

On June 25, 2026 Aecon announced an agreement to purchase the convertible preferred equity investment (the "Preferred Shares") held by Oaktree Capital Management in Aecon Utilities Group Inc. ("Aecon Utilities" or "AUGI"), with closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The $320 million purchase price is based on Oaktree's as-converted 27.5% ownership interest and represents an equity value of $1.2 billion, and an enterprise value of $1.5 billion for Aecon Utilities.

Subsequent to quarter end, Aecon announced several significant project awards and development phase agreements across various end markets, geographies and clients: An Aecon consortium was awarded a multi-billion dollar contract by Greenlight Electricity Centre Limited Partnership, comprised of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and Kineticor Asset Management, for the Greenlight Electricity Centre project in Alberta. The contract award follows the completion of early engineering and development work, and Aecon's $1.7 billion majority share was added to its Construction segment backlog in the third quarter of 2026. An Aecon consortium was selected by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority as the preferred proponent for the development phase of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 - Landmass and Wharf progressive design-build project in British Columbia. A design and early works agreement is expected to be signed in the third quarter of 2026, and following a collaborative development phase, a design-build agreement is anticipated to be executed in the first quarter of 2028. An Aecon-led consortium completed the collaborative development phase and was awarded an $815 million contract by the City of Winnipeg for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade - Biosolids Facilities progressive design-build project in Manitoba. Aecon's 33.3% share of the contract value was added to its Construction segment backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

An Aecon partnership in which Aecon Concessions is an equity partner, executed an Energy Storage Facility Agreement with Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator to build, own and operate the Simcoe Battery Energy Storage System Project in Ontario. Aecon will be the exclusive Engineering, Procurement and Construction provider upon contract finalization.

An Aecon partnership executed a development phase agreement with New Brunswick Power to deliver civil works on the Mactaquac Life Achievement Project. Under a collaborative Early Contractor Involvement approach, design, schedule and cost estimates will advance during a 12-month development phase, with construction expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027 under a target price model.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(1)

Three months ended Six months ended $ millions (except per share amounts) June 30 June 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue - 1,631.0 - 1,301.6 - 2,888.0 - 2,363.2 Gross profit 154.6 76.9 255.1 118.7 Marketing, general, and administrative expense (92.9 - (59.5 - (173.9 - (116.4 - Income from projects accounted for using the equity method 2.2 4.0 0.1 3.7 Other income 3.0 6.6 3.6 7.3 Depreciation and amortization (30.5 - (25.8 - (56.5 - (51.8 - Operating profit (loss) 36.4 2.3 28.4 (38.4 - Finance income 1.9 1.5 4.1 3.0 Finance cost (139.4 - (14.7 - (152.5 - (24.7 - Loss before income taxes (101.1 - (11.0 - (120.0 - (60.1 - Income tax (expense) recovery (7.1 - 3.1 (6.1 - 14.2 Loss (108.2 - (7.9 - (126.1 - (45.9 - Non-controlling interests 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.4 Loss attributable to shareholders - (108.1 - - (7.6 - - (126.0 - - (45.6 - Gross profit margin- 4- 9.5 - 5.9 - 8.8 - 5.0 - MG&A as a percent of revenue- 4- 5.7 - 4.6 - 6.0 - 4.9 - Adjusted EBITDA- 2- - 82.4 - 41.1 - 114.4 - 44.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin- 3- 5.1 - 3.2 - 4.0 - 1.9 - Operating margin- 4- 2.2 - 0.2 - 1.0 - (1.6 )% Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to shareholders- 2- - 23.8 - (6.6 - - 10.5 - (41.2 - Loss per share - basic - (1.58 - - (0.12 - - (1.90 - - (0.72 - Loss per share - diluted - (1.58 - - (0.12 - - (1.90 - - (0.72 - Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic- 3- - 0.35 - (0.10 - - 0.16 - (0.65 - Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted- 3- - 0.33 - (0.10 - - 0.15 - (0.65 - Backlog (at end of period) - 10,492 - 10,746

(1) This press release presents certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures, as well as non-GAAP ratios to assist readers in understanding the Company's performance (GAAP refers to Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). Further details on these measures and ratios are included in the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (3) This is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP ratio. (4) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Revenue for the three months ended June?30, 2026 of $1,631?million was $329?million, or 25%, higher than in the second quarter of 2025. In the Construction segment, revenue was higher by $335?million from increases in utilities ($138?million), urban transportation solutions ($93?million), nuclear ($80?million), civil operations ($22?million), and industrial operations ($2?million). The increase in Construction revenue was driven primarily by a higher volume of electrical transmission and distribution work in Canada and the United States in the utilities sector, a higher volume of work in the urban transportation solutions sector, and from an increase in refurbishment and decommissioning-related work at nuclear facilities. In the Concessions segment, revenue of $2?million for the three months ended June?30, 2026 was unchanged from the same period in 2025, while inter-segment revenue eliminations increased by $6?million, largely due to an increase in construction activity between the Construction and Concessions segments.

Operating profit of $36.4?million for the three months ended June?30, 2026 increased by $34.1?million compared to an operating profit of $2.3?million in the same period of 2025. This higher operating profit was largely driven by an increase in gross profit of $77.7?million compared to the same period in 2025. In the Construction segment, gross profit in the second quarter of 2026 increased by $78.1?million primarily from an improvement in gross profit margin in urban transportation solutions and civil operations, and the gross profit impact of higher volume in utilities operations. These increases were partially offset by lower gross profit margin in industrial and nuclear operations. In the Concessions segment, gross profit increased by $0.1?million compared to the same period of 2025, and in Corporate and Other, gross profit decreased by $0.4?million as a result of lower inter-segment cost recoveries from projects.

Marketing, general and administrative expense ("MG&A") for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased by $33.4 million compared to the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs reflecting ongoing investments in organizational capacity to support revenue growth and the inclusion of MG&A from recent acquisitions, including Bodell Construction, Trinity Industrial Services, KPC, and Duna Services. MG&A was also impacted by higher ERP implementation costs of $4.2 million associated with investments in technology tools and systems to support growing operations. These increases were partially offset by lower acquisition-related costs of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Reported backlog at June?30,?2026 of $10,492?million compares to backlog of $10,746?million at June?30,?2025. New contract awards of $1,269?million were booked in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $2,351?million in the same period in 2025.

REPORTING SEGMENTS

Aecon reports its financial performance on the basis of two segments: Construction and Concessions, which are described in the Company's June 30, 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("Q2 2026 MD&A").

CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT

Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended $ millions June 30 June 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue - 1,633.3 - 1,298.1 - 2,887.8 - 2,355.5 Gross profit - 154.7 - 76.6 - 255.5 - 119.6 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 89.7 - 39.7 - 131.7 - 38.6 Operating profit (loss) - 58.5 - 14.9 - 70.5 - (15.0 - Gross profit margin(3) 9.5 - 5.9 - 8.8 - 5.1 - Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 5.5 - 3.1 - 4.6 - 1.6 - Operating margin(3) 3.6 - 1.1 - 2.4 - (0.6 )% Backlog (at end of period) - 10,471 - 10,726

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) This is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP ratio. (3) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Revenue in the Construction segment for the three months ended June 30, 2026 of $1,633 million was $335 million, or 26%, higher than in the same period of 2025. The largest increase in revenue occurred in utilities operations ($138 million), driven by a higher volume of electrical transmission and distribution work in Canada and the United States, including contributions from the acquisitions of KPC and Duna Services completed in the first quarter of 2026, as well as from an increase in gas distribution and telecommunications work. Revenue increased in urban transportation solutions ($93 million), driven by a higher volume of subway and commuter rail system work, as well as ongoing close-out activities related to LRT projects in Ontario that achieved substantial completion in 2025 and are now operational. In nuclear operations, revenue increased ($80 million), due to a higher volume of refurbishment, decommissioning, new build, and engineering services work at nuclear generating stations in Ontario and the United States. Revenue in civil operations increased ($22 million), primarily from a higher volume of work related to the civil infrastructure components of power and rail projects, foundations work, and from an increase in major project work performed internationally, partially offset by a lower volume of highway, road, and bridge construction activity. In industrial operations, revenue increased ($2 million), primarily from a higher volume of field construction work at industrial manufacturing facilities in the United States, with most of the revenue growth attributable to the Bodell Construction and Trinity Industrial Services businesses acquired in the third quarter of 2025. This revenue increase was partially offset by a lower volume of industrial work at wastewater treatment facilities in the period.

Operating profit in the Construction segment of $58.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 compares to an operating profit of $14.9 million in the same period in 2025, an increase in operating profit of $43.6 million. The higher operating profit was primarily driven by improvement in gross profit margin in urban transportation solutions and civil operations. In both nuclear and industrial operations, operating profit decreased from lower gross profit margin and higher MG&A incurred to support ongoing growth in operations. Operating profit in utilities operations was also lower after a volume-driven improvement in gross profit was offset by higher MG&A, higher depreciation and amortization, and lower gains on the sale of equipment. Additionally, business acquisition costs and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets were $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $7.0 million in the same period of 2025, for a favourable impact on operating profit of $0.4 million in the current period.

Construction segment backlog at June 30, 2026 was $10,471 million, which was $255 million lower than the same date in 2025. Backlog increased year-over-year in civil ($426 million), industrial ($139 million), and utilities operations ($23 million), and decreased in urban transportation solutions ($355 million), and nuclear operations ($488 million). New contract awards totaled $1,271 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $2,665 million in the first six months of 2026, compared to $2,347 million and $6,440 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. During the first six months of 2026, an Aecon joint venture was awarded a contract for the Howard A. Hanson Dam Facility project in Washington State, and an Aecon alliance was awarded a contract for the development phase of the Hamilton LRT Civil and Utilities Works project in Ontario. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, an Aecon consortium in which Aecon holds a majority share was awarded a multi-billion dollar contract for the Greenlight Electricity Centre project in Alberta, and an Aecon consortium in which Aecon holds a 33% interest was awarded an $815 million contract by the City of Winnipeg for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade - Biosolids Facilities progressive design-build project in Manitoba following completion of a collaborative development phase. Aecon's share of both contracts will be added to backlog in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, subsequent to quarter-end, a consortium in which Aecon is a participant was selected as the preferred proponent for the development phase of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 - Landmass and Wharf progressive design-build project in British Columbia.

CONCESSIONS SEGMENT

Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended $ millions June 30 June 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue - 1.6 - 1.8 - 4.0 - 3.4 Gross profit (loss) - (0.8 - - (0.9 - - (0.6 - - (2.0 - Income from projects accounted for using the equity method - 2.7 - 4.3 - 0.8 - 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 11.4 - 16.4 - 17.5 - 29.2 Operating profit (loss) - 1.2 - 2.9 - (2.4 - - 1.2 Backlog (at end of period) - 21 - 20

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure.

Aecon holds a 50.1% interest in Skyport, the concessionaire responsible for the Bermuda airport's operations, maintenance, and commercial functions, and the entity that will manage and coordinate the overall delivery of the Bermuda International Airport Redevelopment Project over a 30-year concession term that commenced in 2017. Aecon's participation in Skyport is accounted for using the equity method. Aecon's concession participation in the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Finch West LRT, Gordie Howe International Bridge, Waterloo LRT, and the GO Expansion On-Corridor Works projects are joint ventures that are also accounted for using the equity method.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, revenue in the Concessions segment was $2 million. Revenue was unchanged compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, operating profit in the Concessions segment of $1.2 million decreased by $1.7 million compared to the same period of 2025. This decline was due to a decrease in management and development fees related to various concession projects that achieved substantial completion of construction activities in 2025, and the deferral of intercompany construction profit related to network assets under development, partially offset by higher operating results from Skyport.

In the three months ended June 30, 2026, a majority-controlled entity within Concessions initiated the development of a network asset in Canada. The entity is financed through equity and debt which is non-recourse to Aecon. Aecon Utilities has been contracted to deliver the network asset for Concessions, with any profit earned in the Construction segment initially being de-recognized within the Concessions segment and subsequently re-earned over the life of the asset.

DIVIDEND

Aecon's Board of Directors approved its next quarterly dividend of 19.25 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 2, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2026. Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Aecon to shareholders are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

OUTLOOK

Aecon expects double digit revenue growth in 2026. The revenue growth outlook is based on secured backlog exceeding $10 billion, recurring revenue programs, recent acquisitions, and a pipeline of project opportunities tied to nuclear and conventional power, critical resource development, mass transit, water, defence and digital infrastructure.

In the Construction segment, demand for Aecon's services across its markets is strong, with opportunities across all sectors under appropriate risk-adjusted contract models. Aecon's expectation for a broad-based revenue increase in 2026 is underpinned by: (i) recently awarded major projects which include water storage and hydroelectric infrastructure, data centre power generation, water treatment facilities, and electricity storage, transmission and distribution; (ii) contributions from strategic business acquisitions in the industrial and utilities sectors; (iii) ongoing strength from an extensive portfolio of small and mid-sized work programs that Aecon executes across regions, sectors, and clients, which includes recurring work executed under master service agreements, and; (iv) the ramp-up of projects under multi-year, lower risk contract models in new nuclear construction and mass transit and mobility.

Aecon expects further revenue growth in 2027 based on the above factors and ongoing development phase work to advance the delivery of several significant long-term projects of various sizes. This includes recently awarded major projects entering progressive and collaborative development or definition phases, including the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program Stage 1 project in Ontario, the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 - Landmass and Wharf project in British Columbia, the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station refurbishment and life extension program in Ontario, the Hamilton LRT Civil and Utilities Works project in Ontario, and the Mactaquac Life Achievement Project in New Brunswick.

In the Concessions segment, there are several opportunities to add to the existing portfolio of Canadian and international concessions in the next 6 to 12 months to support trends in aging infrastructure, mobility, connectivity, energy, and population growth.

Operating profitability in recent years was negatively impacted by the fixed price legacy projects. Two of the remaining three legacy projects achieved substantial completion in 2025 and the third legacy project reached substantial completion in the second quarter of 2026. Until all projects are fully complete and the related claims have been resolved, there is a risk that profitability could also be negatively impacted by these projects in future periods - see Section 5 "Recent Developments", Section 10.2 "Contingencies", and Section 13 "Risk Factors" in this MD&A regarding the risk on certain large fixed price legacy projects entered into in 2018 or earlier by joint operations in which Aecon is a participant. As such, the completion and satisfactory resolution of claims on the two remaining fixed price legacy projects with the respective clients remains a critical focus for the Company and its partners. The finalization of these projects is anticipated to lead to improved profitability and margin predictability going forward.

Beyond the legacy projects, Aecon's deliberate shift toward a greater weighting of improved risk-adjusted work programs, in combination with a strong focus on operational excellence, is anticipated to support a stabilization and gradual improvement of Adjusted EBITDA margins in the Construction segment in 2026.

Management will continue to monitor the impact of a dynamic geopolitical environment as well as announced and threatened tariffs and non-tariff measures on the Company's operations. Higher fuel costs and the introduction of tariffs and/or non-tariff measures could cause increased purchased material costs and/or reduced availability, downward or upward changes to the level of demand for Aecon's services, as well as delays by some private clients in moving forward with projects.

Aecon plans to maintain a disciplined capital allocation approach focused on long-term shareholder value through acquisitions and divestitures, organic growth, dividends, capital and operational investments, and share repurchases on an opportunistic basis. Aecon is also focused on making strategic investments in its operations and systems to provide entry into and greater access to attractive markets, increase operational effectiveness, and support the growth of its concessions portfolio. Aecon expects capital expenditures in 2026 to exceed 2025 levels to support growth initiatives and investments designed to enhance execution resiliency and enable the ambitions of key sectors in a disciplined manner.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 are available at the end of this news release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

June 30

December 31

$ thousands 2026

2025

Cash and cash equivalents - 629,564 - 486,019 Other current assets 2,541,215 2,388,844 Property, plant and equipment 481,484 399,910 Other long-term assets 763,160 715,453 Total Assets - 4,415,423 - 3,990,226 Current portion of long-term debt - 48,141 - 43,903 Preferred Shares of Aecon Utilities 320,000 188,840 Other current liabilities 2,566,959 2,374,027 Long-term debt 131,288 110,560 Other long-term liabilities 382,600 344,141 Total Equity 966,435 928,755 Total Liabilities and Equity - 4,415,423 - 3,990,226



CONFERENCE CALL



A conference call and live webcast has been scheduled for 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 31, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link and will be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants can also dial-in to the conference call and pre-register using this link. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

An accompanying presentation of the second quarter 2026 financial results will also be available after market close on July 30, 2026 at www.aecon.com/investing. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within one hour following the live webcast and conference call at the same webcast link above.

ABOUT AECON

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

416-297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com

NON-GAAP AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

The press release presents certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures, as well as non-GAAP ratios to assist readers in understanding the Company's performance ("GAAP" refers to IFRS Accounting Standards). These measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Throughout this press release, the following terms are used, which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure: (a) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow of the Company; (b) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most comparable financial measure presented in the primary consolidated financial statements; (c) is not presented in the financial statements of the Company; and (d) is not a ratio.

Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios presented and discussed in this press release are as follows:

- Adjusted EBITDA " represents operating profit (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, the gain (loss) on sale of assets and investments, costs related to business acquisitions, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") implementation costs; and net income (loss) from projects accounted for using the equity method, but including "Equity project EBITDA" from projects accounted for using the equity method (refer to the "Reconciliations and Calculations" section of this press release for a quantitative reconciliation to the most comparable financial measure). The most directly comparable measure presented in the consolidated statements of income is operating profit.



" represents operating profit (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, the gain (loss) on sale of assets and investments, costs related to business acquisitions, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") implementation costs; and net income (loss) from projects accounted for using the equity method, but including "Equity project EBITDA" from projects accounted for using the equity method (refer to the "Reconciliations and Calculations" section of this press release for a quantitative reconciliation to the most comparable financial measure). The most directly comparable measure presented in the consolidated statements of income is operating profit. - Equity project EBITDA " represents Aecon's proportionate share of the earnings or losses from projects accounted for using the equity method before depreciation and amortization, finance income, finance cost and income tax expense (recovery) (refer to the "Reconciliations and Calculations" section of this press release for a quantitative reconciliation to the most comparable financial measure).



" represents Aecon's proportionate share of the earnings or losses from projects accounted for using the equity method before depreciation and amortization, finance income, finance cost and income tax expense (recovery) (refer to the "Reconciliations and Calculations" section of this press release for a quantitative reconciliation to the most comparable financial measure). - Adjusted Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders" represents profit (loss) attributable to shareholders adjusted where applicable to exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, costs related to business acquisitions, ERP implementation costs, and where applicable the income tax effect of these adjustments (refer to the "Reconciliations and Calculations" section of this press release for a quantitative reconciliation to the most comparable financial measure). The most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure for Adjusted Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders is Profit (Loss) Attributable to Aecon Shareholders.





Management uses the above non-GAAP financial measures to analyze and evaluate operating performance. Aecon also believes the above financial measures are commonly used by the investment community for valuation purposes, and are useful complementary measures of profitability, and provide metrics useful in the construction industry. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items which management believes will allow investors a consistent way to analyze Aecon's financial performance, allow for better analysis of core operating income and business trends, and improve comparability of companies within the industry.

Primary Financial Statements

Primary financial statement means any of the following: the consolidated balance sheets, the consolidated statements of income, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity, and the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Key financial measures presented in the primary financial statements of the Company and discussed in this press release are as follows:

"Gross profit" represents revenue less direct costs and expenses. Not included in the calculation of gross profit are marketing, general and administrative expense ("MG&A"), depreciation and amortization, income (loss) from projects accounted for using the equity method, other income (loss), finance income, finance cost, income tax expense (recovery), and non-controlling interests.

represents revenue less direct costs and expenses. Not included in the calculation of gross profit are marketing, general and administrative expense ("MG&A"), depreciation and amortization, income (loss) from projects accounted for using the equity method, other income (loss), finance income, finance cost, income tax expense (recovery), and non-controlling interests. "Operating profit (loss)" represents the profit (loss) from operations, before finance income, finance cost, income tax expense (recovery), and non-controlling interests.





The above measures are presented in the Company's consolidated statements of income and are not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such measures.

"Backlog" (Remaining Performance Obligations) means the total value of work that has not yet been completed that: (a) has a high certainty of being performed as a result of the existence of an executed contract or work order specifying job scope, value and timing; or (b) has been awarded to Aecon, as evidenced by an executed binding letter of intent or agreement, describing the general job scope, value and timing of such work, and where the finalization of a formal contract in respect of such work is reasonably assured. Operations and maintenance ("O&M") activities are provided under contracts that can cover a period of up to 30 years. In order to provide information that is comparable to the backlog of other categories of activity, Aecon limits backlog for O&M activities to the earlier of the contract term and the next five years.





Remaining Performance Obligations, i.e. Backlog, is presented in the notes to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements and is not meant to be a substitute for other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Ratios

A non-GAAP ratio is a financial measure presented in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation, and that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one of its components and is not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company.

A non-GAAP ratio presented and discussed in this press release is as follows:

- Adjusted EBITDA margin " represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

" represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. - Adjusted earnings per share - basic and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted" are calculated by dividing Adjusted Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders (defined above) by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively.





Management uses the above non-GAAP ratio to analyze and evaluate operating performance.

Supplementary Financial Measures

A supplementary financial measure: (a) is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company; (b) is not presented in the financial statements of the Company; (c) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (d) is not a non-GAAP ratio.

Key supplementary financial measures presented in this press release are as follows:

- Gross profit margin " represents gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

" represents gross profit as a percentage of revenue. - Operating margin " represents operating profit (loss) as a percentage of revenue.

" represents operating profit (loss) as a percentage of revenue. - MG&A as a percent of revenue" represents marketing, general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue.





RECONCILIATIONS AND CALCULATIONS

Set out below is the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

$ millions Three months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2026 Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Operating profit (loss) - 58.5 - 1.2 - (23.3 - - 36.4 - 70.5 - (2.4 - - (39.7 - - 28.4 Depreciation and amortization 30.1 0.1 0.3 30.5 55.9 0.1 0.6 56.5 ERP implementation costs - - 4.2 4.2 - - 4.2 4.2 (Gain) on sale of assets (1.7 - - - (1.7 - (2.4 - - - (2.4 - Costs related to business acquisitions(2) 0.7 - - 0.7 3.5 - - 3.5 (Income) loss from projects accounted for using the equity method 0.4 (2.7 - - (2.2 - 0.7 (0.8 - - (0.1 - Equity project EBITDA(1) 1.7 12.8 - 14.5 3.5 20.6 - 24.1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 89.7 - 11.4 - (18.7 - - 82.4 - 131.7 - 17.6 - (34.9 - - 114.4

$ millions Three months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Operating profit (loss) - 14.9 - 2.9 - (15.5 - - 2.3 - (15.0 - - 1.2 - (24.6 - - (38.4 - Depreciation and amortization 25.2 0.1 0.5 25.8 50.2 - 0.1 - 1.5 51.8 (Gain) on sale of assets (4.6 - - - (4.6 - (5.7 - - - - - (5.7 - Costs related to business acquisitions(2) 2.3 - - 2.3 4.9 - - - - 4.9 (Income) loss from projects accounted for using the equity method 0.3 (4.3 - - (4.0 - 0.8 - (4.5 - - - (3.7 - Equity project EBITDA(1) 1.6 17.7 - 19.3 3.4 - 32.3 - - 35.7 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 39.7 - 16.4 - (15.0 - - 41.1 - 38.6 - 29.2 - (23.2 - - 44.6

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" in this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Costs related to business acquisitions includes costs related to advisory, legal, and other transaction fees; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; and contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS Accounting Standards.

Set out below is the calculation of Equity Project EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

$ millions Three months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2026 Aecon's proportionate share of projects accounted for using the equity method(1) Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Operating profit - 1.7 - 8.8 - - - 10.5 - 3.5 - 12.6 - - - 16.1 Depreciation and amortization - 4.0 - 4.0 - 8.0 - 8.0 Equity project EBITDA(2) - 1.7 - 12.8 - - - 14.5 - 3.5 - 20.6 - - - 24.1

$ millions Three months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Aecon's proportionate share of projects accounted for using the equity method(1) Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Construction Concessions Other costs and eliminations Consolidated Operating profit - 1.6 - 13.8 - - - 15.4 - 3.4 - 24.3 - - - 27.7 Depreciation and amortization - 3.9 - 3.9 - 8.0 - 8.0 Equity project EBITDA(2) - 1.6 - 17.7 - - - 19.3 - 3.4 - 32.3 - - - 35.7

(1) Refer to Note 11 "Projects Accounted for Using the Equity Method" in the June 30, 2026 interim condensed consolidated financial statements. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" section in this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure.

Set out below is the calculation of Adjusted Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share for the most recent eight quarters:

$ millions 2026 2025 2024 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Profit (loss) attributable to shareholders - (108.1 - - (17.9 - - 20.7 - 40.0 - (7.6 - - (37.9 - - 14.0 - 56.5 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 124.2 (1.5 - 18.8 (4.5 - (4.2 - (2.4 - (4.3 - (7.3 - ERP implementation costs 4.2 - - - - - - - Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 5.9 5.4 5.3 4.8 4.8 5.1 3.1 3.0 Costs (gains) related to business acquisitions(3) 0.7 2.8 (9.4 - (6.2 - 2.3 2.7 4.3 5.6 Income tax effect of the above items (3.2 - (2.1 - (0.8 - (1.0 - (1.8 - (2.0 - (1.9 - (2.3 - Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to shareholders(1) - 23.8 - (13.3 - - 34.6 - 33.1 - (6.6 - - (34.6 - - 15.2 - 55.6 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic(2) - 0.35 - (0.21 - - 0.54 - 0.52 - (0.10 - - (0.55 - - 0.24 - 0.89 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted(2) - 0.33 - (0.21 - - 0.52 - 0.49 - (0.10 - - (0.55 - - 0.23 - 0.83

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" in this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) This is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP ratio. (3) Costs (gains) related to business acquisitions includes costs related to advisory, legal and other transaction fees; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; and contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS Accounting Standards.

Set out below is the calculation of Adjusted Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

$ millions Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Profit (loss) attributable to shareholders - (108.1 - - (7.6 - - (126.0 - - (45.6 - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 124.2 (4.2 - 122.8 (6.5 - ERP implementation costs 4.2 - 4.2 - Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 5.9 4.8 11.3 9.8 Costs related to business acquisitions(3) 0.7 2.3 3.5 4.9 Income tax effect of the above items (3.2 - (1.8 - (5.3 - (3.8 - Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to shareholders(1) - 23.8 - (6.6 - - 10.5 - (41.2 - Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic(2) - 0.35 - (0.10 - - 0.16 - (0.65 - Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted(2) 0.33 (0.10 - 0.15 (0.65 -

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" in this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) This is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" sections of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP ratio. (3) Costs related to business acquisitions includes costs related to advisory, legal and other transaction fees; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; and contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS Accounting Standards.



STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans but are subject to known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, the payment of dividends, the repurchase of shares, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon, including statements regarding: expectations regarding the financial risks and impact of the fixed price legacy projects, the expected timelines of such projects and the expected impact the completion of these projects will have on profitability and margin predictability of the Company; the delivery of critical infrastructure projects; backlog and estimated duration; the impact of certain contingencies on Aecon (see: Section 10.2 "Contingencies" in the Company's 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A") and in Aecon's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026); the uncertainties related to the unpredictability of global economic conditions; expectations regarding the impact of announced or threatened tariffs; the sufficiency of its current liquidity position; its strategy of seeking to differentiate its service offering and execution capability and the expected results therefrom; expectations regarding revenue, including expectations for double-digit revenue growth in 2026 and further growth in 2027, recurring revenue programs, and future revenue growth and the impact therefrom; expectations regarding the stabilization and improvement of Adjusted EBITDA margins; expectations regarding operational and financial performance; expectations regarding profitability and margin predictability; expectations regarding capital expenditures; expectations regarding capital allocation and the expected benefits therefrom, including the expected benefits of the acquisition of the convertible preferred equity investment held by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") in Aecon Utilities Group Inc. ("Aecon Utilities"); expectations regarding the shift towards projects with appropriate risk-adjusted returns; expectations regarding the pipeline of opportunities tied to power generation, energy storage, critical resource development, mass transit infrastructure, water, defence and digital infrastructure available to Aecon; infrastructure commitments; statements regarding the various phases of projects, including collaborative development, early contractor involvement and implementation phases, and expectations regarding project timelines; expectations regarding increased operational effectiveness, the growth of its Concessions portfolio, and access to new markets through strategic investments; expectations regarding systems investments and the impact therefrom; expectations regarding opportunities to add to the existing portfolio of Canadian and international concessions in the next 6 to 12 months; expectations regarding the continuing growth of the industrial, nuclear, utilities and power markets; expectations regarding recently awarded and ongoing projects; and expectations regarding growth, and the acceleration thereof, of Aecon in Canada and the U.S. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "will," "plans," "schedule," "forecast," "outlook," "completing," "mitigating," "potential," "possible," "maintain," "seek," "cost savings," "synergies," "strategy," "goal," "indicative," "may," "could," "might," "can," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "assumes," "upon," "commences," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "prospects," "targets," "occur," "continue," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to: the risk of not being able to drive a higher margin mix of business by participating in more complex projects, achieving operational efficiencies and synergies, and improving margins; the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements on large, fixed priced contracts; the risks associated with a third party's failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; possibility of gaps in insurance coverage; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise and pass on costs of supply increases to customers; the risks associated with international operations and foreign jurisdiction factors; the risks associated with a dynamic geopolitical environment; the risks associated with announced or threatened tariffs on operations; the risk of higher fuel costs and the impact therefrom on material costs and/or reduced availability, changes in the demand for Aecon's services, as well as delays in project timelines; the risk of not being able, through its joint ventures or joint operations, to enter into implementation or construction phases of certain projects following the successful completion of the relevant development phase; the risk of not being able to achieve substantial completion on the remaining legacy project; the risk of not being able to execute its strategy of building strong partnerships and alliances; the risk of not being able to execute its risk management strategy; the risk of not realizing the expected benefits from capital expenditures and capital allocation; the risk of not being able to grow backlog across the organization by winning major projects; the risk of not being able to maintain a number of open, recurring, and repeat contracts; the risk of not being able to identify and capitalize on strategic operational investments; the risk of not being able to oversee, and where appropriate, respond to known and unknown environmental risks; the risks of nuclear liability; the risks of cyber interruption or failure of information systems; the risks associated with the strategy of differentiating its service offerings in key end markets; the risks associated with undertaking initiatives to train employees; the risks associated with the seasonal nature of its business; the risks associated with changing levels of demand for Aecon's services; the risks associated with being able to participate in large projects; the risks associated with legal proceedings to which it is a party; the ability to successfully respond to shareholder activism; the risk the increase in energy demand does not continue; risks associated with future pandemics, epidemics and other health crises and Aecon's ability to respond to and implement measures to mitigate the impact of such pandemics or epidemics; the risk that the acquisition of the Preferred Shares held by Oaktree will not close on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that Aecon Utilities will not realize the anticipated strategic, financial or operational benefits associated with the acquisition of the Preferred Shares; the risk that Aecon Utilities will not realize opportunities to expand its geographic reach and range of services in the U.S.; the risk of the anticipated benefits and synergies from strategic acquisition transactions not being fully realized or taking longer than expected to realize; the risk of being unable to retain key personnel; the risk of being unable to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; and various other risk factors described in Aecon's filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which are available under Aecon's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), including the risk factors described in Section 13 - "Risk Factors" in the 2025 MD&A, and in Aecon's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, and in other filings made by Aecon with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of helping investors and others in understanding certain key elements of Aecon's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and to gather a better understanding of Aecon's business and operating environment. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business and assumptions regarding the outcome of the outstanding claims in respect of the fixed price legacy projects being performed by joint ventures in which Aecon is a participant, and assumptions regarding the successful completion of development, definition and early works phases enabling collaborative projects to advance into construction. These assumptions are based on information currently available to Aecon, including information obtained from third-party sources. While the Company believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, the Company has not independently verified the information. The Company has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)