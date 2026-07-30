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WKN: 725214 | ISIN: US74386T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: PQ3
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:25
21,400 Euro
+0,94 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40023,80010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 22:36 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISELIN, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the "Company") Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on August 28, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2026.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300
Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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