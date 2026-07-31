Original-Research: Pentixapharm Holding AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Pentixapharm Holding AG
Phase 3 from a position of strength
Pentixapharm sits at the intersection of a high-prevalence indication and one of the fastest-growing fields of medicine: radiopharma. Following the recent capital increase, the company is now well positioned to enter Phase 3 with its lead diagnostic agent PentixaFor from a position of financial strength, with several catalysts ahead.
Financing secured. PTP has placed the full c. 11.0m new shares at € 1.85, raising net proceeds of c. € 19.7m. Anchor shareholder Eckert Wagniskapital (c. 36%) exercised the rights issue in full and the residual tranche was materially oversubscribed. Pro forma cash of c. € 25m (eNuW), vs. c. € 5m previously, extends the runway from Q1 2027 into early 2028 and covers the initial execution phase of PANDA, the Phase 3 study for PentixaFor (eNuW).
As a result, the company can comfortably enter this next stage, with two key catalysts ahead:
PentixaFor targets the bottleneck in the PA pathway. PA is a common curable cause of high blood pressure, present in c. 10% of hypertensive patients, or c. 30m people across the US and Europe (eNuW). Treatment depends on which of two forms a patient has: one is cured by removing the affected adrenal gland, the other is managed with drugs. Making that call today requires adrenal vein sampling, a catheter procedure that is difficult to perform and available at only a small number of specialist centres. PentixaFor replaces it with a single PET/CT scan, moving the decisive test from a scarce interventional procedure to one that any PET-capable hospital can run.
That installed base is itself expanding fast, pulled by the prostate theranostics boom. Novartis reported Pluvicto sales up c. 43% yoy in Q2 2026, driving PSMA PET volumes and the nuclear medicine infrastructure buildout behind them. PentixaFor would launch into that base while addressing a patient pool entirely outside oncology. Moreover, it is agnostic to the Ga-68 source and compatible with both generator- and cyclotron-produced material, increasing commercialisation flexibility.
BUY, PT € 7.20, based on rNPV.
You can download the research here: pentixapharm-holding-ag-2026-07-31-update-en-74e65
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2375088 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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