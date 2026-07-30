Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Second Quarter Financial Results

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- Note All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from unaudited financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), except as otherwise noted. This press release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures, including book value per share and cash and marketable securities, that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. See "Glossary of non-GAAP and other financial measures" at the end of this press release for further details.)

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $227.9 million ($1.70 net earnings per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net earnings of $278.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 ($2.06 net earnings per diluted share). The company's book value per share increased 8.7% to $20.74 at June 30, 2026 from $19.08 at March 31, 2026 (decreased 9.6% from $22.94 at December 31, 2025), primarily due to net gains on investments during the second quarter of 2026.

"Our net earnings of $227.9 million in the quarter was largely comprised of unrealized gains on public common stocks of $162.9 million, an improvement over the first quarter and directionally in line with global equity markets in the second quarter of 2026. We accept these quarter to quarter fluctuations and expect our common stock positions to perform well over the long term," said Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2026 included the following:

Net gains on investments of $266.1 million principally from increases in the fair values of the company's publicly listed investments in IIFL Capital ($73.6 million) (net of an unrealized loss related to a forward derivative), IIFL Finance ($56.2 million), Fairchem Organics ($18.5 million) and 5paisa ($11.5 million), and on private company investments in BIAL ($53.7 million), Seven Islands ($29.6 million), Maxop ($10.4 million) and Global Aluminium ($9.3 million).

On May 7, 2026 the company entered into an investment agreement with IIFL Capital and its existing promoters pursuant to which the company, through a combination of transactions, will increase its ownership interest in IIFL Capital such that the company, together with an affiliate, will own at least a 51% equity interest in IIFL Capital upon consummation of the transactions, for estimated aggregate consideration of approximately $417 million.

Interest and dividend income of $14.2 million primarily related to dividends from BIAL ($10.1 million) and Jaynix ($3.8 million).





Fairfax India is in strong financial health, with cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2026 of $35.8 million, and $168.5 million available under its revolving credit facility.

There were 134.2 million and 134.8 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. At June 30, 2026 there were 104,218,804 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding.

Unaudited consolidated balance sheets, earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) information follow and form part of this press release. Fairfax India's detailed second quarter report can be accessed at its website www.fairfaxindia.ca .

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs (416) 367-4755

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

as at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts)

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 32,537 8,112 Restricted cash 3,703 - Bonds 24,379 64,810 Common stocks 3,695,975 3,972,524 Total cash and investments 3,756,594 4,045,446 Interest and dividends receivable 6,048 2,996 Income taxes refundable 601 166 Other assets 934 1,149 Total assets 3,764,177 4,049,757 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,437 1,043 Accrued interest expense 8,787 8,787 Income taxes payable 907 922 Payable to related parties 10,384 10,960 Payable for securities purchased 76,500 76,500 Derivative obligation 14,429 - Deferred income taxes 210,135 217,859 Borrowings 499,131 498,870 Total liabilities 821,710 814,941 Equity Common shareholders' equity 2,783,739 3,079,648 Non-controlling interests 158,728 155,168 Total equity 2,942,467 3,234,816 3,764,177 4,049,757 Book value per share - 20.74 - 22.94

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts)

Second quarter First six months 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income Interest 340 1,814 966 5,010 Dividends 13,850 274 19,444 3,272 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (128,588 - 83 (127,762 - 699 Net change in unrealized gains on investments 394,707 330,883 49,332 108,021 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 2,892 (2,129 - (27,945 - 1,116 283,201 330,925 (85,965 - 118,118 Expenses Investment and advisory fees 10,398 10,643 21,201 20,042 General and administration expenses 3,206 1,363 5,150 3,011 Interest expense 6,762 7,232 13,519 13,987 20,366 19,238 39,870 37,040 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 262,835 311,687 (125,835 - 81,078 Provision for income taxes 29,790 33,128 5,471 13,986 Net earnings (loss) 233,045 278,559 (131,306 - 67,092 Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax India 227,915 278,113 (142,891 - 66,889 Non-controlling interests 5,130 446 11,585 203 233,045 278,559 (131,306 - 67,092 Net earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share - 1.70 - 2.06 - (1.06 - - 0.50 Shares outstanding(weighted average) 134,218,804 134,813,388 134,218,804 134,826,353

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(unaudited - US$ thousands)

Second quarter First six months 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings (loss) 233,045 278,559 (131,306 - 67,092 Other comprehensive loss,net of income taxes Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation losses, net of income taxes of nil (2025 - nil) (4,349 - (6,843 - (161,181 - (4,797 - Comprehensive income (loss) 228,696 271,716 (292,487 - 62,295 Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax India 223,237 271,705 (296,047 - 62,314 Non-controlling interests 5,459 11 3,560 (19 - 228,696 271,716 (292,487 - 62,295

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or an Indian Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, an Indian Investment, or the Indian market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: oil price risk; geographic concentration of investments; potential lack of diversification; foreign currency fluctuation; volatility of the Indian securities markets; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; financial market fluctuations; pace of completing investments; minority investments; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; disruption of the company's information technology systems could significantly affect the company's business; lawsuits; use of leverage; significant ownership by Fairfax may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share; weather risk; taxation risks; emerging markets; legal, tax and regulatory risks; MLI; economic risk; reliance on trading partners; and economic disruptions from global conflicts and the development of other geopolitical events worldwide. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company's annual information form dated March 6, 2026 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the company's website at www.fairfaxindia.ca . These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

GLOSSARY OF NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the consolidated company in various ways. Certain of the measures included in this press release, which have been used consistently and disclosed regularly in the company's Annual Reports and interim financial reporting, do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Those measures are described below.

Book value per share - The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. This measure is also closely monitored as it is used to calculate the performance fee, if any, to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Cash and marketable securities The company uses this measure to monitor short term liquidity risk. This measure is calculated by the company as the sum of cash, cash equivalents, short term investments and Government of India bonds.