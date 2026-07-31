A group of researchers from Australia has investigated the electrochemical factors influencing silver recovery during solar module recycling. The study examined, in particular, the impact of electrode material, current density, and copper contamination on silver electrodeposition. "Although silver represents only around 0.03% of the weight of a complete PV module, it accounts for half of the material value. If business-as-usual continues, it is estimated that 85-95% of the world's silver reserves could be locked away in PV modules by 2050," the researchers said. "Electrochemical recovery of silver ...

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