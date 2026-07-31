Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Ukrainian football club Polissya, or the "Polesia Wolves" as their fans call them, have teamed up with official sponsor GGBET UA to creatively show off the new club kit. The Pack's Code gives players in both the men's and women's squads a new look and reveals their personal stories, including their choice of jersey number, pre-match rituals, and more besides. Fashion portraits and player interviews are available exclusively on the website.





The Pack's Code: FC Polissya and GGBET UA unveil joint fashion photo project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/307102_4b90ffd58454891b_001full.jpg

Underpinning the creative project are FC Polissya's recognizable visual brand and a wolf pack philosophy supported by thousands of fans. The pack mindset does not diminish individuality, but rather helps it shine through: each player has a distinct personality, fills a specific role, makes their own decisions, and has their own expectations, all while remaining part of the bigger game.

Both men's and women's team members took part, and a unique fashion look centered on FC Polissya's new kit was created for each participant. GGBET's creative team collaborated on the looks alongside creative experts (stylist, photographer, makeup artists, and others).

The players' fashion shots are accompanied by the stories of why they chose their specific jersey numbers, funny incidents from their careers, their superstitions, and personal facts they are willing to share with fans. The Pack's Code is available in Ukrainian on the website.

GGBET UA and FC Polissya announced their partnership in July 2025. Since then, the betting brand and club have successfully collaborated on joint projects to bring fans closer to players, making exclusive content and holding one-of-a-kind events for fans and media outlets in Ukraine.

By 2026, the GGBET brand had taken a leading position in Ukraine's sports betting industry. As a football and basketball club sponsor, GGBET UA continues to invest in sports development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307102

Source: PRNews OU