Hoofddorp, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - HetHotelBed.nl, the B2B hotel-bed specialist of Dutch manufacturer Bremafa, has launched a redesigned website and new brand identity for hotels, resorts, vacation parks and other professional accommodation providers.

The renewed platform brings together hotel beds, mattresses, box springs, toppers, bedding and project-based sleep solutions. It also publishes practical information for hospitality buyers about comfort, durability, fire safety, sustainability and regional product specifications.

Alongside the launch, HetHotelBed.nl has released Global Mattress Preferences by Region, a research report combining decades of international sales experience, historical hotel purchasing data and broader market evidence. Its main conclusion is that no single hotel-bed specification suits every market.





HetHotelBed.nl Launches New B2B Platform and Global Hotel Mattress Research



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Mattress firmness, bed height and dimensions differ substantially between regions. North American hotels frequently use higher queen and king beds, while continental Europe relies more on metric formats such as 140 by 200, 160 by 200 and 180 by 200 centimeters. Australian mattresses are often longer, while South African beds can have shorter standard lengths. East Asian markets are also more familiar with lower-profile sleep systems.

The findings indicate that medium-firm mattresses are generally the safest starting point for hotels serving international guests. However, the mattress base, topper and bed height can significantly change the final sleep experience.

"The idea that one mattress specification works everywhere is outdated," said Ulke de Jong, CEO of Bremafa. "Hotels must balance guest comfort with durability, safety, housekeeping requirements and room design. Regional knowledge helps buyers make better long-term decisions."

HetHotelBed.nl is part of Bremafa, a Dutch bed and mattress manufacturer founded in 1978. Through direct manufacturing and project expertise, the company supplies professional hotel mattresses, box springs, bedding, fire-retardant sleep products and custom solutions for hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, vacation parks, maritime accommodations and public-sector projects.

The new website positions HetHotelBed.nl as a specialist knowledge platform for the hotel and B2B accommodation industry. Buyers can access sector-specific guidance, product information, reference projects and the complete Global Mattress Preferences by Region report at HetHotelBed.nl.

About HetHotelBed.nl

HetHotelBed.nl specializes in hotel beds, hotel mattresses and professional sleep systems for intensive commercial use. The company is a brand of Bremafa and combines hospitality expertise with direct access to bed and mattress manufacturing.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307318

Source: Plentisoft