Novedo Holding AB: Bulletin from the EGM on July 31, 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Novedo Holding AB (publ), corporate identity number 559334-4202, was held today, July 31, 2026, in Stockholm. The EGM resolved on directed new issues of convertible bonds to entrepreneurs in the Novedo Group.

Resolution on a directed new issue of convertible bonds in July

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the company shall issue convertible bonds up to a maximum of SEK 32,463,315.00 with the same terms and conditions as the existing convertible loan with ISIN NO0013324XXX, entailing an increase in the share capital upon full conversion of the convertible bonds by a maximum of SEK 8,653.240760 (calculated based on a quota value of approximately SEK 0.035657 and based on the subscription of the entire convertible loan and an initial conversion price of SEK 133.77 per share). The right to subscribe for the convertible bonds is granted to certain entrepreneurs who, in connection with the sale of their companies to the Novedo Group, have receivables against the company regarding deferred purchase price components (so-called earnouts). The directed issue of convertible bonds is carried out in order to settle outstanding receivables regarding deferred purchase price components due on the date of the general meeting. Please refer to the notice of the general meeting and the full terms and conditions of the convertible bonds for further information on the convertible bonds.

Resolution on a directed new issue of convertible bonds in September

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the company shall issue convertible bonds up to a maximum of SEK 7,531,823.00 with the same terms and conditions as the existing convertible loan with ISIN NO0013324XXX, entailing an increase in the share capital upon full conversion of the convertible bonds by a maximum of SEK 2,007.631728 (calculated based on a quota value of approximately SEK 0.035657 and based on the subscription of the entire convertible loan and an initial conversion price of SEK 133.77 per share). The right to subscribe for the convertible bonds is granted to certain entrepreneurs who, in connection with the sale of their companies to the Novedo Group, have receivables against the company regarding deferred purchase price components (so-called earnouts). The directed issue of convertible bonds is carried out in order to settle outstanding receivables regarding deferred purchase price components due in September. Please refer to the notice of the general meeting and the full terms and conditions of the convertible bonds for further information on the convertible bonds.

Minutes of the meeting and complete resolutions

For complete information on the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the general meeting and the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds, which are available together with the minutes of the meeting, on the company's website, www.novedo.se.

For more information, please contact:

Per-Johan Dahlgren, President and CEO

per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se

Phone: +46 705 97 06 44

About Novedo

Novedo is a growing European industrial group with approximately SEK 3 billion in annual sales. It comprises regionally market-leading and profitable small and medium-sized B2B companies with a solid and diversified customer base across three segments: Industry, Infrastructure, and Installation & Services. The company employs an active growth strategy to expand through acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, visit www.novedo.se.