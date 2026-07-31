Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 31-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 31/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL177280 due 31/07/ Securitised 2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 derivatives XS3180988XXX -- each) Issuer Name: AMAROQ LTD. Equity shares Common Shares of No Par Value; fully paid (commercial CA02311U1030 -- companies) Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 5.20% Notes due 31/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3431973XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities 5.53% Notes due 31/07/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3431971XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 438108 EQS News ID: 2374876 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)