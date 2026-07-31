Large-scale solar project delivery is the key risk to reaching Australia's ambitions for ultra low-cost solar (ULCS), according to an Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) white paper. It also says there is a need to shift focus towards how solar projects are delivered, not just what is installed, to ensure solar can underpin a competitive, secure and integrated energy system. The Ultra Low-Cost Solar White Paper Update says cost advances seen in ARENA-supported projects, such as Built Robotics' autonomous piling technology deployed at Fortescue's Cloud Break Solar Farm in Western Australia, ...

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