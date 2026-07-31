DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (US71) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.0803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 632767 CODE: US71 ISIN: LU1407888XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LEI Code: 549300M0DFVHMCD88D25 Sequence No.: 438180 EQS News ID: 2375252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)