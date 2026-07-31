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Dow Jones News
31.07.2026 09:39 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU) 
Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
31-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 330.4506 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 119853 
 
CODE: WLDU 
 
ISIN: FR0011669XXX 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0011669XXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     WLDU 
LEI Code:   9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 
Sequence No.: 438210 
EQS News ID:  2375312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2375312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.