DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PRIJ) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6679.4007 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71286872 CODE: PRIJ ISIN: LU1931974XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 438205 EQS News ID: 2375302 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)