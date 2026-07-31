DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist (PACW) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.9749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 352073151 CODE: PACW ISIN: IE0009HF1XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0009HF1XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PACW LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 438188 EQS News ID: 2375268 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)