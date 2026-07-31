DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF JPY Acc (TPXG) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF JPY Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 26573.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1617540 CODE: TPXG ISIN: LU1681037XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXG LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 438163 EQS News ID: 2375218 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)