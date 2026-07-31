An international research team led by the Slovenian National Building and Civil Engineering Institute (ZAG) has conducted an extensive review of all PV-related fires requiring firefighter intervention across the UK, Italy, Slovenia and Sweden and have found the diversity in results depends mostly on the respective reporting methodology. "The harmonization of parameters and their terminology required in the reports that are filled by the firefighters after incidents would be extremely beneficial when thinking about cross-country comparisons," corresponding author Nik Rus told pv magazine. "This ...

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