White Star Heritage LTD: First British man to dive to the Titanic appears at the UK's largest Titanic exhibition

The UK's largest Titanic exhibition has arrived in London for the very first time, where visitors can meet Titanic explorer Dik Barton

LONDON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's largest Titanic exhibition has arrived in London for the very first time, bringing a remarkable collection of authentic artefacts to Olympia London. For the next two weeks, visitors can also meet one of the world's most experienced Titanic explorers.

Dik Barton, the first British man to dive to the wreck of RMS Titanic, is appearing exclusively at Titanic Exhibition London, where he is delivering a series of 90-minute Expert Pass lectures recounting his extraordinary experiences exploring the world's most famous shipwreck.

Having completed 22 dives to Titanic, Barton has descended almost two and a half miles beneath the North Atlantic and played a leading role in expeditions that recovered more than 5,500 artefacts from the wreck site.

Visitors who purchase the exhibition's Expert Pass can enjoy admission to the exhibition, an exclusive lecture with Dik Barton, a live question-and-answer session, the opportunity to meet him in person and a complimentary exhibition guidebook.

Following the lecture, visitors can explore the UK's largest Titanic exhibition, featuring a carefully curated collection of authentic artefacts, including from the wreck site itself, telling the complete story of the ship, from her construction and luxurious interiors to the tragedy of the sinking and the discovery of the wreck more than a century later.

Tom Rudderham, Founder and Director of White Star Heritage, said:

"Very few people have ever seen Titanic with their own eyes. Dik's first-hand knowledge of the wreck is unparalleled, and hearing his stories while standing amongst authentic Titanic artefacts creates an unforgettable experience. Combined with the UK's largest Titanic exhibition, it's a rare opportunity that history enthusiasts simply won't want to miss."

Titanic Exhibition London is now open at Olympia London, Kensington, but closes on 16 August, making Barton's appearance a limited opportunity for visitors to meet one of the world's leading Titanic explorers.

Members of the media are invited to attend a lecture, interview Dik Barton, handle artefacts and enjoy a private tour of the exhibition. To arrange a visit, please contact press@whitestarheritage.com.

Tickets and Expert Passes are available at www.titanic.london.

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