DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (AGHG) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.6238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9433493 CODE: AGHG ISIN: LU2355200XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2355200XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 438214 EQS News ID: 2375346 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)