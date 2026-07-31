Mitteilung der Photon Energy N.V.: Change of Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company") hereby informs that it has decided to postpone the publication of its Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The Company previously announced that the Annual Report would be published on 31 July 2026. The new publication date has been set for 30 September 2026. The postponement is directly related to the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming meeting of holders of the Company's EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWXXX). Among the matters to be considered by the bondholders are proposed amendments to the terms and conditions of the EUR Green Bond 2121/2027 (bonds, namely Article 7(3)(g). These proposals may have implications for the assessment of the Company's financial ...

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