Kailas FUGA: FUGA Crossing Switzerland 400k Trail Celebrates Record Finishers





FUGA Crossing Switzerland 400k Trail

MONTREUX, Switzerland, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd FUGA Crossing Switzerland 400k trail celebrated its highest number of finishers since the race began in 2022. With a grueling course over 392k and extraordinary total elevation of 25,000m, the challenging yet spectacular route takes in some of Switzerland's most stunning scenery with snow-capped mountains, Heidi-style alpine pastures, and crystal-clear lakes. This year, 192 people crossed the finish line at the Freddie Mercury statue in Montreux on the shores of Lake Geneva.

With maximum completion time of 176 hours, the race began on Sunday 19th July with the last runners crossing the finish line a week later. Around 20% of the starters did not finish which is lower than previously. However, for those who completed this alpine adventure, the Freddie Mercury song "Nothing Else Matters" written about Montreux reflected their elation as his statue came into view at the finish line.

Organisers of the race Helvetica Trail, Cédric Agassis and Paul van der Linden commented, "We are delighted to see so many people successfully completing this incredible adventure. Except day one, the weather was dry. We have focused on supporting athletes by enhancing safety measures, and support at aid stations and throughout the race. We are grateful to the seven local cantons in Switzerland for their guidance, services and race support. Our 450 volunteers ensured every runner received personal care as needed."

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN said "Covering 400 kilometres across constantly changing terrain and weather, this race pushes every runner to their absolute limit. We're proud that the FUGA EX330 provided reliable protection for some of the athletes throughout this incredible challenge. Some runners completed the entire 400 km in a single pair of EX330-a testament to both their determination and the trust they placed in our product."

With a new 2026 route, the FUGA Crossing Switzerland trail started in Heidi-land region with full alpine immersion in one of the country's most spectacular landscapes, between the Pizol massif and the UNESCO-listed Sardona area. Following Via Alpina, the route crossed the Swiss Alps from east to west. This year included a more direct route starting from Adelboden, guiding runners beneath the Wildstrubel and Wildhorn towards the Vaud Alps and final basecamp in Les Diablerets. This aligned the final fifty kilometre stretch with the FUGA Montreux Trail Festival routes.

Contact: Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e742b140-d33e-4749-beac-218a78a3be04