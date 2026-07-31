The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy awarded 725 MW of new solar parks on the second day of the country's Clean Energy Procurement Auction. According to the Ministry, the electricity produced will supply the equivalent consumption of more than 800,000 Colombian families through long-term supply contracts. On the first day of the auction, the ministry awarded contracts for 270 MW of solar tied to 100 MW of battery energy storage at a closing price of COP 315.87 ($0.099)/kWh. The awards across both days represent approximately 3% of Colombia's regulated demand. The contracts will have a ...

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