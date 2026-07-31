

EQS Newswire / 31/07/2026 / 16:40 UTC+8

Reputation risk crosses borders faster than laws, organizations and response teams. ReputationUP's regional leaders explain how multinational companies can establish common standards without applying the same remedy in every jurisdiction. A reputational incident rarely respects the organizational chart of the company experiencing it. An article published in Latin America may surface during a U.S. investment review. A European legal dispute may be summarized by an AI-powered search system for a user in another jurisdiction. A manipulated executive video may circulate through platforms, languages and markets before the company has identified who owns the response. The underlying information may be global within hours. Its legal meaning, stakeholder impact and available remedies remain local. That tension explains the governance model described by Andrea Baggio, CEO EMEA of ReputationUP, and Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, CEO Americas. ReputationUP's official team page currently identifies Baggio and Palacio in those respective regional roles. In this joint interview, the two executives explain why international reputation governance requires a common framework for evidence, identity, escalation and accountability-combined with local judgment about law, language, media, platforms and stakeholder expectations. Why does ReputationUP combine a global framework with local judgment? Andrea Baggio: "Because reputation risk can be global while the authority to act remains local. A company needs one standard for evidence, ownership and decision-making, but it cannot assume that the same legal request, platform escalation or public response will work in every country." Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar: "Local judgment protects context. Information originating in Colombia, the United States or Europe may be interpreted differently when it crosses borders. The facts should remain consistent, but their legal and commercial significance must be assessed in the market where the risk is being felt." A global framework provides organizational consistency. Local judgment determines whether the framework is being applied intelligently. Without common standards, regional teams may produce incompatible explanations, duplicate work or contradict one another. Without local interpretation, a centralized team may: • misunderstand legal terminology; • misidentify the relevant authority; • underestimate cultural or political context; • apply an unavailable remedy; • communicate in a way that amplifies the incident; • fail to understand why a particular stakeholder considers the information material. The objective is not identical action. It is consistent rigor. What should remain global? Baggio: "The standard of proof should not change because the case moves from one market to another. Identity, source, chronology and materiality must always be verified before an organization decides how to respond." Palacio: "The same applies to accountability. Every international case needs an identifiable owner, a documented escalation path and a record of why each decision was made." The ReputationUP framework is built around seven common principles. 1. Identity before attribution The organization must verify that the information concerns the correct person, company, subsidiary or executive. This requires particular care when cases involve: • homonyms; • compound surnames; • transliterations; • corporate-name changes; • former executives; • related companies; • subsidiaries and parent entities; • similar brands; • incomplete biographical information. A reputational response built around the wrong subject is not merely ineffective. It can create a new factual error. 2. Source before interpretation The original source must be identified before the organization evaluates the narrative built around it. A source may be: • a court record; • a regulatory notice; • a sanctions list; • a company filing; • an established media report; • an anonymous publication; • a private risk database; • a search result; • an AI-generated answer. These sources perform different functions and carry different levels of authority. A generated answer may summarize information. It is not necessarily the source that created the underlying claim. 3. Chronology before conclusion A reputational event should be reconstructed from its beginning through its current status. The chronology may include: 1. the original event; 2. the first publication; 3. an investigation; 4. formal proceedings; 5. the company's response; 6. a judgment or regulatory decision; 7. an appeal; 8. a correction; 9. a dismissal; 10. the present status. The first headline often remains more visible than the eventual outcome. A global framework should prevent an early allegation from being treated as the permanent conclusion of the case. 4. Materiality before escalation Not every negative mention requires executive or board involvement. Materiality may depend on: • source credibility; • geographic reach; • severity; • recurrence; • executive exposure; • regulatory consequences; • transaction relevance; • customer impact; • financial relationships; • potential for rapid amplification. A critical opinion with limited reach should not be treated in the same manner as executive impersonation, a regulatory proceeding or a false allegation affecting a material transaction. 5. Evidence before response The organization should preserve: • URLs; • complete articles; • screenshots; • dates and timestamps; • original files; • correspondence; • corporate records; • court or regulator documents; • platform identifiers; • translations; • records of previous action. A public denial unsupported by evidence may create more uncertainty than the original content. 6. Proportionality before publicity A visible response can increase the reach of an incident. The company should determine: • whether stakeholders are already aware; • whether active harm is occurring; • whether silence creates additional exposure; • whether private correction is possible; • whether the content is still spreading; • whether a public statement would direct new users toward it. The fastest public response is not necessarily the most effective response. 7. Limits before promises Removal, correction, deindexing, contextualization, platform reporting and reputational suppression are separate measures. None should be presented as universally available or guaranteed. A credible framework communicates what the organization can attempt, what another party controls and what residual risk may remain. What must be decided locally? Palacio: "The local team determines what the information means in its original environment. It must understand the language, legal stage, media authority and business context before the case is translated for an international stakeholder." Baggio: "Local execution also requires legal precision. A remedy available under one country's laws may not exist elsewhere, and the same platform can apply different processes depending on the type of violation and the jurisdiction involved." Five factors require local interpretation. Legal context Reputation-related incidents can engage different areas of law, including: • privacy; • data protection; • defamation; • consumer protection; • fraud; • intellectual property; • cybersecurity; • market regulation; • platform liability; • freedom of expression. No global company should assume that one jurisdiction's privacy, deindexing or synthetic-media rules apply internationally. The European Union's AI Act, for example, establishes a risk-based legal framework and includes transparency rules for certain AI-generated or manipulated content. It is a regional legal regime, not a global standard automatically applicable in the United States, Latin America or the rest of EMEA. Language and procedural meaning Terms such as investigation, indictment, prosecution, sanction, settlement, dismissal and acquittal cannot always be translated literally. Their meaning depends on the legal system. An inaccurate translation can transform: • a preliminary inquiry into a formal charge; • an administrative review into a criminal case; • a settlement into an admission of liability; • an archived matter into an active proceeding. Local legal and linguistic interpretation should occur before an international summary is prepared. Stakeholder expectations Different stakeholders ask different questions. A bank may focus on beneficial ownership, source of funds, sanctions and financial-crime risk. An investor may focus on management credibility, governance and litigation. A board may focus on materiality, executive exposure and operational resilience. A customer may focus on trust, security and service continuity. A journalist may focus on public interest, evidence and accountability. The strategy should be designed around the decision being made, not only around the content that has appeared. Media and source ecosystems The authority of a publication, public register or institutional source varies by market. A local outlet may carry significant influence in one country while being almost unknown internationally. A global analyst may rely more heavily on an English-language summary than on the original local source. Local teams must explain: • which sources are authoritative; • which are reproductions; • which terms carry specific legal meaning; • whether later reporting altered the story; • whether the source remains current. Crisis velocity The speed of a crisis depends on the platform, language, public profile of the subject and nature of the allegation. A manipulated executive video may cross markets rapidly. A specialist regulatory report may spread more slowly but carry greater long-term significance. Local teams should distinguish between: • reach; • authority; • recurrence; • materiality. A fast-moving post is not always the most serious source. How has AI-powered search changed the governance problem? Baggio: "AI-powered search creates a new interpretive layer. Stakeholders may receive a synthesized account of the company before reviewing any original article, filing or corporate statement." Palacio: "The cross-border risk is significant because a system can summarize local information in another language while removing part of the procedural or cultural context that originally surrounded it." In May 2026, Google announced a further expansion of AI Mode, conversational follow-up from AI Overviews and an AI-powered search box capable of using text, images, files, video and browser tabs as inputs. Google states that users continue to receive supporting links and articles as they explore a query. ChatGPT Search can also retrieve timely web information, rewrite a user's prompt into targeted searches and return answers with links to relevant web sources. OpenAI states that source links may appear within the answer or in a separate sources panel. These capabilities do not mean that generated answers are inherently inaccurate. They do mean that a company can be represented through a synthesis involving: • media reports; • public records; • corporate pages; • secondary commentary; • outdated profiles; • translated material; • different legal jurisdictions. The reputational issue may arise from: • incorrect attribution; • missing chronology; • unequal weighting of sources; • identity confusion; • outdated corporate information; • a legally imprecise translation; • a conclusion that appears stronger than the available evidence. Can companies control their AI visibility? Palacio: "No company can control every generated answer, query variation, platform or user context. The responsible objective is to improve the accuracy, consistency and traceability of the underlying information environment." Baggio: "Governance begins when the organization stops treating an isolated screenshot as the entire problem. It must examine whether the association is recurring, which sources support it and whether the issue originates upstream." A company can improve its preparedness by maintaining: • accurate corporate names; • current executive biographies; • consistent roles; • clear ownership information; • dated announcements; • coherent multilingual pages; • accessible primary documents; • visible corrections; • official communication channels. It can also monitor strategic questions such as: • Who owns the company? • Who leads it? • Has it been sanctioned? • Has it faced litigation? • Is the executive connected with a controversy? • Is the business trustworthy? • What adverse media exists? • What happened after the initial allegation? The purpose is not to dictate the answer. It is to detect whether material questions repeatedly produce an inaccurate or incomplete representation. How should a global company govern AI-related reputation risk? NIST's AI Risk Management Framework is voluntary and designed to help organizations manage AI-related risks to individuals, organizations and society. Its Generative AI Profile is a cross-sector companion resource that focuses on areas including governance, content provenance, pre-deployment testing and incident disclosure. ReputationUP applies a comparable risk-management logic to the information environment-not as an official NIST reputation standard, but as an operational governance structure. Govern Define: • ownership; • authority; • escalation; • risk tolerance; • reporting; • legal oversight; • executive accountability. Map Identify: • corporate entities; • executives; • brands; • jurisdictions; • search queries; • platforms; • sources; • stakeholders. Measure Evaluate: • recurrence; • visibility; • source authority; • factual accuracy; • jurisdictional relevance; • stakeholder impact; • materiality. Manage Select and coordinate: • correction; • publisher engagement; • platform reporting; • legal review; • data-rights requests; • deindexing; • cybersecurity action; • crisis communication; • monitoring. This framework should be adapted to the company's sector, size, regulatory environment and risk appetite. What is the board's role? Baggio: "The board should not review individual search results. It should ensure that management has established ownership, reporting and escalation for incidents capable of affecting material corporate decisions." Palacio: "The board needs visibility when the issue crosses functions or jurisdictions. It should know whether the organization can verify the facts, coordinate its teams and explain the limits of the response." COSO's 2026 corporate-governance guidance presents twelve principles intended to help boards evaluate whether their oversight models remain fit for purpose amid rapid change, growing stakeholder scrutiny and increasingly complex risks. Applied to reputation governance, a board or relevant committee may reasonably ask: • Who owns reputation risk? • What constitutes a material incident? • Which executives and entities are monitored? • How are international cases escalated? • What evidence reaches senior management? • How are legal and communications decisions coordinated? • What can and cannot be remediated? • How is the organization learning from prior incidents? This is a governance position, not a claim that every board has the same statutory responsibility in every jurisdiction. Who should own a cross-border incident? A global company should designate both central and local ownership. Global incident owner Responsible for: • maintaining the common facts; • coordinating regional teams; • resolving conflicts; • controlling executive reporting; • preventing contradictory action; • documenting the final decision. Local lead Responsible for: • interpreting the jurisdiction; • understanding the source; • evaluating local stakeholders; • identifying the relevant authority or platform process; • advising on language and cultural context; • coordinating local counsel where necessary. Functional owners Depending on the incident, responsibility may also involve: • legal; • communications; • compliance; • risk; • cybersecurity; • investor relations; • human resources; • executive protection; • external advisers. The model should prevent both central overreach and local fragmentation. How should a global crisis be coordinated? Palacio: "A multinational response should begin with one verified chronology. Every market may adapt its communication, but the organization cannot operate with different versions of the underlying facts." Baggio: "The response also needs clear decision rights. Teams must know who can authorize a public statement, legal action, platform escalation or notification to a material stakeholder." A cross-border crisis protocol can be organized into ten phases. 1. Intake and preservation Create a formal incident record and preserve the available evidence. 2. Identity verification Confirm the company, executive, subsidiary or third party involved. 3. Source identification Locate the original publication, record, account, database or manipulated asset. 4. Jurisdictional mapping Identify where: • the content originated; • the responsible party may be located; • the affected stakeholders are located; • the primary harm is occurring. 5. Materiality assessment Determine whether the incident affects: • transactions; • banking; • investors; • regulators; • customers; • employees; • executive safety; • operational continuity. 6. Ownership and escalation Assign global, local and functional responsibility. 7. Response design Evaluate legal, technical, editorial and communications options. 8. Local execution Submit the relevant request or communication through the correct local route. 9. International consistency review Check that regional actions and statements remain factually compatible. 10. Monitoring and post-incident review Track material developments and update the company's controls. What happens when local teams disagree? Baggio: "Disagreement is not necessarily a failure. It may reveal that the same action creates different risks in different markets." Palacio: "The resolution should return to the common framework: verified facts, stakeholder impact, legal authority, proportionality and executive accountability." A regional team may recommend public clarification because customers are actively being deceived. Another may recommend limited communication because the incident has little visibility and a public response could amplify it. Both conclusions may be valid. The global owner should determine whether the actions can coexist without: • contradicting facts; • undermining legal strategy; • confusing stakeholders; • exposing confidential information; • creating inconsistent admissions; • weakening a future platform or regulatory submission. Consistency does not require identical tactics. What role does executive accountability play? Reputation governance cannot remain an unowned issue distributed among communications, legal and technology. Executives should define: • who is accountable; • who has authority; • what information is required; • which risks are accepted; • which incidents require escalation; • what residual exposure remains. Executive accountability is particularly important when the incident involves: • the CEO; • a controlling shareholder; • a board member; • a major transaction; • regulatory scrutiny; • executive impersonation; • financial reputation; • a multinational crisis. The executive's role is not to guarantee a favorable outcome. It is to ensure that the organization acts on verified information and understands the limits of its control. How should evidence move across jurisdictions? Evidence should be usable internationally without losing legal or factual integrity. A shared evidence file may include: • the original source; • certified or reviewed translations; • identity documents; • corporate records; • legal decisions; • regulator notices; • correspondence; • platform reports; • screenshots; • complete timelines; • records of remedial action. Translations should preserve: • procedural status; • uncertainty; • dates; • official terminology; • relationship between entities; • scope of a ruling. An English summary should not overstate what the original Spanish, Italian or other-language document establishes. What remedies may be available? The answer depends on the source and jurisdiction. Potential options include: Correction Used when information is objectively inaccurate. Update Used when later facts materially change the original account. Contextualization Adds chronology or explanatory information without deleting the historical record. Right of reply Allows the subject to present a response under applicable editorial or legal procedures. Platform reporting Addresses conduct such as impersonation, fraud, manipulated media or privacy violations under platform rules. Data-rights request May involve access, correction, restriction, objection or deletion where applicable. Deindexing Can limit the visibility of a source for certain searches without removing the source itself. Legal action May be considered when facts and jurisdiction support a claim. Crisis communication Provides stakeholders with verified information and instructions. Reputational suppression Develops legitimate, useful and authoritative information capable of improving the completeness of the public record. Monitoring Tracks whether the source, search results and generated answers materially change. No single remedy applies to every incident. What should global companies avoid? Baggio and Palacio identify ten recurring failures: 1. Treating every critical source as unlawful. 2. Assuming that one jurisdiction's remedy applies globally. 3. Responding before confirming identity. 4. Using publicity before assessing amplification risk. 5. Treating a generated answer as the original source. 6. Allowing regional teams to issue contradictory explanations. 7. Confusing removal, correction and deindexing. 8. Promising control over platforms or databases. 9. Using promotional content to obscure material facts. 10. Closing the incident without documenting what the organization learned. How should a global company govern reputation risk across different jurisdictions? It should establish: 1. A common definition of reputation risk. 2. Verified maps of corporate and executive identities. 3. A global standard for evidence and source hierarchy. 4. Local legal, linguistic and stakeholder interpretation. 5. Clear global and regional ownership. 6. Materiality-based escalation criteria. 7. Cross-functional crisis procedures. 8. Consistent facts with locally adapted execution. 9. Realistic remediation options and documented limits. 10. Continuous review of search, media, databases and AI visibility. Global discipline, local judgment A global company cannot govern reputation risk by centralizing every decision. It also cannot delegate each market to operate independently. The effective model lies between those extremes. Andrea Baggio's EMEA perspective emphasizes regulatory complexity, source integrity and the boundaries of available remedies. Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar's Americas perspective emphasizes cross-border interpretation, stakeholder expectations and the preservation of local context. Together, they define ReputationUP's governance thesis: "Reputation risk needs a global framework because the company must maintain one standard of evidence and accountability. It needs local judgment because facts only become actionable when their legal, cultural and stakeholder context is understood." Andrea Baggio, CEO EMEA, and Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, CEO Americas, ReputationUP The global framework protects consistency. Local judgment protects accuracy. For multinational companies, both are necessary. ________________________________________ About ReputationUP ReputationUP is an international firm specializing in the monitoring, analysis and management of digital and financial reputation for companies, professionals and executives. Its official team page identifies Andrea Baggio as CEO EMEA and Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar as CEO Americas. 31/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News