Swindon, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - While wider property industry reports show the overall volume of UK house sales collapsing before completion has edged downward, new internal data from Quick Move Now highlights where risks remain for sellers in Q2 2026.





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Quick Move Now, the UK's original property buying company, tracks the specific triggers behind failed transactions across its portfolio. Their Q2 2026 findings point directly to where market friction is currently concentrated.

What's causing sales to collapse in Q2 2026?

According to Quick Move Now's Q2 2026 data tracking UK property fall-through reasons:

Reason Share of Q2 2026 Fall-Throughs Buyer refused a mortgage / lending fell through 33% Survey issues highlighted 27% Chain break 13% Change in buyer's circumstances 13% Legal issues 13%

Key Data Insights:

Mortgage & Lending: Mortgage and lending issues remain the primary cause of collapsed sales, accounting for a third (33%) of all failed transactions-reflecting broader market fluctuations in fixed mortgage rates during the quarter.

Survey & Valuation: Survey issues represent the second-largest obstacle, causing 27% of fall-throughs. Survey failures typically stem from physical property defects or surveyor valuations coming in below the agreed purchase price.

Buyer Commitment: Notably absent from this quarter's fall-through data were instances of gazumping or buyers changing their minds, indicating that buyers entering the market in Q2 showed strong initial purchasing intent.

Danny Luke, Quick Move Now's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"While broader market figures show a modest drop in overall fall-through rates, our transaction data illustrates the specific hurdles impacting completions. Right now, collapsed sales are predominantly driven by structural fundamentals rather than buyer hesitation. With a third of failed sales linked to mortgage availability and over a quarter falling down post-survey, lending criteria and survey valuations continue to represent the main friction points in the current market."

About Quick Move Now

Quick Move Now was founded in 1998 to offer homeowners a quick and guaranteed property sale. As the UK's original and largest property buying company, Quick Move Now has helped more than 6,500 homeowners. Quick Move Now is a founding member of the National Association of Property Buyers and a member of The Property Ombudsman.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency