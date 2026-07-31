New Zealand's Ministry for Regulation has recommended legalizing plug-in solar. The recommendation forms part of a solar regulatory review published by the ministry which covered the regulations surrounding small- to medium-sized solar installations in New Zealand. It follows a review order from the New Zealand government in May. The report says that while demand for residential and business solar systems is increasing, potential uptakers are facing a time-consuming and frustrating customer journey due to the fragmented nature of existing regulations. As a result, it suggests a series of changes ...

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