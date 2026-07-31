New River, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Wrangler's Roost announced that its historic New River property is expanding availability for private gatherings, family events, and visitor use as part of an ongoing effort to increase public access to the site while maintaining its historic features.

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The expanded availability allows the property to accommodate a broader range of scheduled gatherings and visitors. Owners Reid and Heidi Stewart are overseeing the effort, which includes continued use of existing guest areas and improvements intended to support the property's current operations.

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The announcement marks the latest phase in the Stewarts' management of Wrangler's Roost, which has welcomed visitors and guests for nearly two decades. The owners are continuing to evaluate the property's facilities and guest areas while maintaining structures and features associated with its history.

Wrangler's Roost is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural and historical significance. The property traces its origins to the late 1800s, when it operated as a stagecoach stop for travelers passing through New River, Arizona. A natural spring on the property provided a water source for travelers and members of the surrounding community.

During the 1930s, Carl Jesse Myers, known as "Chief Myers," developed the property into a dude ranch. The original rock structure was expanded, and the property later operated as a resort with guest accommodations, a restaurant, a swimming pool, and other facilities.

Historic features remaining on the property include the original entrance, stone pathways, a river rock water canal, and a historic jailhouse. These elements continue to be maintained as the property accommodates scheduled gatherings and visitors.

The current development efforts include improvements to guest areas and facilities used for gatherings. The work is being carried out without removing the historic structures and physical features that reflect the property's development from a stagecoach stop to a dude ranch and resort.

Reid and Heidi Stewart plan to continue expanding the use of Wrangler's Roost while maintaining the property's historic structures and evaluating future improvements to its guest facilities.

About Wrangler's Roost

Wrangler's Roost Stagecoach Stop is a historic property in New River, Arizona, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Established as a stagecoach stop in the late 1800s, the property was later developed into a dude ranch and resort. Wrangler's Roost currently accommodates scheduled visitors, private gatherings, and family events while maintaining structures and features associated with its history.

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Source: Tedfuel