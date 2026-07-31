DJ Andrea Baggio and Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar: "Why ReputationUP Combines a Global Framework with Local Judgment"

EQS Newswire / 31/07/2026 / 16:40 UTC+8 Reputation risk crosses borders faster than laws, organizations and response teams. ReputationUP's regional leaders explain how multinational companies can establish common standards without applying the same remedy in every jurisdiction. A reputational incident rarely respects the organizational chart of the company experiencing it. An article published in Latin America may surface during a U.S. investment review. A European legal dispute may be summarized by an AI-powered search system for a user in another jurisdiction. A manipulated executive video may circulate through platforms, languages and markets before the company has identified who owns the response. The underlying information may be global within hours. Its legal meaning, stakeholder impact and available remedies remain local. That tension explains the governance model described by Andrea Baggio, CEO EMEA of ReputationUP, and Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, CEO Americas. ReputationUP's official team page currently identifies Baggio and Palacio in those respective regional roles. In this joint interview, the two executives explain why international reputation governance requires a common framework for evidence, identity, escalation and accountability-combined with local judgment about law, language, media, platforms and stakeholder expectations. Why does ReputationUP combine a global framework with local judgment? Andrea Baggio: "Because reputation risk can be global while the authority to act remains local. A company needs one standard for evidence, ownership and decision-making, but it cannot assume that the same legal request, platform escalation or public response will work in every country." Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar: "Local judgment protects context. Information originating in Colombia, the United States or Europe may be interpreted differently when it crosses borders. The facts should remain consistent, but their legal and commercial significance must be assessed in the market where the risk is being felt." A global framework provides organizational consistency. Local judgment determines whether the framework is being applied intelligently. Without common standards, regional teams may produce incompatible explanations, duplicate work or contradict one another. Without local interpretation, a centralized team may: . misunderstand legal terminology; . misidentify the relevant authority; . underestimate cultural or political context; . apply an unavailable remedy; . communicate in a way that amplifies the incident; . fail to understand why a particular stakeholder considers the information material. The objective is not identical action. It is consistent rigor. What should remain global? Baggio: "The standard of proof should not change because the case moves from one market to another. Identity, source, chronology and materiality must always be verified before an organization decides how to respond." Palacio: "The same applies to accountability. Every international case needs an identifiable owner, a documented escalation path and a record of why each decision was made." The ReputationUP framework is built around seven common principles. 1. Identity before attribution The organization must verify that the information concerns the correct person, company, subsidiary or executive. This requires particular care when cases involve: . homonyms; . compound surnames; . transliterations; . corporate-name changes; . former executives; . related companies; . subsidiaries and parent entities; . similar brands; . incomplete biographical information. A reputational response built around the wrong subject is not merely ineffective. It can create a new factual error. 2. Source before interpretation The original source must be identified before the organization evaluates the narrative built around it. A source may be: . a court record; . a regulatory notice; . a sanctions list; . a company filing; . an established media report; . an anonymous publication; . a private risk database; . a search result; . an AI-generated answer. These sources perform different functions and carry different levels of authority. A generated answer may summarize information. It is not necessarily the source that created the underlying claim. 3. Chronology before conclusion A reputational event should be reconstructed from its beginning through its current status. The chronology may include: 1. the original event; 2. the first publication; 3. an investigation; 4. formal proceedings; 5. the company's response; 6. a judgment or regulatory decision; 7. an appeal; 8. a correction; 9. a dismissal; 10. the present status. The first headline often remains more visible than the eventual outcome. A global framework should prevent an early allegation from being treated as the permanent conclusion of the case. 4. Materiality before escalation Not every negative mention requires executive or board involvement. Materiality may depend on: . source credibility; . geographic reach; . severity; . recurrence; . executive exposure; . regulatory consequences; . transaction relevance; . customer impact; . financial relationships; . potential for rapid amplification. A critical opinion with limited reach should not be treated in the same manner as executive impersonation, a regulatory proceeding or a false allegation affecting a material transaction. 5. Evidence before response The organization should preserve: . URLs; . complete articles; . screenshots; . dates and timestamps; . original files; . correspondence; . corporate records; . court or regulator documents; . platform identifiers; . translations; . records of previous action. A public denial unsupported by evidence may create more uncertainty than the original content. 6. Proportionality before publicity A visible response can increase the reach of an incident. The company should determine: . whether stakeholders are already aware; . whether active harm is occurring; . whether silence creates additional exposure; . whether private correction is possible; . whether the content is still spreading; . whether a public statement would direct new users toward it. The fastest public response is not necessarily the most effective response. 7. Limits before promises Removal, correction, deindexing, contextualization, platform reporting and reputational suppression are separate measures. None should be presented as universally available or guaranteed. A credible framework communicates what the organization can attempt, what another party controls and what residual risk may remain. What must be decided locally? Palacio: "The local team determines what the information means in its original environment. It must understand the language, legal stage, media authority and business context before the case is translated for an international stakeholder." Baggio: "Local execution also requires legal precision. A remedy available under one country's laws may not exist elsewhere, and the same platform can apply different processes depending on the type of violation and the jurisdiction involved." Five factors require local interpretation. Legal context Reputation-related incidents can engage different areas of law, including: . privacy; . data protection; . defamation; . consumer protection; . fraud; . intellectual property; . cybersecurity; . market regulation; . platform liability; . freedom of expression. No global company should assume that one jurisdiction's privacy, deindexing or synthetic-media rules apply internationally. The European Union's AI Act, for example, establishes a risk-based legal framework and includes transparency rules for certain AI-generated or manipulated content. It is a regional legal regime, not a global standard automatically applicable in the United States, Latin America or the rest of EMEA. Language and procedural meaning Terms such as investigation, indictment, prosecution, sanction, settlement, dismissal and acquittal cannot always be translated literally. Their meaning depends on the legal system. An inaccurate translation can transform: . a preliminary inquiry into a formal charge; . an administrative review into a criminal case; . a settlement into an admission of liability; . an archived matter into an active proceeding. Local legal and linguistic interpretation should occur before an international summary is prepared. Stakeholder expectations Different stakeholders ask different questions. A bank may focus on beneficial ownership, source of funds, sanctions and financial-crime risk. An investor may focus on management credibility, governance and litigation. A board may focus on materiality, executive exposure and operational resilience. A customer may focus on trust, security and service continuity. A journalist may focus on public interest, evidence and accountability. The strategy should be designed around the decision being made, not only around the content that has appeared. Media and source ecosystems The authority of a publication, public register or institutional source varies by market. A local outlet may carry significant influence in one country while being almost unknown internationally. A global analyst may rely more heavily on an English-language summary than on the original local source.

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July 31, 2026 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)