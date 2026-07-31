Outokumpu Oyj: Changes in Outokumpu Leadership Team - Matthieu Jehl appointed as President, business area Europe

Outokumpu Corporation

Stock exchange release

July 31, 2026 at 11.00 pm EEST

Changes in Outokumpu Leadership Team - Matthieu Jehl appointed as President, business area Europe

Outokumpu has appointed Matthieu Jehl (MBA, M.Sc. Applied Economics, M.Sc. Eng.) as President, business area Europe as of August 1, 2026. Matthieu Jehl continues to be a member of Outokumpu's Leadership Team, which he joined in 2025. Most recently, Matthieu held the role of President, business line Stainless Europe.

Rolf Schencking, President, business line Advanced Materials and member of the Outokumpu Leadership Team, will pursue his career outside the company.

Outokumpu is aligning its organization to support the next phase of its EVOLVE strategy and Advanced Materials growth ambitions. As part of this change, the Stainless Europe and Advanced Materials business lines will operate under a combined business area Europe leadership structure with two focused commercial organisations.

This structure enables stronger customer focus, greater strategic alignment and more effective execution of strategic growth initiatives. In line with EVOLVE, it strengthens the foundational business through greater efficiency and organizational synergies, while accelerating transformative growth in high-nickel alloys in Advanced Materials.

"I wish Matthieu every success in his new role as President of business area Europe. With extensive experience across the steel industry, Matthieu combines a deep understanding of market dynamics, a strong strategic perspective and a relentless focus on operational excellence. His leadership, business acumen and energy will be key to advancing business area Europe's competitiveness, supporting the execution of our EVOLVE strategy and delivering on its ambitions. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Rolf Schencking for his valuable contributions to Outokumpu," says Kati ter Horst, President and CEO of Outokumpu.

Matthieu Jehl is a French citizen based in Krefeld, Germany and continues to report to Kati ter Horst, President & CEO, Outokumpu. His CV is available at https://www.outokumpu.com/en/about-outokumpu/organization/leadership-team.

For more information:

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840, e-mail media(at)outokumpu.com

Outokumpu Corporation

Outokumpu's vision is to pioneer materials and technologies that power tomorrow. As the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, we are accelerating the green transition, and we lead the development of low-CO2 metals and solutions across the stainless steel value chain - and beyond.

Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from more than 90% recycled materials, which we turn into fully recyclable stainless steel with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, energy, industrial applications and household appliances. With our new EVOLVE strategy, we focus on maximizing value in sustainable stainless steel while expanding our offering in advanced materials & alloys, ferrochrome and innovative technologies.

We operate production sites in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, and Mexico whilst our mine in Kemi, Finland is the only chrome mine within the European Union.

In 2025, Outokumpu's revenue was EUR 5.5 billion. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,600 professionals in nearly 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com