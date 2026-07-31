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WKN: A420X0 | ISIN: NL0015073TS8 | Ticker-Symbol: NW0
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 11:33
16,866 Euro
+1,47 % +0,244
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
AMX
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CSG NV Chart 1 Jahr
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16,78616,84811:38
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
119 Leser
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Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG Builds Czech Technology Centre for AviaNera's Advanced UAS Propulsion Systems

A new technology centre of AviaNera Technologies, part of the CSG group, is being established in the Central Bohemian Region. Its initial phase will focus on developing technologies and industrial capabilities for the manufacture of advanced propulsion systems for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The project includes the creation of technological infrastructure, the development of specialist teams and the validation of modern industrial processes that will underpin the company's further growth in the Czech Republic and internationally.

AviaNera Technologies, established by CSG last year as a new platform for the development of unmanned systems technologies, is entering the next stage of its growth. Following the acquisition of Serbia-based MUST Solutions at the end of last year, which significantly strengthened its engineering and design capabilities in the field of propulsion systems, the company is now building a new technology centre in the Central Bohemian Region. The facility will focus on industrial process development, technological advancement and the creation of manufacturing capabilities. At this stage of the project, the company is not disclosing the centre's precise location. Further details will be announced during the next phase of the project.

"Our ambition has never been merely to become a manufacturer of jet engines. We are building a next-generation technology company that combines proprietary development capabilities with advanced industrial technologies, digitalisation and automation. The Czech technology centre will form an important part of this long-term strategy and will establish a reference concept whose know-how we will gradually transfer to other countries," said Michal Strnad, owner and CEO of CSG.

The technology centre is already preparing future specialist teams and validating individual technological and manufacturing processes. AviaNera is using a pilot facility to test the organisation of production processes, establish quality standards and train employees for the project's subsequent stages of development.

The new technology centre will develop modern industrial processes based on a high degree of digitalisation, automation and rigorous quality management. Once fully developed, it will employ up to 100 specialists, technologists, process engineers and other highly qualified professionals.

"Developing cutting-edge technology is only the first step. The real competitive advantage lies in the ability to transfer it into an efficient industrial environment while maintaining the highest quality standards. This is why we are developing our technological and process capabilities with the same level of rigour as the products themselves. Our goal is to become a European technology company that brings together innovation, modern industrial processes and strong technical know-how," said Pavel Cechal, CEO of AviaNera Technologies.

The technology centre in the Central Bohemian Region forms part of CSG's broader strategy to build, through AviaNera, an international technology platform focused on the development and serial production of advanced propulsion systems for unmanned aerial systems. The group's research and development activities are centred around MUST Solutions in Serbia. AviaNera also plans to further develop its manufacturing activities in India, United Arab Emirates and other countries. The objective is to combine proprietary advanced technological know-how with serial manufacturing capabilities in key global markets.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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