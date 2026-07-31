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WKN: A0JK32 | ISIN: US7365088472 | Ticker-Symbol: 49P
Stuttgart
31.07.26 | 11:47
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43,00043,80012:16
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PR Newswire
31.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Portland General Company: Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Second quarter financial results were consistent with guidance and reflect strong operational execution
  • Industrial customer demand grew 11% year-over-year, driven by continued growth from high-tech and data center customers
  • Reaffirming 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported second quarter 2026 net income of $68 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. After adjusting for business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses, second quarter 2026 non-GAAP net income was $74 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This compares with second quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $62 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $73 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

"Affordability remains a national focus, and we have taken proactive steps to address customer cost pressures while supporting continued economic growth in our region. The approval of our large customer tariff reflects several years of legislative and regulatory work. It results in data center pricing increasing by approximately 30%, while lowering costs for all other customers," said Maria Pope, President and CEO. "As we enter the second half of 2026, we are focused on operational execution, meeting the opportunities of continued customer growth, and advancing major regulatory proceedings including our holding company and Washington acquisition filings."

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Compared to Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

On a GAAP basis, total revenues increased due to higher cost recovery and increased energy deliveries, primarily driven by continued industrial load growth of 11.2%, while residential and commercial loads were relatively flat year over year. Purchased power and fuel expense increased due to expected intra-year timing differences between power cost recognition and revenue collections. Operations and maintenance expense decreased, reflecting ongoing cost management efforts, while depreciation and interest expense increased due to continued capital investment in the system.

Additional Company Updates

Regulatory Update

The New Large Load Tariff (docket UM 2377) was approved by the OPUC in May 2026 and established a new rate class for large load customers. It also established an important framework that better aligns infrastructure costs with the customers driving new system growth while helping reduce costs for residential and small business customers. New prices became effective July 8, 2026, which included an average rate increase of approximately 30% for data center and other new large load customers, while lowering rates for all other customers.

Corporate Structure / Holding Company Update

PGE continued to advance its proposed holding company structure, with OPUC Staff recommending approval of the proposal, subject to certain conditions. The proposed structure is expected to enhance financing flexibility and support continued investment in clean energy, reliability, and infrastructure needed to serve customers over time.

General Rate Case

Next week, PGE will file its 2027 general rate case with the OPUC. As proposed, the case would result in an approximate 4.8% overall increase relative to currently approved prices. If approved, new rates would take effect July 1, 2027. This increase is expected to be partially offset by lower net variable power costs in 2027, which are addressed separately through the Annual Power Cost Update Tariff, and are currently forecasted to reduce customer prices by approximately 2.4% beginning January 1, 2027.

2025 All-Source Request for Proposals

The OPUC acknowledged our 2025 RFP final shortlist on May 26, 2026, marking an important milestone in the resource procurement process. We are now moving into commercial negotiations and expect to execute contracts by early 2027, subject to final negotiations and Board approvals.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 24, 2026, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 55.125 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2026.

2026 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

  • An increase in energy deliveries between 1.5% and 2.5%, weather adjusted;
  • Execution of power cost and financing plans;
  • Execution of operating cost management plan;
  • Normal temperatures in its utility service area for the remainder of the year;
  • Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;
  • Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
  • Normal thermal plant operations;
  • Operating and maintenance expense between $810 million and $830 million which includes approximately $150 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines and $26 million of business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses and $4 million of regulatory deferral adjustments related to the January 2024 storm and 2024 reliability contingency event;
  • Depreciation and amortization expense between $570 million and $590 million;
  • Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;
  • Cash from operations of $1,000 to $1,200 million;
  • Capital expenditures of $1,655 million; and
  • Average construction work in progress balance of $780 million.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast - July 31, 2026

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 31, 2026.

Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Erin Schwartz, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides an alternative measure of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's operating financial performance trends, exclusive of items that are not normally associated with ongoing operations. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

  • Business transformation and optimization expenses, including strategic advisory, workforce realignment, corporate structure update costs and Washington acquisition related expenses including legal, financing and strategic advisory costs.

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 is below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

(Dollars in millions, except EPS)

Net Income

Diluted EPS

GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

$ 68

$ 0.59

Exclusion of business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses

8

0.07

Tax effect (1)

(2)

(0.02)

Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

$ 74

$ 0.64

(1)

Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofits organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: portlandgeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report, and PGE assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, regarding PGE's earnings guidance (including all the assumptions and expectations upon which such guidance is based), PGE's proposed purchase of electric utility operations and certain assets in Washington state from PacifiCorp (Acquisition), and PGE's operating and financing plans, as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expected," "forecast," "guidance," "may," "plans," "proposed," "seeks," "should," "will," "working to," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: wildfire and public safety risks, including ignitions caused by PGE assets, the effectiveness of wildfire mitigation, vegetation management, and system hardening, the ability to implement public safety power shutoffs (PSPS), related liability exposure, and the timing and extent of regulatory cost recovery; severe weather, climate, and catastrophe risks, including extreme or unseasonable weather and other natural or human caused disasters that could endanger public safety, disrupt operations, damage assets, limit access to power or fuel supplies, increase costs, or adversely affect cost recovery; electric system operational risks, including forced outages, fires, equipment failures, adverse hydro or wind conditions, fuel supply disruptions, and complications at jointly owned facilities, resulting in increased costs or the need to procure replacement power; power and fuel supply and price risks, including availability, counterparty nonperformance, and volatility in wholesale electricity, natural gas, coal, and other fuel markets; regulatory, legislative, and policy risks, including new or revised laws, regulations, executive actions, audits, investigations, and proceedings that could affect rates, cost recovery, operations, capital plans, or financial results; Acquisition risks, including risks related to regulatory approvals, financing and joint-venture arrangements, integration and operational execution, cost recovery, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition are delayed, not realized, or cost more than expected; environmental compliance and permitting risks, including evolving environmental laws and permitting requirements and site specific remediation obligations, such as Superfund liabilities, where uncertainties regarding remediation scope, cost allocation, litigation, and regulatory cost recovery could result in material costs or adversely affect PGE's financial position, results of operations, or cash flows; capital investment and execution risks, including supply chain disruptions, cost inflation, labor constraints, permitting delays, contractual disputes, counterparty failures, or project abandonment, which could impair timely completion or cost recovery; load growth and demand uncertainty, including accelerated or uneven growth from large customers such as data centers, changes in customer usage patterns, variability in demand driven by weather variations, and reduced consumption or load shifting resulting from price increases, energy efficiency measures or other changes in customer behavior; customer choice and market structure risks, including reduced demand or usage shifts due to distributed generation or increased procurement from alternative providers, such as registered Electricity Service Suppliers (ESSs) or community choice aggregation programs; cybersecurity and physical security risks, including cyberattacks, data breaches, physical attacks, the use or misuse of artificial intelligence technologies, or other malicious acts that could damage assets, disrupt systems, or result in the disclosure of sensitive information; geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, including acts of war, terrorism, or civil unrest-such as the escalation of US operations in the Middle East-that could disrupt energy markets or supply chains, increase costs, or contribute to volatility in capital markets, inflation, or interest rates; economic and financial market risks, including availability and cost of capital, interest rate and equity market volatility, inflation, and trade tariffs affecting operating or capital costs; legal and litigation risks, including the timing and outcome of judicial, administrative, or regulatory proceedings, which may result in material liabilities or costs; workforce and labor risks, including labor strikes, work stoppages, collective bargaining disputes, the ability to attract and retain skilled employees, and transitions in senior management; resource procurement and All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) project risks, including uncertainties related to the availability, cost, permitting, financing, and performance of resources selected through RFP or other regulatory processes and associated regulatory and counterparty risks; insurance availability and cost, particularly for wildfire or catastrophe related coverage; accounting, tax, and policy changes, including changes in accounting standards, tax laws, or regulatory accounting policies that could affect reported results or cash flows; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in PGE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC.

Source: Portland General Electric Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Revenues:













Revenues, net


$

811



$

798



$

1,674



$

1,730


Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization



3




9




19




5


Total revenues



814




807




1,693




1,735


Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel



296




294




657




662


Generation, transmission and distribution



112




114




222




224


Administrative and other



90




96




196




192


Depreciation and amortization



143




139




287




279


Taxes other than income taxes



52




46




103




92


Total operating expenses



693




689




1,465




1,449


Income from operations



121




118




228




286


Interest expense, net



61




57




121




113


Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction



6




6




9




11


Miscellaneous income, net



14




7




18




12


Other income, net



20




13




27




23


Income before income tax expense



80




74




134




196


Income tax expense



12




12




21




34


Net income and Comprehensive income


$

68



$

62



$

113



$

162















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic



115,733




109,522




115,687




109,473


Diluted



116,376




109,765




116,285




109,725















Earnings per share:













Basic


$

0.59



$

0.56



$

0.97



$

1.48


Diluted


$

0.59



$

0.56



$

0.97



$

1.47


PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

35



$

76


Accounts receivable, net



410




460


Inventories



126




124


Regulatory assets-current



255




168


Other current assets



218




244


Total current assets



1,044




1,072


Electric utility plant, net



11,535




10,993


Regulatory assets-noncurrent



521




619


Nuclear decommissioning trust



46




42


Non-qualified benefit plan trust



38




36


Other noncurrent assets



459




468


Total assets


$

13,643



$

13,230


PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued

(In millions, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)




June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

451



$

330


Liabilities from price risk management activities-current



140




158


Current portion of finance lease obligation



27




27


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



451




478


Total current liabilities



1,069




993


Long-term debt, net of current portion



4,928




4,662


Regulatory liabilities-noncurrent



1,507




1,490


Deferred income taxes



639




601


Deferred investment tax credits



190




194


Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans



94




107


Liabilities from price risk management activities-noncurrent



66




56


Asset retirement obligations



301




299


Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities



67




70


Finance lease obligations, net of current portion



256




263


Other noncurrent liabilities



403




362


Total liabilities



9,520




9,097


Commitments and contingencies (see notes)







Shareholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025



-




-


Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 115,785,254
and 115,559,079 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively



2,385




2,382


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4)




(4)


Retained earnings



1,742




1,755


Total shareholders' equity



4,123




4,133


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

13,643



$

13,230


PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income


$

113



$

162


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



287




279


Deferred income taxes



13




25


Allowance for equity funds used during construction



(9)




(11)


Alternative revenue programs



(19)




(5)


Regulatory assets



3




(3)


Regulatory liabilities



4




(16)


Tax credit sales



12




13


Other non-cash income and expenses, net



61




49


Changes in working capital:







Accounts receivable, net



47




52


Inventories



(2)




(9)


Margin deposits



50




85


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(53)




(35)


Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties



8




-


Other working capital items, net



12




22


Other, net



(39)




(41)


Net cash provided by operating activities



488




567


Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures



(635)




(596)


Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities



3




1


Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities



(3)




(3)


Other, net



(15)




(11)


Net cash used in investing activities



(650)




(609)


PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025


Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


$

270



$

310


Payments on long-term debt



-




(102)


Dividends paid



(120)




(109)


Other



(29)




(13)


Net cash provided by financing activities



121




86


Change in cash and cash equivalents



(41)




44


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



76




12


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

35



$

56


Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized


$

103



$

94


Cash received for income taxes, net



(2)




(3)


PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Retail:

























Residential


$

334




41

%


$

311




39

%


$

728




43

%


$

740




43

%

Commercial



248




31




234




29




483




29




476




27


Industrial



156




19




128




16




295




17




255




15


Subtotal



738




91




673




84




1,506




89




1,471




85


Direct access:

























Commercial



4




-




4




-




7




-




8




-


Industrial



8




1




6




1




14




1




11




1


Subtotal



12




1




10




1




21




1




19




1


Subtotal Retail



750




92




683




85




1,527




90




1,490




86


Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization



3




0




9




1




19




1




5




-


Other accrued revenues, net



(2)




-




6




-




(5)




-




10




1


Total retail revenues



751




92




698




86




1,541




91




1,505




87


Wholesale revenues



39




5




88




11




102




6




188




11


Other operating revenues



24




3




21




3




50




3




42




2


Total revenues


$

814




100

%


$

807




100

%


$

1,693




100

%


$

1,735




100

%




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025



%
Change



%
Change
(Weather-
Adjusted)



2026



2025



%
Change



%
Change
(Weather-
Adjusted)*


Energy deliveries:

























Retail:

























Residential



1,591




1,571




1.3

%



(1.4)

%



3,678




3,797




(3.1)

%



(3.3)

%

Commercial



1,529




1,546




(1.1)




(2.0)




3,123




3,178




(1.7)




(1.8)


Industrial



1,633




1,416




15.3




15.2




3,161




2,814




12.3




12.3


Subtotal



4,753




4,533




4.9




3.5




9,962




9,789




1.8




1.6


Direct access:

























Commercial



118




135




(12.6)




(12.6)




234




264




(11.4)




(11.4)


Industrial



513




513




-




-




1,010




956




5.6




5.6


Subtotal



631




648




(2.6)




(2.6)




1,244




1,220




2.0




2.0


Total retail



5,384




5,181




3.9




2.7

%



11,206




11,009




1.8




1.7

%

Wholesale



1,515




2,439




(37.9)







2,914




4,418




(34.0)





Total



6,899




7,620




(9.5)

%






14,120




15,427




(8.5)

%








Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change


Average number of retail customers:



















Residential



846,367




839,923




1

%



845,926




838,516




1

%

Commercial



114,523




114,230




-




114,533




114,211




-


Industrial



222




218




2




221




217




2


Direct access



502




729




(31)




518




659




(21)


Total



961,614




955,100




1

%



961,198




953,603




1

%

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued

(Unaudited)



Heating Degree-days



Cooling Degree-days




2026



2025



Avg.



2026



2025



Avg.


First Quarter



1,737




1,772




1,828




-




4




-


April



303




248




349




-




-




3


May



122




160




169




27




14




26


June



52




56




62




106




88




86


Second Quarter



477




464




580




133




102




115


Year-to-date



2,214




2,236




2,408




133




106




115


(Decrease)/Increase from the 15-year average



(8)

%



(7)

%






16

%



(8)

%




Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Generation:

























Thermal:

























Natural gas



1,395




21

%



2,279




32

%



3,735




28

%



5,396




37

%

Coal



193




3




294




4




515




4




827




6


Total thermal



1,588




24




2,573




36




4,250




32




6,223




43


Hydro



242




4




328




5




591




4




770




5


Wind



767




12




866




12




1,315




10




1,465




10


Total generation



2,597




40




3,767




53




6,156




46




8,458




58


Purchased power:

























Hydro



1,196




18




2,024




29




2,691




20




3,772




26


Wind



416




6




302




4




735




5




591




4


Solar



672




10




419




6




934




7




593




4


Natural Gas



193




3




-




-




624




5




-




-


Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas



26




-




29




-




49




-




54




-


Source not specified



1,398




23




554




8




2,213




17




1,170




8


Total purchased power



3,901




60




3,328




47




7,246




54




6,180




42


Total system load



6,498




100

%



7,095




100

%



13,402




100

%



14,638




100

%

Less: wholesale sales



(1,515)







(2,439)







(2,914)







(4,418)





Retail load requirement



4,983







4,656







10,488







10,220





Media Contact:
Drew Hanson
Corporate Communications
Phone: 503-464-2067

Investor Contact:
Erin Schwartz
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7751

SOURCE Portland General Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.