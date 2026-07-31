London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Edison issues report on Kooth (AIM: KOO)

Kooth provides clinically accredited digital mental health support, focused on children and young adults. H126 trading was in line with expectations. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise to £5.0-5.4m (H125: £1.6m), implying a c 17% margin (H125: 5%) as strong California user engagement compares with a prior year that included accelerated investment. Revenue is expected to be £30.8m (H125: £32.1m), with the 4% decline reflecting planned tapering of California product development revenue and £0.7m of fx headwinds, partly offset by Michigan. Net cash increased to £23.1m (H125: £15.3m), providing a robust balance sheet for further expansion.

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Source: Edison Group