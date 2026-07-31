The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), OPIS' benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules below 645 W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, fell 0.91% this week to $0.109/W, with spot price indications ranging between $0.104/W and $0.119/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on July 28. Sentiment for forward deliveries also weakened, with FOB China TOPCon module forward curve prices falling across the board. Forward prices for Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 loading cargoes fell 0.91% week-on-week to $0.109/W, while Q1 2027 loading cargoes declined 1.82% to $0.109/W. Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 cargoes both fell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...