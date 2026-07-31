Europe's July heatwave accompanied unusually high solar irradiance across much of western Europe, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Persistent high pressure limited cloud formation across the west and north of the continent, lifting irradiance well above typical July levels. At the same time, wildfires in France and Spain, together with Saharan dust outbreaks across the Mediterranean, added aerosols to the atmosphere and increased the risk of panel soiling. The strongest positive irradiance anomalies were recorded across western and northern Europe, where cloud cover was suppressed ...

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