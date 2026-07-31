There were 88 hours with zero energy prices on the Italian wholesale electricity market during the first half of 2026, compared to 20 in the same period of 2025. The fourfold increase in twelve months represent growth and, in an Analysis of the Italian Energy System by the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA), is directly linked to the growth of intermittent sources. Solar generation increased by 19% over the same time period, while wind power increased by 16%. In May, the two energy sources reached a new all-time high in coverage of ...

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