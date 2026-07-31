Veridas Consolidated as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification for Second Consecutive Year





Positioned as the top-ranked vendor in the Visionaries quadrant, Veridas reinforces its market leadership and global scale through 100% proprietary technology, UX excellence, and advanced fraud protection

Veridas, a global leader in digital identity and biometrics , today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification for the second year in a row.

In this edition, Veridas advanced along both axes-Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute-to secure the top position within the Visionaries quadrant. Earning this recognition for the second year in a row validates a sustained trajectory of growth, underscoring the company's operational resilience, financial stability, and long-term viability in a rapidly shifting market.

Today, Veridas' infrastructure processes over 1 million verifications daily across 25 countries, powering mission-critical operations for industry leaders such as BBVA, Scotiabank, Altán Redes, Carrefour, Vodafone, Europcar and Binance.

Gartner defines Visionaries as vendors that understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules. For Veridas' enterprise clients and partners, this recognition validates a future-proof technology investment, native compliance with evolving regulatory mandates like eIDAS 2.0 and global KYC/AML frameworks, and proactive defense against industrialized, generative AI-driven fraud.

Key Highlights Validated by Gartner

In its evaluation, Gartner specifically highlighted three key differentiators: Veridas' exceptionally low customer churn, driven by high platform stability and continuous support, its superior web conversion in app-free mobile environments (optimized for low data consumption and unstable networks), and its ID Wallet ( Veridas Nexus ), recognized as a strategic asset for long-term relevance under eIDAS 2.0.

Forging the Next Market Leader: How Veridas and Fourthline Combine to Lead Identity Verification

To address the growing threat of AI-driven fraud and increasingly complex global mandates-such as Europe's AMLR, MiCA and eIDAS 2.0-Veridas recently announced its strategic merger with Fourthline.

By uniting Fourthline's bank-grade KYC orchestration across 30+ jurisdictions (BaFin, SEPBLAC, FCA, FinCEN) with Veridas' proprietary biometrics and presence across Southern Europe, LATAM, and the U.S., the company will position itself as the undisputed leader in the global digital identity market.

"Consolidating our position as a Visionary for the second year in a row and advancing on both axes confirms that our long-term strategy is marking the direction of the industry," said Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas. "Processing over 1 million verifications daily for enterprise leaders proves that our 100% proprietary technology delivers the scale and security the market needs. By joining forces with Fourthline, we unite sovereign AI, regulatory orchestration, and global reach to lead the global digital identity market."

About Veridas

Veridas is a technology company founded in 2017 as a joint venture with BBVA. Since then, it has become a leading global player in the identity industry, serving over 350 clients across 25 countries in sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and public administration across Europe, Latin America and the United States. Veridas' mission is to provide Trusted Real Digital Identities to any business, through its cutting-edge proprietary identity platform.

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Media Contact

Juan Fernando Campos

Global Communications & Media Relations Manager

Veridas

jfcampos@veridas.com

www.veridas.com

+34 677 662 408







