Chinese manufacturer Sungrow has commissioned a large-scale solar-plus-storage project in Sierra Leone. According to an update from the company, the project is the first national-scale power generation project connected to the country's grid in nearly a decade. The World Bank-backed project features a solar array, of an undisclosed capacity, tied to 35 MWh energy storage system that integrates eight units of Sungrow's PowerTitan Series ESS. Sierra Leone has one of the lowest electricity access rates globally, with around 90% of those with access located in the capital, Freetown, and only five ...

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