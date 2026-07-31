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PR Newswire
31.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Bybit Adds Six xStock Assets as Collateral Across Margin Trading, Crypto Loans and Institutional Loans

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, now supports six xStock assets as collateral. The move extends collateral eligibility across three of Bybit's core lending and margin products: Unified Trading Account (UTA) Loans, Crypto Loans and Institutional Loans.

xStock assets are tokenized representations of some of the world's most popular publicly traded equities, offering users on-chain exposure to well-known companies within Bybit. With this update, six xStocks can now be used as collateral on Bybit, including NVDAX, HOODX, CRCLX, TSLAX, GOOGLX, AAPL, unlocking the full potential of traders' xStocks assets.

The addition reflects Bybit's continued push to bridge the traditional financial asset class with crypto-native infrastructure, allowing users to put their tokenized equity holdings to work within its lending and margin ecosystem rather than holding them as static positions.

After the upgrade, eligible Bybit retail and institutional users start using any of the six in-scope xStock assets as collateral for margin trading, borrowing funds through crypto loans, and to access Institutional Loans.

The upgrade serves distinct user needs within Bybit for xStocks holders. UTA Loans operate within Bybit's streamlined UTA structure, allowing eligible holdings to support margin activity in a single account. Crypto Loans provide users with borrowing capacity for trading or withdrawal purposes. Institutional Loans extend similar collateral-backed borrowing to institutional clients, serving larger, more sophisticated market participants.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on availability and eligibility, users may visit: 6 xStocks assets added as collateral for Margin Trading, Crypto Loans, and Institutional Loans

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-adds-six-xstock-assets-as-collateral-across-margin-trading-crypto-loans-and-institutional-loans-302839972.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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