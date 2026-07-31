Balchem Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MONTVALE, N.J., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today reported financial results for its 2026 fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net sales of $284.0 million, net earnings of $44.6 million, adjusted EBITDA(a) of $77.9 million, and free cash flow(a) of $36.2 million.

Ted Harris, Chairman, President and CEO of Balchem, said, "The second quarter was another very strong quarter for Balchem with healthy growth in all three of our reporting segments. On a consolidated basis, we delivered record quarterly net sales, net earnings, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as solid cash flows."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Net sales were $284.0 million, an increase of 11.2% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net earnings were $44.6 million, an increase of 16.6% from the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $77.9 million, an increase of 12.6% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP earnings per share were $1.39 compared to $1.17 in the prior year quarter and adjusted earnings per share (a) were $1.49 compared to $1.27 in the prior year quarter.

were $1.49 compared to $1.27 in the prior year quarter. Cash flows from operations were $46.7 million, with free cash flow (a) of $36.2 million.

of $36.2 million. Excellent sales and earnings from operations growth in all three of our reporting segments.





Recent Highlights:

On July 24, 2026, we entered into an amendment to our existing credit agreement, that was due July 27, 2027, with lenders in the form of a senior secured revolving credit facility, now due July 24, 2031. This amendment increased the allowed borrowing from $550 million to $650 million, and expanded the company's ability to fund growth, innovation, and acquisitions.

Balchem repurchased $29 million of common stock during the second quarter and $114 million over the trailing twelve months, reflecting the Company's balanced capital allocation strategy and commitment to long-term shareholder value creation.





Mr. Harris said, "I am extremely pleased with our second quarter financial performance and the strong execution around our strategic priorities across our businesses."

Mr. Harris added, "These excellent first half of 2026 results continue the strong growth momentum we have built over the years and we remain excited about the future outlook of our company."

Results for Period Ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales - 283,997 - 255,467 - 554,706 - 505,986 Gross margin 103,683 93,113 204,767 181,281 Operating expenses 44,462 41,671 89,920 78,824 Earnings from operations 59,221 51,442 114,847 102,457 Interest and other expenses 1,440 2,431 4,544 5,506 Earnings before income tax expense 57,781 49,011 110,303 96,951 Income tax expense 13,166 10,733 25,403 21,620 Net earnings - 44,615 - 38,278 - 84,900 - 75,331 Diluted net earnings per common share - 1.39 - 1.17 - 2.63 - 2.30 Adjusted EBITDA(a) - 77,943 - 69,224 - 152,225 - 135,514 Adjusted net earnings(a) - 48,096 - 41,561 - 91,087 - 81,578 Adjusted net earnings per common share(a) - 1.49 - 1.27 - 2.83 - 2.49 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,200 32,682 32,242 32,744

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026:

The Human Nutrition and Health segment generated record quarterly sales of $176.9 million, an increase of $16.1 million, or 10.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales within both the nutrients business and the food ingredients and solutions businesses. Record earnings from operations for this segment of $42.4 million increased $4.0 million, or 10.5%, compared to $38.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales and favorable mix, partially offset by certain higher manufacturing input costs and higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, record adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $45.9 million, compared to $41.4 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 10.9%.

The Animal Nutrition and Health segment generated quarterly sales of $64.5 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 15.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales in both the monogastric and ruminant species markets. Second quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $5.2 million increased $1.7 million, or 48.7%, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, partially offset by certain higher manufacturing input costs and higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $5.6 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 47.7%.

The Specialty Products segment generated record quarterly sales of $40.5 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 8.9%, compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales in both the performance gases and plant nutrition businesses. Record earnings from operations for this segment of $12.9 million increased $1.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to $11.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the aforementioned higher sales and favorable mix, partially offset by certain higher manufacturing input costs and higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, record adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $13.9 million, compared to $12.4 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 12.1%.

Record consolidated quarterly gross margin of $103.7 million increased by $10.6 million, or 11.4%, compared to $93.1 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 36.5% compared to 36.4% in the prior year period, an increase of 10 basis points, primarily due to sales growth and manufacturing efficiencies, partially offset by certain higher manufacturing input costs. Operating expenses of $44.5 million for the quarter increased $2.8 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to higher compensation-related costs.

Net interest expense was $1.9 million and $2.8 million in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower outstanding borrowings and lower interest rates. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were 22.8% and 21.9%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to lower tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Second quarter cash flows provided by operating activities were $46.7 million and free cash flow was $36.2 million. Net working capital of $242.7 million as of June 30, 2026 included a cash balance of $63.2 million. Significant cash payments during the quarter included repurchases of common stock of $28.8 million, income taxes paid of $27.8 million, net debt payments of $17.0 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $10.9 million. Outstanding debt on our revolving loan was $152.0 million as of June 30, 2026 and our net debt (b) was $88.8 million, with an overall leverage ratio (c) on a net debt basis of 0.3 times.

Ted Harris said, "The Balchem team delivered another strong quarter in Q2 of 2026, and we remain confident in the long-term growth outlook for our company as we continue to execute our strategic growth initiatives."

(b) Net debt is defined as the outstanding balance on our revolving loan less cash and cash equivalents. (c) Leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Quarterly Conference Call

A quarterly conference call will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review second quarter 2026 results. Ted Harris, Chairman, President and CEO and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call. Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to join the live call by dialing +1-833-461-5787 (USA/Canada toll free) or +1-585-542-9983 (International Toll), and referencing Meeting ID: 980453675, five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. Investors and the public are invited to listen to the live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980453675. The conference call will be available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980453675 for one year.

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition and Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged performance gases for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the Company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the Company's control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the Company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in its other SEC filings. Reference should be made to such factors and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Jacqueline Yarmolowicz, Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($ in 000's)

Business Segment Net Sales: Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Human Nutrition and Health - 176,894 - 160,773 - 348,522 - 319,230 Animal Nutrition and Health 64,454 56,028 126,643 113,305 Specialty Products 40,511 37,185 75,238 70,460 Other (d) 2,138 1,481 4,303 2,991 Total - 283,997 - 255,467 - 554,706 - 505,986 (d) Other consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation.

Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Human Nutrition and Health - 42,381 - 38,342 - 82,401 - 76,316 Animal Nutrition and Health 5,227 3,514 10,919 8,750 Specialty Products 12,893 11,269 24,828 20,854 Other and Unallocated (e) (1,280 - (1,683 - (3,301 - (3,463 - Interest and other expenses (1,440 - (2,431 - (4,544 - (5,506 - Total - 57,781 - 49,011 - 110,303 - 96,951 (e) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of transaction and integration costs of $22 and $917 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $405 and $894 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents - 63,174 - 74,570 Accounts receivable, net 148,973 143,596 Inventories 161,551 131,449 Other current assets 14,726 15,999 Total current assets 388,424 365,614 Property, plant and equipment, net 304,702 306,648 Goodwill 808,809 816,375 Intangible assets with finite lives, net 151,643 163,289 Right of use assets 14,120 16,192 Other assets 19,306 18,134 Total non-current assets 1,298,580 1,320,638 Total assets - 1,687,004 - 1,686,252 Current liabilities - 145,755 - 176,384 Revolving loan 152,000 164,000 Deferred income taxes 52,943 54,143 Other long-term obligations 33,928 34,312 Total liabilities 384,626 428,839 Stockholders' equity 1,302,378 1,257,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,687,004 - 1,686,252

Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings - 84,900 - 75,331 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,711 22,417 Stock compensation expense 11,277 9,648 Other adjustments 1,100 (1,192 - Changes in assets and liabilities (35,216 - (22,495 - Net cash provided by operating activities 86,772 83,709 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (17,138 - (12,372 - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (323 - Proceeds from the sale of assets 7 267 Investment in affiliates (95 - (105 - Net cash used in investing activities (17,226 - (12,533 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 80,000 63,000 Principal payments on revolving loan (92,000 - (63,000 - Principal payments on finance leases (102 - (97 - Proceeds from stock options exercised 7,742 6,222 Dividends paid (30,772 - (28,265 - Repurchases of common stock (44,484 - (38,589 - Net cash used in financing activities (79,616 - (60,729 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,326 - 5,465 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,396 - 15,912 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 74,570 49,515 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period - 63,174 - 65,427

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted diluted per share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, free cash flow, net debt, and leverage ratio. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income), and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

(unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin - 103,683 - 93,113 - 204,767 - 181,281 Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases (1) 718 724 1,447 1,417 Adjusted gross margin - 104,401 - 93,837 - 206,214 - 182,698 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations - 59,221 - 51,442 - 114,847 - 102,457 Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases (1) 4,353 4,313 8,804 8,425 Transaction and integration costs (2) 22 405 917 894 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (3) 631 401 617 435 Restructuring costs (4) - (192 - - (192 - Adjusted earnings from operations - 64,227 - 56,369 - 125,185 - 112,019 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings - 44,615 - 38,278 - 84,900 - 75,331 Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases (1) 4,425 4,384 8,948 8,568 Transaction and integration costs (2) 22 405 917 894 Restructuring costs (4) - (192 - - (192 - Income tax adjustment (5) (966 - (1,314 - (3,678 - (3,023 - Adjusted net earnings - 48,096 - 41,561 - 91,087 - 81,578 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted - 1.49 - 1.27 - 2.83 - 2.49

Table 2

(unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

2025 2026

2025 Net earnings - as reported - 44,615 - 38,278 - 84,900 - 75,331 Add back: Provision for income taxes 13,166 10,733 25,403 21,620 Interest and other expenses 1,440 2,431 4,544 5,506 Depreciation and amortization 12,148 11,330 24,567 22,272 EBITDA 71,369 62,772 139,414 124,729 Add back: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 5,921 5,838 11,277 9,648 Transaction and integration costs (2) 22 405 917 894 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (3) 631 401 617 435 Restructuring costs (4) - (192 - - (192 - Adjusted EBITDA - 77,943 - 69,224 - 152,225 - 135,514

Table 3

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Effective Tax Rate 2025

Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense - 13,166 22.8 % - 10,733 21.9 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (6) (24 - 283 Adjusted Income Tax Expense - 13,142 22.7 % - 11,016 22.5 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Effective Tax Rate 2025

Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense - 25,403 23.0 % - 21,620 22.3 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (6) 1,290 873 Adjusted Income Tax Expense - 26,693 24.2 % - 22,493 23.2 %

Table 4

(unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities - 46,711 - 47,252 - 86,772 - 83,709 Capital expenditures and proceeds from the sale of assets (10,480 - (6,554 - (16,696 - (11,975 - Free cash flow - 36,231 - 40,698 - 70,076 - 71,734

(1) Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases : Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases consists of amortization of customer relationships, trademarks and trade names, developed technology, regulatory registration costs, patents and trade secrets, capitalized loan issuance costs, other intangibles acquired primarily in connection with business combinations, and finance leases. We record expense relating to the amortization of these intangibles and finance leases in our GAAP financial statements. Amortization expenses for our intangible assets and finance leases are inconsistent in amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of acquisitions. Consequently, our non-GAAP adjustments exclude these expenses to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

(2) Transaction and integration costs : Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and divestitures are expensed in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are items associated with transactions that are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

(3) Nonqualified deferred compensation plan (income) expense : Gains and losses on rabbi trust assets related to our nonqualified deferred compensation plan are recorded in other (income) expense while the offsetting increases or decreases to the deferred compensation liability are recorded within earnings from operations. The increases and decreases in the deferred compensation liability are driven by market volatility and are not a true reflection of company performance. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these items are inconsistent in amount based on market conditions causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

(4) Restructuring costs : Restructuring costs related to a reorganization of the business are recorded in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are items associated with transactions that are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

(5) Income tax adjustment : For purposes of calculating adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share, we adjust the provision for (benefit from) income taxes to tax effect the taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments described above as they have a significant impact on our income tax (benefit) provision. Additionally, the income tax adjustment is adjusted for the impact of adopting ASU 2016-09, "Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" and uses our non-GAAP effective rate applied to both our GAAP earnings before income tax expense and non-GAAP adjustments described above. See Table 3 for the calculation of our non-GAAP effective tax rate.