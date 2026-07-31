Answer-first pages with data tables - a full military time chart, the 1996 Tabata protocol, verified 2026 daylight saving dates - now sit beside the timers and converters they cite.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / A network of 36 single-purpose time tools - 19 countdown timers and 17 time zone converters - has published 18 fact-checked guides across 16 of its sites. Each guide opens with the answer, supports it with a data table, and keeps the relevant timer or converter on the same screen.

The library targets questions that resolve to a number but are usually answered by ad-stuffed listicles. The military time chart is a complete 24-hour conversion table. Zulu time explained covers the UTC convention that pilots and air traffic controllers work in. The Daylight Saving Time 2026 hub lists dates verified against the IANA time zone database: the United States springs forward Sunday, March 8 and falls back Sunday, November 1 (2 a.m. local); the EU and UK change March 29 and October 25 (1 a.m. UTC). It also documents the two mismatch windows - March 8-29 and October 25-November 1 - when the New York-London gap is 4 hours instead of 5, along with US dates through 2029. Arizona's DST exception maps the state's checkerboard: Arizona and Hawaii skip daylight saving, but the Navajo Nation inside Arizona does not.

The fitness and health guides work from primary sources. The Tabata guide lays out the actual 1996 study protocol rather than a generic interval routine. The Cooper test guide includes the VO2max formula behind the 12-minute run. The 6-minute walk test page is framed as an educational reference, not medical advice. The set also covers EMOM workouts, how long to hold a plank, nap lengths - including NASA's 26-minute finding - deep work blocks, real-world game lengths for soccer and hockey, and a soft-boiled egg timing table.

The tools the guides sit beside run entirely in the browser. Timers count against the device wall clock, so a switched tab or a locked phone does not stall the countdown, and alarms repeat until dismissed, with a 60-second cutoff. Converters compute daylight saving per date from the IANA database rather than fixed offset tables. Every site is free, with no ads and no accounts; pages load in under a second, and nothing typed into a tool leaves the device.

"Most of these questions have a one-line answer and a table, so that is what every page leads with," said Justin Hartfield, who built the network. "If the guide says the test takes 12 minutes, a 12-minute timer is already on the screen next to it."

About the timer and converter suite

The suite comprises 36 single-purpose sites: 19 countdown timers, from 15 seconds to 3 hours, and 17 time zone converters covering pairs such as esttopst.com, utc-est.com, and gmttoest.com. The original 12 sites launched July 14-15, 2026; 24 more followed on July 16, 2026. Every conversion and count runs in the browser from the IANA time zone database and the device clock.

About Real Tested Inc.

Real Tested Inc. develops and operates the 36-site network of countdown timers and time zone converters featured in this announcement. The company creates consumer-focused websites, educational resources, and browser-based utilities designed around speed, accessibility, privacy, and straightforward functionality. Its time-tool network includes 19 countdown timers, 17 time zone converters, and 18 fact-checked reference guides, with each tool operating directly in the user's browser.

This clearly connects Real Tested Inc. to the network and explains why it is listed as the source.

Media Contact

Justin Hartfield / Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Site list: 4minutetimer.com · 6minutetimer.com · 11minutetimer.com · 12minutetimer.com · 13minutetimer.com · 14minutetimer.com · 16minutetimer.com · 17minutetimer.com · 22minutetimer.com · 23minutetimer.com · 35minutetimer.com · 40minutetimer.com · 45minutetimer.com · 50minutetimer.com · 90minutetimer.com · 2hourtimer.com · 3hourtimer.com · 30secondtimer.com · 15secondtimer.com · esttopst.com · esttocst.com · esttoutc.com · esttomst.com · est-cet.com · est-ist.com · isttoest.com · utctocst.com · utctopst.com · utc-est.com · pst-est.com · cst-est.com · csttopst.com · cettoest.com · msttocst.com · gmttoest.com · gmttocst.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/36-site-timer-and-time-zone-network-publishes-18-fact-checked-re-1199010