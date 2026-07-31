Allied Universal Security Professionals Performed Several Heroic Acts Through the Second Quarter of 2026

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the second quarter of 2026, its security professionals performed exceptional acts of bravery and heroically saved lives while on duty at client locations across North America.

"I am proud to recognize the achievements and heroic actions of our security professionals," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "Across the country, they have responded to critical moments, helped to create safer environments and gone above and beyond their duties. Their dedication and professionalism represent the very best of Allied Universal."

Q2 2026 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Highway Rollover - Midland, TX: While returning from a site visit, an account manager and a portfolio manager witnessed a semi-truck lose control and overturn off an embankment on the highway. Jumping immediately into action, one contacted emergency services and the other broke the truck's windshield, extracted the unconscious driver and moved them to a safer location away from the vehicle which was leaking fluids and smoking. Both employees rendered aid to the driver while awaiting arrival of emergency responders. The driver regained consciousness and appeared to have sustained only minor injuries. The heroism and quick actions of the employees ensured the driver what out of harm's way.

Potential Active Shooter Situation Prevented - Hartford, CT: Allied Universal security professionals were notified that an unauthorized individual carrying a backpack with unknown contents accessed a client location through an unsecured door. The security team immediately notified Hartford PD and approached the individual to escort him from the premises. The individual was detained and the backpack which had been separated from the individual was located and secured. Security professionals found an AR-15 pistol along and ammunition inside the backpack. The individual was taken into custody by Hartford PD without incident.

Mental Health Crisis - Queens, NY: While on duty a security professional acted quickly when he alerted the police department to a man standing on the Whitestone Bridge, looking as though he may jump. The police arrived and were able to bring the suffering person to safety off the bridge ledge. The situational awareness and quick thinking of the security professional gave the man an opportunity to receive health treatment.

Infant Choking Emergency - Corpus Christi, TX: When a mother entered a medical facility with a choking child, a security professional took action quickly by initiating life-saving measures and alerting medical staff. She supported the staff by retrieving an AED, and the child was stabilized and made a full recovery.

CPR Administered to Unconscious Man - Eden Prairie, MN: While on duty at a client site, two security professionals came across a contractor who was experiencing a medical emergency but still conscious. Working as a team, one notified emergency services while the other performed the Heimlich maneuver but stopped and switched to CPR as soon as the patient fell unconscious. The security professionals quickly alerted emergency services, guided responders to the scene and provided the critical information to support responders.

"Each of these security professionals have shown what it means to be a part of Allied Universal, exemplifying our values through their actions," Jones said. "Their work is essential to our company and to the clients and communities we serve. Security is demanding work, and these Allied Universal heroes demonstrate the skill, readiness and resolve the role requires."

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

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Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-security-professionals-performed-several-heroic-1198982