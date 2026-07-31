State Power Investment Corp (Spic) announced a total of 3,750 tonnes of green ammonia were shipped from Lianyungang, in the northeastern Jiangsu province, to the Republic of Korea on July 28, 2026, setting a global record for the largest single-batch export of green ammonia. The Chinese project is independently developed and integrates a renewable power-hydrogen-ammonia coordination and control system. "The project commenced commercial operation in July 2025. Supported by 800 MW of dedicated renewable energy capacity, it is designed to produce 32,000 tons of green hydrogen and 180,000 tons of ...

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