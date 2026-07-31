Investment strengthens a nearly decade-long partnership behind Bitfocus Companion, the open-source software that has turned Stream Deck into a trusted control surface across broadcast, AV, and event production worldwide

CORSAIR Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers, and content creators, today announced that during the quarter it made a minority investment in Bitfocus AS ("Bitfocus"), the Oslo-based software company behind Companion and Buttons, the enterprise-grade control and automation platform for broadcast, live events, AV, and control rooms.

For nearly a decade, the open-source Companion project has turned Elgato Stream Deck into a trusted control surface for live broadcast, AV, and event production driving video switchers, playback systems, lighting, and graphics through hundreds of community-built integrations, with hundreds of thousands of installations in studios and venues around the world. Building on that foundation, Bitfocus Buttons brings a professional-grade edition to the most demanding production environments, where it is relied on by leading broadcasters and rights holders. Corsair's investment deepens that relationship and aligns Stream Deck's product roadmap with Bitfocus's professional focus.

The combination of Stream Deck and Bitfocus Buttons extends Elgato's reach beyond the creator's desk into higher-value professional production environments, opening a durable, software-led growth path built on an ecosystem and community that already exist at scale. It builds on the companies' existing collaboration on Stream Deck Studio, launched in 2024 as the first hardware purpose-built for Buttons.

Thi La, CEO of Corsair, said: "I am pleased to formalize our relationship with Bitfocus. Together, we now offer a complete software and hardware solution, one I believe is both compelling and innovative for the professional broadcast market. This partnership also lets us realize more synergy, through joint R&D and a shared go-to-market approach."

Ole-Andreas Løvland, Bitfocus CEO, said: "Joining forces even more closely with Corsair and Elgato truly strengthens our team, and I'm genuinely excited about what lies ahead. Corsair's minority investment gives us not only the capital to fuel our next phase of growth and development, but also invaluable shared market insights that will accelerate innovation for both parties, ensuring we deliver precisely what the market needs. At the same time, our vision remains clear: to drive the industry forward by making high-quality production simpler and more accessible, whether for massive TV broadcasts or compact studios. Crucially, Bitfocus remains committed to an open ecosystem as we continue to push boundaries and expand our B2B segment in new and exciting ways. I'm confident this deeper partnership will unlock incredible synergies for everyone involved."

About Bitfocus

Bitfocus AS, founded in 2017 in Oslo, builds intuitive, user-friendly software for AV and broadcast workflows. Its open-source tool, Companion, has hundreds of thousands of installations worldwide, while its professional edition, Buttons, streamlines complex production environments and integrates with hundreds of devices and software systems across traditional and modern broadcast infrastructure. Bitfocus is a trusted partner to broadcasters, AV integrators, and event production teams around the world.

About Corsair

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer of high-performance technology for gamers, creators, PC enthusiasts and professionals. Its portfolio spans award-winning PC components and peripherals, custom gaming and workstation systems, streaming and broadcast equipment, and sim racing hardware. Through CORSAIR PRO, the company is leveraging its expertise in system design, thermal management and performance optimization to AI infrastructure, including workstations and server platforms engineered for modern compute workloads. Corsair's family of brands includes Elgato, SCUF Gaming, Fanatec, Drop and ORIGIN PC, creating a differentiated ecosystem that helps users perform at their best.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's potential future growth in certain product categories; future headwinds and tailwinds that may impact the Company's sales and results of operations including semiconductor supply constraints and demand for AI-focused workstations; and the potential growth and the long-term trajectory of our segments. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming, streaming and content creator enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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